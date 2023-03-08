Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Manufacturing issuers

New York, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 1 March 2023 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Manufacturing published in September 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Manufacturing

Scale: Scale is a consideration because it is an indicator of the overall depth of a company's business and its success in attracting a variety of customers, as well as its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. Larger manufacturing companies typically attract a greater breadth of customers and can better withstand cyclicality resulting from economic conditions and product cycles. A larger revenue base also generally leads to important economies of scale in raw material purchases and corporate functions, particularly important given the need for global supply chain management to control costs for most manufacturing companies. Larger manufacturers also tend to generate higher cash flow for capital reinvestment and debt reduction. In addition, they generally have greater access to the capital markets, which can reduce the cost of capital. Revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a manufacturing company is important because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. Core aspects of a manufacturing company's business profile are its market position, the breadth and stability of the end-markets it serves, the diversity of its product offerings, as well as the effectiveness of the company's cost structure.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position, which includes an ability to invest in marketing, research, factories, and personnel. High profitability sustained over time is generally an indicator of operating efficiency and competitive advantage. EBITA Margin is an indicator of profitability and efficiency.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide indications of a company's financial flexibility and ability to sustain its competitive position, as well as how much financial risk a manufacturer is willing to undertake. A manufacturer with strong financial flexibility is better able to invest in product innovation and adapt to changing customer preferences and competitive challenges than a manufacturer with a constrained capital structure. The capital intensity of the manufacturing sector also makes financial flexibility critical to absorbing unexpected costs and withstanding industry cyclicality. Indicators of leverage and coverage include ratios such as: Debt/ EBITDA, EBITA/ Interest Expense, Free Cash Flow/ Debt, and Retained Cash Flow/ Net Debt.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is an important rating determinant because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations may include but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance, as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk, as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends, are also considered.

• Amsted Industries Incorporated

• Array Tech, Inc.

• DS Parent, Inc.

• East West Manufacturing LLC

• Engineered Components & Systems LLC

• Engineered Machinery Holdings, Inc.

• Form Technologies LLC

• General Electric Company

• Granite US Holdings Corporation

• Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.

• MajorDrive Holdings IV, LLC

• Merlin Acquisition Corporation

• Patrick Industries, Inc.

• Penn Engineering & Manufacturing Corp.

• Pro Mach Group, Inc.

• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

• THOR Industries, Inc.

• Toro Company (The)

• Valmont Industries, Inc.

• Vector WP Holdco, Inc.

• Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company

• Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.

• Winnebago Industries, Inc.

The principal methodology used for the rated entity listed below was Distribution and Supply Chain Services published in February 2023. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Distribution and Supply Chain Services

Scale: Larger scale can be an indicator of a company's ability to influence business trends and pricing within its service segments and to support a stable or growing market position. Scale also can be an indicator of greater resilience to changes in demand, including the negative impact from supply chain disruptions, geographic diversity, cost absorption, R&D capabilities and greater bargaining strength with customers, labor, and vendors. Scale is measured using total reported revenue and adjusted EBITA.

Business Profile: We consider the underlying demand characteristics of a company's service offerings and its relative breadth, strength, and durability of demand. Considerations to evaluate business profile includes our qualitative assessment of the durability of demand and the company's ability to fulfill a need.

Profitability and Efficiency: Profitable returns matter because they are necessary to maintain a business' competitive position, including sufficient reinvestment in operations, marketing, research, facilities, and human capital. Sustained high profitability is generally a strong indicator of substantial competitive advantages, particularly if combined with evidence of a stable or rising market share. For issuers in the supply chain sector, working capital management matters, especially when considering the typically low operating margins that necessitate maintaining strong liquidity and low cash conversion cycles. The Operating margin and Return on Invested Capital are indicators of profitability and efficiency.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability, including their ability to adapt to changes in economic and business environment in the segments in which they operate. Among others, ratios such as Debt/ EBITDA, EBITA/ Interest Expense, and Retained Cash Flow/ Debt are indicators of leverage and coverage.

Financial Policy: We consider management and board tolerance for financial risk as it directly affects debt levels, credit quality and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. We assess the issuer's desired capital structure or targeted credit profile, history of prior actions and adherence to its commitments. Attention is paid to management's operating performance and use of cash flow through different phases of economic and industry cycles. Also of interest is the way in which management responds to key events, such as changes in the credit markets and liquidity environment, legal actions, competitive challenges, and regulatory pressures. Management's appetite for M&A activity is assessed, with a focus on the type of transactions and funding decisions.

Other Factors: Other factors may include, but are not limited to, our assessment of the quality of management, corporate governance, financial controls, liquidity management, event risk, and seasonality.

• W.W. Grainger, Inc.

The principal methodology used for the rated entity listed below was Software published in June 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Software

Scale: Scale tends to be an indicator of success in developing breadth of customers and overall depth of business. It also typically confers economies of scale in research, engineering and development, and corporate overhead. Larger companies with strong cash flows also typically have greater access to capital markets and greater options in making acquisitions. Software companies often rely on acquisitions to obtain critical technology or promising product lines. Scale is measured by Revenue and Free Cash Flow.

Business Profile: The business profile factor provides an indication of a company's qualitative strength on several measures of diversification and our assessment of market share. Business Profile provides an indication of the likely stability and sustainability of the company's cash flows. To score highly on the factor overall, a company must demonstrate significant product diversity, geographic diversity, end-market diversity and strong market share. A strong position in one of these areas with weakness in the other can limit long-term stability of cash flows.

Profitability: Profitability is considered because it drives sustainable cash flow and a strong competitive position. We assess this using Return on Assets.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and Coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Financial flexibility is critical to software companies to adapt to evolving technology and trends. Software companies need resources to invest in research and development as well as to make strategic acquisitions both to acquire critical technology and to expand product suites to meet shifting customer demands. Ratios such as Debt/ EBITDA, EBITDA minus Capex/ Interest Expense, Free Cash Flow/ Debt and Cash and Marketable Securities/ Debt are indicators of leverage and coverage.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is a rating determinant as it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Our assessment of financial policies includes the perceived tolerance of a company's governing board and management for financial risk and the future direction for the company's capital structure. Considerations include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the ability for the company to achieve its targets. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation.

Other Factors: Other factors may include, but are not limited to, financial controls, quality of financial reporting, corporate legal structure, quality and experience of management, assessment of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations, exposure to uncertain licensing regimes and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends are also considered.

• Roper Technologies, Inc.

This announcement applies only to Rated Entities with EU rated, UK rated, EU endorsed and UK endorsed ratings. Rated Entities, with Non EU rated, non UK rated, non EU endorsed and non UK endorsed ratings may be referenced herein to the extent necessary, if they are part of the same analytical unit.

Please see the Issuer page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered, most updated credit rating action, rating history, and Credit Rating action Press Release including the rating rationale and factors that could lead to a rating upgrade or downgrade.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.





