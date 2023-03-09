Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Agribusiness and Fuel issuers in Latin America

New York, March 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Protein and Agriculture

Scale: Scale is an indicator of a company's revenue-generating capability and its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. Companies that are large in scale tend to have lower marginal costs, including those associated with manufacturing, sales force, distribution, and research and development. Larger companies also tend to have more bargaining power with purchasing organizations, customers, and suppliers. Revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a protein or agriculture company greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. We assess geographic diversification, segment diversification, market share, product portfolio profile and earnings stability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide important indications of a protein or agriculture company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Financial flexibility is critical to protein and agriculture companies because it indicates an ability to withstand commodity price volatility or product oversupply conditions. Relevant metrics for leverage and coverage include Debt/ EBITDA, Cash from Operations/ Debt, Debt/ Book Capitalization and EBITA/ Interest Expense.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is an important rating determinant, because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost for investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations include but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• Adecoagro S.A.

• Agrosuper S.A.

• BRF S.A.

• Camposol S.A.

• Ingenio Magdalena S.A.

• JBS S.A.

• JBS USA Lux S.A.

• Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

• Minerva S.A.

• Raizen S.A.

• Usina Coruripe Acucar e Alcool

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates

For Investment Holding Companies we consider the following factors:

Investment Strategy: Investment strategy is considered because transparent and more conservative investment strategies can provide a longer-term view of an investment holding company's business profile, which is particularly relevant given the tendency for investment holding companies to acquire and divest assets. Greater visibility over the evolution of the company's investment portfolio is supported by clearly defined investment strategies in terms of the types of assets the company seeks to invest in, the intended tenure of its investments and the targeted composition of its investment portfolio. We assess the investment holding company's investment policies and guidelines, as well as management track record. The existence of publicly communicated goals and a commitment to adhere to these is also helpful in our assessment, particularly when a proven track record is present.

Asset Quality: The asset quality of the investment portfolio represents one of the drivers of the company's credit risk. Our assessment considers investment concentration, geographic and business diversity, and portfolio transparency. The transparency and consistency of management in communicating information is a key element of our analysis. Listed investments in markets where regulatory disclosure requirements are strong can help to provide more reliable information.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is considered as it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. This is important given an investment holding company's exposure to equity risks, which can result in greater volatility in leverage metrics relative to other corporates. The acquisition and divestiture activities of investment holding companies also make it more challenging to estimate future leverage. Our assessment of financial policies includes the perceived tolerance of a company's governing board and management for financial risk and the future direction for the company's capital structure. Considerations also include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the ability for the company to achieve its targets.

Estimated Market Value-Based Leverage (MVL): The majority of an investment holding company's assets are typically equity participations in subsidiaries and associates. In the event that the holding company decides to lever its equity returns by funding part of the investments through the issuance of debt, the credit risk of this debt is significantly impacted by asset values available to cover potential fixed debt charges. The MVL is measured as Net Debt/Estimated Market Value of Portfolio Assets.

Debt Coverage and Liquidity: Operational cash flows that can regularly cover interest expenses reflect positively on the investment holding company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Investment holding companies that do not have a sufficiently mature portfolio paying an adequate level of dividends to cover their interest and debt payments are more reliant upon cash and credit facilities, which we believe should be reserved for a market downturn. The timing of debt repayments can play a particularly significant role in the credit profile of an investment holding company as the concentration of maturities can present liquidity challenges and heighten refinancing risk. Debt Coverage and Liquidity is measured by ratios such as Funds from Operations plus Interest/ Interest Expense and Liquidity/Debt maturities.

Other Considerations: Other considerations may include, but are not limited to, corporate governance, financial controls, liquidity management, group complexity, degree of influence over dividends of investees, event risk as well as parental and institutional support.

For conglomerates we incorporate a balanced view of the credit risk in each business segment, with further consideration of the potential overall risk reduction due to industry and country diversification of assets and cashflows, portfolio stability, together with the ownership structure and the relationship between subsidiaries and the broader group.

Credit Risk of Each Business Segment: We assess the individual business and credit risk profile of each major industry segment of a conglomerate by applying the scorecard from the respective industry sector methodology. In most cases, it is most meaningful to do this only for the two or three largest industry segments. Where necessary, this approach includes an allocation of the conglomerate's Holdco debt to its subsidiary businesses in order to estimate individual ratios which allow for a weighted average calculation for the total group. The weighting is usually centered around cash flow metrics (such as each major segment's contribution to EBITDA) since this can represent an approximation for the debt capacity of the various subsidiaries.

