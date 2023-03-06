Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Retail and Business and Consumer Service issuers in Latin America

New York, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 27 February 2023 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Retail published in November 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Retail

Scale: Scale for retailers carries many benefits, from buying power with vendors to potential price leadership, both of which can result in meaningful competitive advantages versus smaller companies. Scale is measured using total reported revenue.

Business Profile: In the retail industry, those companies that are characterized by selling products with relatively inelastic demand are viewed as less vulnerable to changes in consumer preferences or competitive threats than are companies that offer more discretionary products or products with more elastic demand. This business profile is based on two sub-factors: stability of product and execution & competitive position.

Leverage and Coverage: Financial leverage and coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Financial flexibility is critical to retailers as they adapt their businesses to almost constant changes in consumer behavior. Among others, ratios such as Debt/ EBITDA, EBIT/ Interest Expense, and Retained Cash Flow/ Net Debt are indicators of leverage and coverage.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is considered as it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Our assessment of financial policies includes the perceived tolerance of a company's governing board and management for financial risk and the future direction for the company's capital structure. Considerations include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the ability of the company to achieve its targets.

Other Factors: Other factors may include, but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• Cencosud S.A.

• Grupo Axo, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

• InRetail Consumer

• InRetail Pharma S.A.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Business and Consumer Services

Scale: Scale is considered because larger scale can be an indicator of a company's ability to influence business trends and pricing within its service segments and to support a stable or growing market position. Scale also can be an indicator of greater resilience to changes in demand, geographic diversity, cost absorption, R&D capabilities and of greater bargaining strength with customers, labor, and vendors. Revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a company is considered because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. The business and consumer service industry comprises a vast array of business models encompassing a multitude of identifiable customer bases worldwide. We consider the underlying demand characteristics of a company's service offerings and their relative breadth, strength, and endurance of demand. Companies that have established a long history of strong demand for a diverse range of service offerings that are critical to customer needs generally entail lower risk compared to those that offer a single line of service which have less importance for customer needs or have a limited history of success.

Profitability: Profits matter because they are necessary to maintain a business's competitive position, including sufficient reinvestment in marketing, research, facilities, and human capital. Sustained high profitability is generally a strong indicator of substantial competitive advantages, particularly if combined with evidence of a stable or rising market share. EBITA Margin is an indicator of profitability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability, including its ability to adapt to changes in the economic and business environment within the segments in which it operates. Indicators of leverage and coverage include ratios such as: Debt / EBITDA, EBITA / Interest Expense, and Retained Cash Flow/ Net Debt.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is a consideration because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Our assessment of financial policies includes the perceived tolerance of a company's governing board and management for financial risk and the future direction for the company's capital structure. Considerations include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the ability for the company to achieve its targets. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations may include but are not limited to financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• Atento Luxco 1

• Cielo S.A.

• LifeMiles Ltd.

• MercadoLibre, Inc.

• Playa Resorts Holding B.V.

• StoneCo Ltd.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Consumer Packaged Goods

Scale: Scale is considered because it is an indicator of the overall depth of a company's business and its success in attracting a variety of customers, as well as its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. Large-scale companies generally have more flexibility to allocate capacity and absorb expenses under different demand and cost scenarios than small-scale companies. Larger companies are also typically in stronger positions to negotiate with distributors and retailers. Revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a consumer packaged goods company is considered because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. Core aspects of a consumer packaged goods company's business profile is its geographic and segmental diversification, its market position and its category and product portfolio. Companies in the consumer packaged goods industry typically have experienced low revenue growth, and they rely on strong market positions and brand strength to increase profits through higher pricing, lower costs, and favorable margins.

Profitability: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position. Profit margins are an important indicator of a consumer packaged goods company's overall brand strength, its efficiency in marketing products through distribution channels, and in particular its ability to control costs. A consumer packaged goods company with a strong competitive position and high relevance to consumers, based on its brands or the types of products it sells, often has high consumer loyalty, generally leading to more recurring sales and stronger profit margins than a company with a weaker competitive position and less relevance to consumers. EBITA Margin is an indicator of profitability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide important indications of a consumer packaged goods company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Indicators of leverage and coverage include ratios such as: Debt/ EBITDA, EBITA/ Interest Expense, and Retained Cash Flow/ Net Debt.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is considered because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Liquidity management is an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations may include but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations;exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends are also considered.

• Avon Products, Inc.

• Natura &Co Holding S.A.

• Natura Cosmeticos S.A.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Consumer Durables published in September 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Consumer Durables

Scale: Scale is an indicator of the overall depth of a company's business and its success in attracting a variety of customers. Larger companies may be able to achieve greater economies of scale and be better positioned to leverage fixed costs and the advertising spend to promote consumer awareness of brands and products. Size may also be an indicator for a consumer durable company's resilience to changes in product demand and its clout with suppliers and customers. Broad scale will likely reduce a company's exposure to business disruption caused by a problem with a single plant. Total sales are an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a consumer durables company is considered because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. Core aspects of a consumer durables company's business profile are its competitive position and brand strength. A company's competitive position includes its stability of cash flows, overall market position, product and geographic diversity, barriers to entry, and cost structure characteristics.

