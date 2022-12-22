Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Credit Insurance issuers

New York, December 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 15 December 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Trade Credit Insurers Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Trade Credit Insurers Methodology

Market Position and Brand: Market position, brand and distribution are key factors representing a company's ability to develop and sustain competitive advantages in its chosen markets. Metrics can include but are not limited to relative market share and diversification of distribution channels.

Product Focus and Diversification: A trade credit insurer's mix of products and services along with its target clients, sectors and geographies have a major influence on its risk profile and creditworthiness. Metrics can include but are not limited to diversification of products and services, duration of underwriting exposures, and diversification across clients, sectors, and countries.

Asset Quality: Trade credit insurers mainly invest in high-quality liquid assets, although companies often allocate a portion of their investments to higher-risk assets. Metrics can include but are not limited to high-risk assets, reinsurance recoverables and goodwill & intangibles as percentages of equity, as well as investment concentrations and portfolio liquidity.

Capital Adequacy: A trade credit insurer's capital adequacy determines the extent to which it can absorb losses stemming from business and financial risks, including from stress scenarios. Metrics can include but are not limited to net total exposure as a percentage of equity, net underwriting leverage, regulatory capital ratios, and insurers' own capital adequacy metrics.

Profitability: A trade credit insurer's earnings capacity, including earnings quality and sustainability, shows how readily it can meet policy and other financial obligations and generate capital internally. Metrics can include but are not limited to combined underwriting ratio, return on capital, return on equity, return on revenue, and volatility of such returns.

Reserve Adequacy: Our estimate of the redundancy or deficiency of a trade credit insurer's loss and loss adjustment expense reserves helps shape our assessment of its reported earnings and capitalization. Metrics can include but are not limited to loss development as a percentage of reserves, particularly through adverse economic and credit cycles.

Financial Flexibility: Trade credit insurers benefit from the ability to raise capital externally for growth or acquisitions or to meet unexpected financial demands. Metrics can include but are not limited to financial leverage, total leverage, and earnings coverage, as well as holding company liquidity and access to committed credit facilities.

Other Rating Considerations: In addition to the factors discussed above, other factors such as management, enterprise risk, accounting policies and disclosures, sovereign and regulatory environment, and explicit or implicit support can affect the insurance financial strength ratings of insurance operating companies.

Instrument Notching Considerations: The ratings for debt and preferred stock instruments issued by insurance firms are generally notched down from the insurance financial strength ratings based on the issuing entity, jurisdiction, seniority, collateral, and other features of the instruments.

• Atradius Credito y Caucion S.A.

• Atradius Finance B.V.

• Atradius Reinsurance DAC

• Atradius Trade Credit Insurance Inc.

• BSSCH the Israeli Credit Insurance Company

• CESCE

• China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation

• Clal Credit Insurance

• Coface SA

• Euler Hermes SA "Allianz Trade"

• Export Insurance Agency of Armenia ICJSC

• ICIEC

• KazakhExport EIC JSC

• The African Trade Insurance Agency

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Government-Related Issuers Methodology

Assigning a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): The majority of Government-Related Issuers (GRIs) begin with an assessment of the GRI's standalone strength (i.e. BCA) – its ability to service and repay outstanding debt without recourse to extraordinary support from the supporting government - using the published sector-specific methodology that is most suitable for the predominant activities of the GRI. Our assessment of standalone strength includes any day-to-day support received from the government that can be clearly distinguished from extraordinary support. Support mechanisms, such as an obligation of the government to ensure the GRI's solvency and liquidity, are reflected in the BCA when they are legally or contractually documented.

Government uplift: The GRI's ratings include any uplift due to systemic support and typically focus on three structural factors and three factors explaining the level of the government's willingness to provide support. Structural factors address the legal and quasi-legal aspects of the government's relationship with the GRI and include: (1) guarantees, (2) ownership level and (3) barriers to support. The factors underlying willingness consider the softer connections between the two entities and include (4) the likelihood of government intervention, (5) political linkages and (6) economic importance. Support is determined using a joint default analysis framework which considers an estimate of the likelihood of extraordinary support, an assessment of the credit quality of the supporting government, and default correlation between the two entities.

GRIs without a BCA: In limited instances, it is not possible or meaningful to assign a BCA. The GRI is so inextricably linked to the government that a meaningful standalone BCA cannot be derived. In such cases, a top-down analytical approach is used that chiefly considers the ability and willingness of the government to provide timely support, instead of the usual bottom-up approach of starting with the BCA and then considering uplift towards the government's rating.

• CESCE

• China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation

• Export Insurance Agency of Armenia ICJSC

