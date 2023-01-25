Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Utilities and Power issuers in Latin America

New York, January 25, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 18 January 2023 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities

Revenue Generation and Recovery Cost Framework: Metrics may include but are not limited to monopoly status; rate setting flexibility; strength of customer base and service area as measured by resource base, population, wealth, economic diversity and growth projections; length and quality of customer contracts and contractor credit quality; scale; market framework and market diversification; structural and creditor protections; and ownership model.

Cost Recovery: Metrics may include but are not limited to transparency and timeliness of rate setting process by governing board or regulatory body including support for setting appropriate rates and charges to service debt; exposure to potential rate shocks; cash flow predictability.

Generation and Procurement Risk: Metrics may include but is not limited to ability to meet power supply commitments; the fuel mix; power price hedging; the diversity, cost and reliability of power supply sources; exposure to additional debt needs or regulatory risk; scale and complexity of the capex programme.

Competitiveness: Metrics may include but are not limited to market position, average system retail rate relative to regional peers or state average and material cost pressure that could lead to higher rates.

Financial Position, Policy and Ownership: Metrics may include but are not limited to corporate financial policy, days cash on hand; debt service coverage ratio measured by debt service and other fixed charges by net revenue, adjusted debt ratio of debt and ANPL (adjusted net pension liability) to net assets and working capital; ratio of debt to cash flow; interest coverage metrics and debt to asset metrics. Assessments may include but are not limited to an Issuer's desired capital structure / credit profile, and its adherence to its commitments and our views on the ability of the company to achieve its targets, an assessment of the likelihood and potential negative impact of M&A or other types of balance-sheet-transforming events, and the likelihood of uncontracted financial support being provided by owners; and the protective terms of debt documentation including but limited to restrictions on business activities, use of debt and revenue distributions; and control and liquidity afforded to creditors.

• Comision Federal de Electricidad

• Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais - CEMIG

• Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad Salta

• Empresa Distribuidora y Com. Norte S.A.

• Energuate Trust

• Grupo Energia Bogota S.A. E.S.P.

• Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE)

• Light S.A.

• Reventazon Finance Trust

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in April 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Regulated Electric and Gas Networks

• Celeo Redes Operacion Chile S.A.

• Consorcio Transmantaro S.A.

• Empresa de Transmision Electrica, S.A.

• Interchile S.A.

• Interconexion Electrica S.A. E.S.P.

• Sociedad de Transmision Austral S.A. (STA)

• State Grid Brazil Holding S.A.

• Transelec Holding Rentas Limitada

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Regulated Water Utilities

• AEGEA Saneamento e Participacoes S.A

• Agua y Saneamientos Argentinos S.A.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Natural Gas Pipelines

• Fermaca Enterprises S. de R.L. de C.V.

• GNL Quintero S.A.

• Infraestructura Energetica Nova S.A.P.I de CV

• Promigas S.A. E.S.P.

• Transportadora Associada de Gas S.A.

• Transportadora de Gas del Peru (TGP)

• Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.

• Transportadora de Gas Internacional

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology

Third-party credit support: The goal of third-party credit support is to substitute the credit risk of the support provider for the credit risk of the issuer. For credit substitution to be achieved, investors must be insulated from the risk of payment default by the underlying obligor. Generally, the long-term ratings on credit-supported transactions track the long-term rating assigned to the credit provider.

Additional Considerations: Credit substitution requires more than just the presence of a credit support instrument from a third-party credit provider. The transaction documentation provides clear instructions to ensure that payments under the credit support facility are made when due and that there are no impediments to the timely payment of debt service. The key elements evaluated include: mitigation of bankruptcy risk of issuer; sufficiency of credit support; structural provisions which provide for the timely payment of debt service; bondholders to be paid in full if credit support expiration or termination will result in a change.

• BB Blue Financing DAC

• Platinum Securities Cayman SPC Ltd

• Rio Smart Lighting S.a r.l.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Generic Project Finance Methodology

Size and Market Profile: Metrics may include but are not limited to scope of operations as measured by operating revenue or usage volume (such as annual ridership or traffic volume) and service area population, network, project or facility size, physical limitations on types of services which can be provided and ease of expansion; strategic positioning exhibited by pricing power, competitive profile including proximity to competing facilities and sustainability of such competitiveness, monopoly position; essentiality of an asset to users, ability to generate demand based on strength and size of service area; capital investment funding and flexibility, diversity as measured by ratio of single largest revenue source to operating revenue; charter renewal risk, ownership and affiliation; service area wealth, economic diversity, income, size and growth rate as measured by data provided by the US Bureau of the Census, Bureau of Labor Statistics and commercial data vendors (where applicable).

Operating Performance and Risk: Metrics may include but are not limited to annual revenue, 3 year average operating margin, 5 year compound growth rate of operating revenue, stability and predictability of revenues, diversity of revenue from various payors/contributors/ operations; size and trend of operating cash flow margin or EBITDA; service area trend and utilization data, fixed costs as a portion of operating expenditures; measures of historic and expected usage measured by standard deviations of year over year; length of time in operation of asset; historic demand and revenue trends, demonstrated ability and willingness to raise rates and/or economic regulation; complexity of relevant technology; availability of cash flow to fund capital needs, operating performance relative to industry norms; quality of operator & experience with the asset type; strength and commitment of sponsor & likelihood of operational and financial support; protections in the concession and regulatory framework; restrictions on business activities, use of debt and revenue distributions.

Financial Position, Policy and Ownership: Metrics may include but are not limited to amount of cash & investments; days cash on hand; ratio of total cash and investments to operating expenses; debt service coverage; level of self-support; budget flexibility, operating cash flow margin, liquidity to demand debt, liquidity reserves or contractual arrangements. Assessments may include but are not limited to an Issuer's desired capital structure / credit profile, and its adherence to its commitments and our views on the ability of the company to achieve its targets, an assessment of the likelihood and potential negative impact of M&A or other types of balance-sheet-transforming events, and the likelihood of uncontracted financial support being provided by owners; and the protective terms of debt documentation including but limited to restrictions on business activities, use of debt and revenue distributions; and control and liquidity afforded to creditors.

Debt Affordability: Metrics may include but are not limited to size and scope of multi-year CIP (capital improvement plan) relative to condition of assets that will rely on debt for funding; ratio of total cash and investments to debt and/or interest payments; ratio of debt to operating revenue; debt service coverage and ratios; ratio of debt to cash flow and to operation revenue; interest coverage metrics and concession life coverage ratios; debt and debt equivalents.

• Alfa Transmisora de Energia S.A.

• Tealov Finance, Ltd.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies

• AES Panama Generation Holdings S. de R.L.

• Cemig Geracao e Transmissao S.A.

• Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras

• Colbun S.A.

• Electricidad Firme de Mex Hold, S.A. de C.V.

• Empresa Gen. de Electricidad Haina, S.A.

• Empresas Publicas de Medellin E.S.P

• Enel Americas S.A.

• Enel Chile S.A.

• EnfraGen Finance Holdings LLC

• Generacion Mediterranea S.A

• Genneia S.A.

• Investment Energy Resources Limited (IERL)

• Kallpa Generacion S.A.

• Light Energia S.A.

• Mercury Chile HoldCo LLC

• MSU Energy S.A.

• Nautilus Inkia Holdings SCS

• Pampa Energia S.A.

• YPF Energia Electrica S.A.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Power Generation Projects Methodology

Size and Market Profile: Metrics may include but are not limited to scope of operations as measured by operating revenue or usage volume (such as annual ridership or traffic volume) and service area population, network, project or facility size, physical limitations on types of services which can be provided and ease of expansion; strategic positioning exhibited by pricing power, competitive profile including proximity to competing facilities and sustainability of such competitiveness, monopoly position; essentiality of an asset to users, ability to generate demand based on strength and size of service area; capital investment funding and flexibility, diversity as measured by ratio of single largest revenue source to operating revenue; charter renewal risk, ownership and affiliation; service area wealth, economic diversity, income, size and growth rate as measured by data provided by the US Bureau of the Census, Bureau of Labor Statistics and commercial data vendors (where applicable).

