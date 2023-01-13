Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Apparel issuers

New York, January 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 6 January 2023 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Apparel published in June 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Scale: Scale can indicate of the overall depth of a company's business and its success in attracting a variety of customers, as well as the cost advantages that typically come with a larger revenue base. Scale can also provide insight into the company's global brand strength and market position. Revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of an apparel company can influence its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flow. Factors considered as indicators of business profile include Brand Position; Diversity of Distribution Channels; and Diversity of Product Categories. The ability to manage a brand, or portfolio of brands, is a success factor in the apparel industry, which typically experiences fluctuations in demand as economic conditions and fashion trends change. Diversification across distribution channels can be an indicator of apparel companies' flexibility to accommodate shifting customer preferences. Aspects of an apparel company's distribution channels are its diversification across wholesale, self-operated retail and online distribution channels, geographic diversification, and customer concentration. Product category diversity allows an apparel company to sell more products to a wider variety of customers and meet demand patterns that may vary by season and during economic cycles.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position. Profit margins measure an apparel company's overall brand strength, efficiency in marketing products through distribution channels, and ability to control costs. EBIT Margin can be an indicator of profitability and efficiency.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage can be indicators of an apparel company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Indicators of leverage and coverage can include ratios such as: Debt / EBITDA, Funds from Operations / Net Debt, and EBITA / Interest Expense.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is considered because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation.

Other Considerations: Other considerations can include: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• Boardriders, Inc.

• New Trojan Parent, Inc.

• Outerstuff LLC

• Premier Brands Group Holdings LLC

• SHO Holding I Corporation

• YS Garments, LLC

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Scale: Larger scale can be an indicator of a company's ability to influence business trends and pricing within its service segments and to support a stable or growing market position. Scale also can be an indicator of greater resilience to changes in demand, geographic diversity, cost absorption, R&D capabilities and greater bargaining strength with customers, labor, and vendors. Scale is measured using total reported revenue and adjusted EBITA.

Business Profile: We consider the underlying demand characteristics of a company's service offerings and its relative breadth, strength, and durability of demand.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profitable returns matter because they are necessary to maintain a business' competitive position, including sufficient reinvestment in operations, marketing, research, facilities, and human capital. Sustained high profitability is generally a strong indicator of substantial competitive advantages, particularly if combined with evidence of a stable or rising market share. For issuers in the supply chain sector, working capital management matters, especially when considering the typically low operating margins that necessitate maintaining strong liquidity and low cash conversion cycles. The Operating margin and Return on Invested Capital are indicators of profitability and efficiency.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability, including their ability to adapt to changes in economic and business environment in the segments in which they operate. Among others, ratios such as Debt/ EBITDA, EBITA/ Interest Expense, and Retained Cash Flow/ Debt are indicators of leverage and coverage.

Financial Policy: We consider management and board tolerance for financial risk as it directly affects debt levels, credit quality and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. We assess the issuer's desired capital structure or targeted credit profile, history of prior actions and adherence to its commitments. Attention is paid to management's operating performance and use of cash flow through different phases of economic and industry cycles. Also of interest is the way in which management responds to key events, such as changes in the credit markets and liquidity environment, legal actions, competitive challenges, and regulatory pressures. Management's appetite for M&A activity is assessed, with a focus on the type of transactions and funding decisions.

Other Factors: Other factors may include, but are not limited to, our assessment of the quality of management, corporate governance, financial controls, liquidity management, event risk, and seasonality.

• S&S Holdings, LLC

