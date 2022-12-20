Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Restaurants

New York, December 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.
The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 13 December 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.
This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.
Key Rating Considerations
The principal methodology used for this review was Restaurants published in August 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.
Scale: Scale and diversification are indicators of a company's restaurant distribution, brand recognition, and competitive position. These characteristics are considered because together they provide insight into a company's ability to drive revenues by increasing the average check amount, adding net new restaurants to its system, and attracting strong affiliates and franchisees. Greater scale, by extension, implies higher brand recognition and ability to expand – which is important given the competitive nature of the restaurant industry. Scale is measured using three factors: total reported revenue, number of systemwide restaurants and revenue by geographic region.
Business Profile: The business profile of a restaurant company is relevant because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. In the restaurant industry, companies that are characterized as having strong brand recognition often have a higher level of profitable sales by maintaining a steady improvement in traffic and allowing for sustainable pricing power. This tends to result in higher unit volumes and attract franchisees and affiliates that are more financially secure. We assess business profile based on two sub-factors: brand diversity and brand strength.
Profitability and Efficiency: Profitability measures are indicators of an issuer's ability to cover all ongoing operating and non-operating expenses and generate cash flow to support investment and capital spending and distributions to shareholders. The return on assets, based on net profit after tax before unusual items (NPATBUI)/ Average assets, is an indicator of profitability and efficiency.
Leverage and Coverage: Financial leverage and coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Among others, ratios such as Debt/ EBITDA, EBIT/ Interest Expense, and Retained Cash Flow/ Debt are indicators of leverage and coverage.
Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is considered because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Our assessment of financial policies includes the perceived tolerance of a company's governing board and management for financial risk and the future direction for the company's capital structure. Considerations include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the ability for the company to achieve its targets. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation.
Other Factors: Other factors may include, but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.
List of Issuers/Rated Entities
• 1011778 B.C. Unltd Liability Co.
• Bloomin' Brands, Inc.
• Brinker International, Inc.
• Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.
• CEC Entertainment, LLC
• Checkers Holdings, Inc.
• Cooper's Hawk Intermediate Holding, LLC
• Darden Restaurants, Inc.
• Dave & Buster's, Inc.
• Fertitta Entertainment, LLC
• Flynn Restaurant Group LP
• Fogo De Chao, Inc.
• GPS Hospitality Holding Company LLC
• IRB Holding Corporation
• McDonald's Corporation
• MIC Glen LLC
• Miller's Ale House, Inc.
• Nathan's Famous, Inc.
• Pacific Bells, LLC
• Papa Johns International, Inc.
• Portillo's Holdings, LLC.
• Sizzling Platter, LLC
• Starbucks Corporation
• Tacala Investment Corp.
• Wendy's Company
• Whatabrands LLC
• Wok Holdings Inc.
• Yum! Brands Inc.
