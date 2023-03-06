Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Metals and Mining issuers in Latin America

New York, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 27 February 2023 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for the rated entity listed below was Building Materials published in September 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Building Materials

Scale: Scale is an indicator of a company's revenue-generating capability and its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. Large-scale companies generally have more flexibility to allocate capacity and absorb expenses under different demand and cost scenarios than small-scale companies, a consideration in the highly cyclical building materials industry. Total revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a building materials company influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. Core aspects of a building materials company's business profile include its geographic diversity, market position, product diversity, barriers to entry, degree of vertical integration and exposure to carbon regulation.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position. A company's ability to manage its overall costs and maintain operating margins provides an indication of its ability to maintain its operations through economic downturns while continuing to pay its debt service. Some indicators of profitability and efficiency include Operating Margin, Operating Margin Stability, and EBIT/Average Assets.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide indications of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. These metrics can also provide insight into management's philosophy regarding the company's capital structure and how much financial risk it is willing to undertake. Measures of leverage and coverage include Debt/Book Capitalization, Debt/EBITDA, EBIT/Interest Expense, and Retained Cash Flow/Net Debt.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile is considered. Financial policy directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. The issuer's desired capital structure or targeted credit profile, its history of prior actions, including its track record of risk and liquidity management, and its adherence to its commitments are considered.

Other Considerations: Some other considerations may include financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends. Increasing environmental requirements and efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (known as carbon transition risk) may lead to higher costs for building materials companies, especially cement producers. Stricter air pollution standards could also increase costs. Inability to pass compliance costs on to customers could erode profitability and cash flow generation. Disparities in regulations and associated costs are likely to favor some companies and create competitive challenges for others.

• Votorantim Cimentos S.A.

The principal methodology used for the rated entity listed below was Independent Exploration and Production published in December 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Independent Exploration and Production

Scale: Larger E&P companies benefit from greater asset diversification, financial resources and liquidity, and economies of scale. They can withstand shocks or downturns better than smaller firms. Size also tends to strongly correlate with other positive characteristics such as operating success, longevity, and access to capital. Larger E&P companies generally operate in a broader range of geographic areas and geologic basins and benefit from a more diversified production mix. Scale is measured using average daily production and proved developed reserves.

Business Profile: The business profile of an E&P company indicates its capacity to generate recurrent streams of operating cash flow to support the ongoing capital investment necessary to sustain its reserves and production base in the long term. The E&P sector is a depleting asset business, and a company must continually replace the reserves it is producing through ongoing drilling and development capital expenditures. Factors considered to evaluate a company's business profile includes the size and diversity of the hydrocarbon base, the strength of its project execution capabilities, the caliber of its technological know-how and downstream diversification, if any.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profits matter because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position. Profitability and returns are key measures in this highly cyclical, commodity business. To achieve competitive returns, a company has to maintain a lean cost structure and control both its cash operating and capital costs, while optimizing the capital invested. The E&P industry is also highly capital-intensive, so strong returns are critical to attracting low-cost debt and equity capital. The Leveraged Full-Cycle Ratio (LFCR) is an important component in analyzing the success and efficiency of a company's investment efforts across an investment cycle. The LFCR is a comprehensive metric that considers a company's oil and natural gas portfolio as reflected in its realized price, cash costs, and re-investment risk based on finding and development (F&D) costs. This measure provides an indication – regardless of costs or prices – about which companies are better at generating cash-on-cash returns.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability, including its ability to fund ongoing capital investments and adapt to changes in commodity prices and the regulatory environment in the regions in which it operates. Indicators of leverage and coverage include ratios such as: E&P Debt/ Average Daily Production, E&P Debt/ Proved Developed Reserves, Retained Cash Flow/ Debt and EBITDA/ Interest Expense.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is an important rating determinant because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Our assessment of financial policies includes the perceived tolerance of a company's governing board and management for financial risk and the future direction for the company's capital structure. Considerations include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the ability for the company to achieve its targets. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations may include but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting, corporate legal structure, the quality and experience of management, assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends are also considered.

• Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Mining published in October 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Mining

Scale: Scale is a consideration because it provides indications of a company's revenue-generating capability, its overall market strength and importance to the markets it serves, and its resilience to changes in commodity prices and demand. Companies with larger scale generally have greater flexibility to manage their businesses under different price and demand scenarios, which is important in an industry that is cyclical. A large revenue base can also lead to economies of scale that lower overall costs for raw materials and to efficiencies for corporate administration of the business, in areas such as finance, legal, tax and accounting. Larger companies also tend to generate higher cash flow for capital reinvestment and debt reduction and have greater access to the capital markets, which can reduce the cost of capital. Total revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: A mining company's business profile is an indicator of its ability to generate earnings and cash flow and the relative stability and sustainability of that cash flow, which are important considerations in an industry characterized by cyclicality and high price volatility. Susceptibility to environmental, regulatory, and political risk is another important aspect of a company's business profile. The location and number of a company's mines is also a consideration because having multiple, discrete assets in different regions typically lessens the impact of strikes, equipment failures, operational event risks, or other events that could curtail production. Geographic diversity also helps mining companies mitigate the impact of trade barriers and tariffs on exports.