Profitability: Profitability matters because it is needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position. Profitability on a long-term multi-year basis helps companies attract capital and make ongoing investments in research and development to maintain a technological edge. The EBIT margin is an indicator of profitability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and coverage measures provide important indications of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Measures of leverage and coverage include Debt/ EBITDA, Retained Cash Flow/ Net Debt and EBIT/ Interest Expense.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is considered because it directly affects leverage levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Considerations include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the company's ability to achieve its targets. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations may include but are not limited to financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• Controladora Mabe, S.A. de C.V.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Restaurants published in August 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Restaurants

Scale: Scale and diversification are indicators of a company's restaurant distribution, brand recognition, and competitive position. These characteristics are considered because together they provide insight into a company's ability to drive revenues by increasing the average check amount, adding net new restaurants to its system, and attracting strong affiliates and franchisees. Greater scale, by extension, implies higher brand recognition and ability to expand – which is important given the competitive nature of the restaurant industry. Scale is measured using three factors: total reported revenue, number of systemwide restaurants and revenue by geographic region.

Business Profile: The business profile of a restaurant company is relevant because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. In the restaurant industry, companies that are characterized as having strong brand recognition often have a higher level of profitable sales by maintaining a steady improvement in traffic and allowing for sustainable pricing power. This tends to result in higher unit volumes and attract franchisees and affiliates that are more financially secure. We assess business profile based on two sub-factors: brand diversity and brand strength.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profitability measures are indicators of an issuer's ability to cover all ongoing operating and non-operating expenses and generate cash flow to support investment and capital spending and distributions to shareholders. The return on assets, based on net profit after tax before unusual items (NPATBUI)/ Average assets, is an indicator of profitability and efficiency.

Leverage and Coverage: Financial leverage and coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Among others, ratios such as Debt/ EBITDA, EBIT/ Interest Expense, and Retained Cash Flow/ Debt are indicators of leverage and coverage.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is considered because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Our assessment of financial policies includes the perceived tolerance of a company's governing board and management for financial risk and the future direction for the company's capital structure. Considerations include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the ability for the company to achieve its targets. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation.

Other Factors: Other factors may include, but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• Alsea S.A.B. de C.V.

• Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms

Scale: Scale is considered because it is an indicator of an issuer's ability to support a stable or growing market position. Larger scale can make a commercial real estate firm more resilient to changes in demand and better able to absorb changes in costs. An indicator of scale is gross assets.

Business Profile: The business profile of a REIT or commercial real estate firm provides an important indication of the stability of a firm's portfolio based on several measures of diversification, the tenor of its leases and quality of its lessees, its market position and scale, and its operating environment.

Liquidity and Access to Capital: Liquidity management and access to capital are important considerations for all commercial real estate firms because their businesses are capital-intensive, and they can be subject to cycles in access to credit and capital markets. Tax rules also limit the ability of REITs to retain cash, thus requiring them to have ongoing access to external sources of capital to support their businesses. The amount of a commercial real estate firm's unencumbered assets relative to gross assets is also considered because properties that are free and clear of mortgages are sources of alternative liquidity via the issuance of property-specific mortgage debt, or even sales.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and coverage measures are considered because they are indicators of an issuer's financial flexibility and long-term viability, including its ability to navigate and adapt to changes in the economic and business environment. High leverage can drain cash and heighten an issuer's vulnerability to operating and market challenges. Leverage and coverage metrics include (Total Debt + Preferred Stock)/ Gross Assets, Net Debt/ EBITDA, Secured Debt/ Gross Assets, and Fixed Charge Coverage.

Other Considerations: Other considerations include but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; the quality and experience of management; corporate legal structure; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV

• Fideicomiso Irrevocable CIB/3332

• Raghsa S.A.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Building Materials published in September 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Building Materials

Scale: Scale is an indicator of a company's revenue-generating capability and its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. Large-scale companies generally have more flexibility to allocate capacity and absorb expenses under different demand and cost scenarios than small-scale companies, a consideration in the highly cyclical building materials industry. Total revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a building materials company influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. Core aspects of a building materials company's business profile include its geographic diversity, market position, product diversity, barriers to entry, degree of vertical integration and exposure to carbon regulation.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position. A company's ability to manage its overall costs and maintain operating margins provides an indication of its ability to maintain its operations through economic downturns while continuing to pay its debt service. Some indicators of profitability and efficiency include Operating Margin, Operating Margin Stability, and EBIT/Average Assets.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide indications of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. These metrics can also provide insight into management's philosophy regarding the company's capital structure and how much financial risk it is willing to undertake. Measures of leverage and coverage include Debt/Book Capitalization, Debt/EBITDA, EBIT/Interest Expense, and Retained Cash Flow/Net Debt.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile is considered. Financial policy directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. The issuer's desired capital structure or targeted credit profile, its history of prior actions, including its track record of risk and liquidity management, and its adherence to its commitments are considered.

Other Considerations: Some other considerations may include financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends. Increasing environmental requirements and efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (known as carbon transition risk) may lead to higher costs for building materials companies, especially cement producers. Stricter air pollution standards could also increase costs. Inability to pass compliance costs on to customers could erode profitability and cash flow generation. Disparities in regulations and associated costs are likely to favor some companies and create competitive challenges for others.

• Fortaleza Materiales, S.A.B. de C.V.

