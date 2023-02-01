Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Consumer Packaged Goods issuers

New York, February 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 25 January 2023 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Consumer Packaged Goods

Scale: Scale is considered because it is an indicator of the overall depth of a company's business and its success in attracting a variety of customers, as well as its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. Large-scale companies generally have more flexibility to allocate capacity and absorb expenses under different demand and cost scenarios than small-scale companies. Larger companies are also typically in stronger positions to negotiate with distributors and retailers. Revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a consumer packaged goods company is considered because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. Core aspects of a consumer packaged goods company's business profile is its geographic and segmental diversification, its market position and its category and product portfolio. Companies in the consumer packaged goods industry typically have experienced low revenue growth, and they rely on strong market positions and brand strength to increase profits through higher pricing, lower costs, and favorable margins.

Profitability: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position. Profit margins are an important indicator of a consumer packaged goods company's overall brand strength, its efficiency in marketing products through distribution channels, and in particular its ability to control costs. A consumer packaged goods company with a strong competitive position and high relevance to consumers, based on its brands or the types of products it sells, often has high consumer loyalty, generally leading to more recurring sales and stronger profit margins than a company with a weaker competitive position and less relevance to consumers. EBITA Margin is an indicator of profitability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide important indications of a consumer packaged goods company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Indicators of leverage and coverage include ratios such as: Debt/ EBITDA, EBITA/ Interest Expense, and Retained Cash Flow/ Net Debt.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is considered because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Liquidity management is an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations may include but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends are also considered.

• Almarai Company

• Essity Aktiebolag

• Flamingo Group International Limited

• Froneri International Limited

• Haleon plc

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• JSC RG Brands

• Nomad Foods Limited

• Premier Foods plc

• Rainbow UK MidCo 2 Ltd

• Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

• Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

• Swedish Match AB

• Unilever PLC

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Protein and Agriculture

Scale: Scale is an indicator of a company's revenue-generating capability and its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. Companies that are large in scale tend to have lower marginal costs, including those associated with manufacturing, sales force, distribution, and research and development. Larger companies also tend to have more bargaining power with purchasing organizations, customers, and suppliers. Revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a protein or agriculture company greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. We assess geographic diversification, segment diversification, market share, product portfolio profile and earnings stability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide important indications of a protein or agriculture company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Financial flexibility is critical to protein and agriculture companies because it indicates an ability to withstand commodity price volatility or product oversupply conditions. Relevant metrics for leverage and coverage include Debt/ EBITDA, Cash from Operations/ Debt, Debt/ Book Capitalization and EBITA/ Interest Expense.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is an important rating determinant, because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost for investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations include but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• Boparan Holdings Limited

This announcement applies only to Rated Entities with EU rated, UK rated, EU endorsed and UK endorsed ratings. Rated Entities, with Non EU rated, non UK rated, non EU endorsed and non UK endorsed ratings may be referenced herein to the extent necessary, if they are part of the same analytical unit.

Please see the Issuer page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered, most updated credit rating action, rating history, and Credit Rating action Press Release including the rating rationale and factors that could lead to a rating upgrade or downgrade.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.





Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