Profitability: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow through different economic environments, reinvest in strategic growth projects and service debt and other obligations, which are especially important for an industry as capital-intensive as mining. How well a company can control its costs is a consideration because of the industry's price volatility, limited pricing power and vulnerability to fluctuations in input costs. A strong cost position is an important indicator of a company's ability to maintain profitability during a downturn. EBIT margin is one indicator of profitability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide indications of how much financial risk a mining company is willing to undertake. These metrics are also indications of the company's ability to sustain its competitive position, invest in growth opportunities and service debt. Ratios including EBIT/ Interest, Debt/ Book Capitalization, Cash from Operations minus Dividends/ Debt are indicators of leverage and coverage.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is a consideration, because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is also considered and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Considerations: Other considerations may include: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends are also considered.

• Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

• Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile

• Fresnillo plc

• Minera Escondida Limitada

• Minera Mexico, S.A. de C.V.

• Nexa Resources S.A.

• Southern Copper Corporation

• Vale Canada Ltd.

• Vale S.A.

• Volcan Compania Minera S.A.A. y Subsidiarias

• Votorantim S.A.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Steel published in November 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Steel

Scale: Scale, which is an indicator of the revenue-generating capability of a company, is important because it provides key indications of a steel producer's overall market strength, its importance to the markets it serves and its staying power. Given the cyclicality of the steel industry and the volatility of global steel prices, companies with larger scale generally have greater flexibility to manage their businesses through different price and demand scenarios. A large revenue base also leads to important economies of scale that lower overall costs for raw materials and corporate functions, such as finance, legal, tax and accounting costs. Larger companies also tend to generate higher cash flow for capital reinvestment and debt reduction. They also have greater access to the capital markets, which can reduce the cost of capital. Total revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a steel company is a consideration because it influences its ability to generate earnings and operating cash flows and the stability and sustainability of those flows. Core aspects of a steel company's business profile include its market position, cost-competitiveness, product mix and diversity of end-markets as well as its susceptibility to geopolitical events, all of which drive resilience to volatility.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position, which includes making sufficient reinvestments in marketing, research, facilities, and human capital. The ability to sustain high profitability is generally a strong indicator of operating efficiency and of substantial competitive advantages, particularly if combined with evidence of stable or rising market share. EBIT Margin and EBIT-to-Tangible Assets are indicators of profitability and efficiency.

Leverage of Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide indications of the magnitude of financial risk a steel company is willing to undertake as well as its ability to sustain its competitive position, invest in growth opportunities and pay debt. Steel producers are generally less tolerant of a high degree of financial leverage than companies in other industries in which cash flow generation is more stable or prices are less volatile. Steel companies that maintain lower leverage have greater operational flexibility to manage changes in competitive and economic conditions and to invest in the business, either through organic growth or acquisitions. Ratios such as Debt-to-EBITDA, Debt-to-Book Capitalization, Cash from Operations less Dividends-to-Debt, and EBIT-to-Interest are indicators of leverage and coverage.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is a consideration because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is considered among overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Considerations: Other considerations may include financial controls and the quality of financial reporting, corporate legal structure, the quality and experience of management, assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations, exposure to uncertain licensing regimes and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN)

• Gerdau S.A.

• Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A.

The principal methodology used for the rated entity listed below was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Government-Related Issuers Methodology

Assigning a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): The majority of Government-Related Issuers (GRIs) begin with an assessment of the GRI's standalone strength (i.e. BCA) – its ability to service and repay outstanding debt without recourse to extraordinary support from the supporting government - using the published sector-specific methodology that is most suitable for the predominant activities of the GRI. Our assessment of standalone strength includes any day-to-day support received from the government that can be clearly distinguished from extraordinary support. Support mechanisms, such as an obligation of the government to ensure the GRI's solvency and liquidity, are reflected in the BCA when they are legally or contractually documented.

Government uplift: The GRI's ratings include any uplift due to systemic support and typically focus on three structural factors and three factors explaining the level of the government's willingness to provide support. Structural factors address the legal and quasi-legal aspects of the government's relationship with the GRI and include: (1) guarantees, (2) ownership level and (3) barriers to support. The factors underlying willingness consider the softer connections between the two entities and include (4) the likelihood of government intervention, (5) political linkages and (6) economic importance. Support is determined using a joint default analysis framework which considers an estimate of the likelihood of extraordinary support, an assessment of the credit quality of the supporting government, and default correlation between the two entities.

GRIs without a BCA: In limited instances, it is not possible or meaningful to assign a BCA. The GRI is so inextricably linked to the government that a meaningful standalone BCA cannot be derived. In such cases, a top-down analytical approach is used that chiefly considers the ability and willingness of the government to provide timely support, instead of the usual bottom-up approach of starting with the BCA and then considering uplift towards the government's rating.

• Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile

