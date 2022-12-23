Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Consumer Packaged Goods issuers

New York, December 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 16 December 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Consumer Packaged Goods

Scale: Scale is considered because it is an indicator of the overall depth of a company's business and its success in attracting a variety of customers, as well as its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. Large-scale companies generally have more flexibility to allocate capacity and absorb expenses under different demand and cost scenarios than small-scale companies. Larger companies are also typically in stronger positions to negotiate with distributors and retailers. Revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a consumer packaged goods company is considered because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. Core aspects of a consumer packaged goods company's business profile is its geographic and segmental diversification, its market position and its category and product portfolio. Companies in the consumer packaged goods industry typically have experienced low revenue growth, and they rely on strong market positions and brand strength to increase profits through higher pricing, lower costs, and favorable margins.

Profitability: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position. Profit margins are an important indicator of a consumer packaged goods company's overall brand strength, its efficiency in marketing products through distribution channels, and in particular its ability to control costs. A consumer packaged goods company with a strong competitive position and high relevance to consumers, based on its brands or the types of products it sells, often has high consumer loyalty, generally leading to more recurring sales and stronger profit margins than a company with a weaker competitive position and less relevance to consumers. EBITA Margin is an indicator of profitability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide important indications of a consumer packaged goods company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Indicators of leverage and coverage include ratios such as: Debt/ EBITDA, EBITA/ Interest Expense, and Retained Cash Flow/ Net Debt.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is considered because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Liquidity management is an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations may include but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations;exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends are also considered.

• Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

• Isagenix International, LLC

• Journey Personal Care Corp.

• JP Intermediate B, LLC

• PetIQ, LLC

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Diversified Technology published in February 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Diversified Technology

Scale: Larger scale can be an indicator of a company's ability to influence business trends and pricing within the industry and to support a stable or growing market position. Scale also can be an indicator of greater resilience to changes in product demand, geographic diversity, cost absorption, R&D capabilities and bargaining strength with customers and suppliers. Total revenue and reported EBIT are indicators of scale.

Business Profile: Business profile provides an indication of the likely stability and sustainability of the company's cash flows. End-market diversification is viewed positively because it mitigates the risk that a change in any individual industry or vertical market will significantly impair profitability and cash flow. Market share is an important component of business profile as it can indicate the level of competitive success, the depth of customer relationships and likely prospects for future performance. We assess market position, product differentiation and expected volatility in results.

Profitability and Efficiency: This rating factor assesses the level of control that a company has over its profit margins and management's effectiveness in using the levers available to it to preserve competitive profit margins in a way that creates strong and sustainable relationships with customers and consumers. EBITDA margin and Operating Income Return on Assets are indicators of profitability and efficiency.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide indications of how much financial risk a diversified technology company is willing to undertake. These metrics are also indicators of a company's ability to sustain its competitive position, invest in growth opportunities and service debt. Measures of leverage and coverage include Debt/EBITDA, EBIT/Interest and Free Cash Flow/Debt.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is a rating determinant as it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Considerations include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the ability for the company to achieve its targets. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations may include but are not limited to financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends could also be considered.

• Corsair Gaming, Inc.

This announcement applies only to Rated Entities with EU rated, UK rated, EU endorsed and UK endorsed ratings. Rated Entities, with Non EU rated, non UK rated, non EU endorsed and non UK endorsed ratings may be referenced herein to the extent necessary, if they are part of the same analytical unit.

Please see the Issuer page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered, most updated credit rating action, rating history, and Credit Rating action Press Release including the rating rationale and factors that could lead to a rating upgrade or downgrade.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.