Operating Performance and Risk: Metrics may include but are not limited to annual revenue, 3 year average operating margin, 5 year compound growth rate of operating revenue, stability and predictability of revenues, diversity of revenue from various payors/contributors/ operations; size and trend of operating cash flow margin or EBITDA; service area trend and utilization data, fixed costs as a portion of operating expenditures; measures of historic and expected usage measured by standard deviations of year over year; length of time in operation of asset; historic demand and revenue trends, demonstrated ability and willingness to raise rates and/or economic regulation; complexity of relevant technology; availability of cash flow to fund capital needs, operating performance relative to industry norms; quality of operator & experience with the asset type; strength and commitment of sponsor & likelihood of operational and financial support; protections in the concession and regulatory framework; restrictions on business activities, use of debt and revenue distributions.

Financial Position, Policy and Ownership: Metrics may include but are not limited to amount of cash & investments; days cash on hand; ratio of total cash and investments to operating expenses; debt service coverage; level of self-support; budget flexibility, operating cash flow margin, liquidity to demand debt, liquidity reserves or contractual arrangements. Assessments may include but are not limited to an Issuer's desired capital structure / credit profile, and its adherence to its commitments and our views on the ability of the company to achieve its targets, an assessment of the likelihood and potential negative impact of M&A or other types of balance-sheet-transforming events, and the likelihood of uncontracted financial support being provided by owners; and the protective terms of debt documentation including but limited to restrictions on business activities, use of debt and revenue distributions; and control and liquidity afforded to creditors.

Debt Affordability: Metrics may include but are not limited to size and scope of multi-year CIP (capital improvement plan) relative to condition of assets that will rely on debt for funding; ratio of total cash and investments to debt and/or interest payments; ratio of debt to operating revenue; debt service coverage and ratios; ratio of debt to cash flow and to operation revenue; interest coverage metrics and concession life coverage ratios; debt and debt equivalents.

• Campo Palomas Finance Limited

• Cometa Energia, S.A. de C.V.

• Empresa Electrica Cochrane SpA

• FEL Energy VI S.a r.l.

• Inversiones Latin America Power Limitada

• Jacinta Solar Farm Finance, Ltd.

• Mexico Generadora de Energia S. de R.L.

• Naranjal/Litoral Uruguay Issuer 1

• Naranjal/Litoral Uruguay Issuer 2

• UEP Penonome II, S.A.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Government-Related Issuers Methodology

Assigning a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): The majority of Government-Related Issuers (GRIs) begin with an assessment of the GRI's standalone strength (i.e. BCA) – its ability to service and repay outstanding debt without recourse to extraordinary support from the supporting government - using the published sector-specific methodology that is most suitable for the predominant activities of the GRI. Our assessment of standalone strength includes any day-to-day support received from the government that can be clearly distinguished from extraordinary support. Support mechanisms, such as an obligation of the government to ensure the GRI's solvency and liquidity, are reflected in the BCA when they are legally or contractually documented.

Government uplift: The GRI's ratings include any uplift due to systemic support and typically focus on three structural factors and three factors explaining the level of the government's willingness to provide support. Structural factors address the legal and quasi-legal aspects of the government's relationship with the GRI and include: (1) guarantees, (2) ownership level and (3) barriers to support. The factors underlying willingness consider the softer connections between the two entities and include (4) the likelihood of government intervention, (5) political linkages and (6) economic importance. Support is determined using a joint default analysis framework which considers an estimate of the likelihood of extraordinary support, an assessment of the credit quality of the supporting government, and default correlation between the two entities.

GRIs without a BCA: In limited instances, it is not possible or meaningful to assign a BCA. The GRI is so inextricably linked to the government that a meaningful standalone BCA cannot be derived. In such cases, a top-down analytical approach is used that chiefly considers the ability and willingness of the government to provide timely support, instead of the usual bottom-up approach of starting with the BCA and then considering uplift towards the government's rating.

• Agua y Saneamientos Argentinos S.A.

• Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras

• Comision Federal de Electricidad

• Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais - CEMIG

• Empresa de Transmision Electrica, S.A.

• Empresa Gen. de Electricidad Haina, S.A.

• Empresas Publicas de Medellin E.S.P

• Grupo Energia Bogota S.A. E.S.P.

• Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE)

• Reventazon Finance Trust