Risk Reduction from Industry/Country Diversification: Business diversification within a conglomerate can bring potential benefits for creditors. At the same time, diversification exists only to the extent that correlation is low across the various businesses. We therefore take a very pragmatic and cautious approach to diversification.

Portfolio Stability: The stability of a conglomerate's portfolio during a certain time period is assessed by analyzing the stability of investments in assets and their asset mix (e.g. by sector, country, or revenue vs. cash flow focus), the number of acquisitions, spin-offs, and "greenfield" developments. Strong discipline with clear guidance on a balanced investment strategy and limited event risk is considered as a positive step for the overall credit risk of the conglomerate

Ownership Structure: The type of ownership might be a potential source of benefit for the credit assessment of the conglomerate. For example, a conglomerate with stable ownership (possibly majority remaining with a family) and a clear succession plan is assessed positively. Conversely, unclear ownership influences or weak governance structures may impair the overall rating outcome, and is assessed negatively.

Relationship Between Subsidiaries and the Broader Group: There might be circumstances under which the parent holding provides specific financial support to a business which is part of the overall conglomerate. This may be accomplished, for example, through intercompany loans, equity top-ups, asset transfers, granting of financial guarantees or debt forgiveness. The overall strength of support depends on the type of measure and our assessment of the willingness and ability of the parent to grant this support.

• Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V.

• Cosan S.A.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Chemicals published in June 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Chemicals

Scale: Scale is considered because it is an indicator of a company's revenue-generating capability and its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. Scale also greatly influences a chemical company's market strength and the availability of capital. Additionally, scale is an important indicator of a chemical company's capacity to sustain earnings and generate cash flow. Scale can provide indications of a chemical company's other strengths, including resilience to changes in product demand, cost absorption, research and development capabilities and bargaining strength with customers and raw material suppliers. Scale is measured using total reported revenue, and net property, plant & equipment.

Business Profile: The business profile of a chemical company is important because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and operating cash flows. Our assessment is based on our expectations for cash flow volatility. Core aspects of a chemical company's business profile are its market position, product and geographic diversity, operational execution as well as technological leadership and market position prospects, all of which can reduce volatility through economic cycles.

Profitability: Profitability is an important indicator of a chemical company's strength and durability and can reflect the competitiveness of its product portfolio. It provides some indication of a chemical company's ability to withstand economic downturns, reinvest in fixed assets and service debt and other obligations. Relative cost position is important for chemical companies because in cyclical or economic downturns, product prices often decline to the point where only companies with lower costs generate meaningful cash flow. Profitability can be an important indicator of how much value a company's products add and whether they are specialty in nature or commodity-like, or of its operating cost efficiency. A chemical company's operating cost position is a function of a number of characteristics that include its size, access to low-cost raw materials, location of assets, labor costs and capital invested. EBITA Margin and Return on Average Assets are indicators of profitability.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide important indications of a chemical company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Strength in this area is an indicator of a company's investment capabilities, and its ability to withstand business cycle fluctuations and respond to unexpected challenges. Among others, ratios such as Debt/ EBITDA, Retained Cash Flow/ Debt, and EBITDA/ Interest Expense are indicators of leverage and coverage.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is an important rating determinant, because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost for investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is also an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Other Factors: Other factors may include, but are not limited to, financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends are also considered.

• Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V.

• Braskem S.A.

• FS Agrisolutions Industria de Biocombustiveis

• Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V.

• Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.

The principal methodology used for the rated entity listed below was Trading Companies published in June 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Trading Companies

Scale: Scale, as indicated through revenues and assets (fixed assets and total assets), is typically indicative of business position, ability to influence business trends and pricing, to weather the vagaries of economic cycles, and to support a stable or growing market position. Scale also can be an indicator of resilience to changes in product demand, geographic diversity, cost absorption and bargaining strength with customers and suppliers.

Business Profile: Business Profile considers the strength of the company's global presence, the diversity of its products, its long-term competitiveness, the stability of its performance, its long-term viability, and its risk profile. Our assessment for Business Profile includes: (i) geographic, operational and product diversity, (ii) competitive advantages, (iii) durability of its market share and customer relationships, (iv) the stability of performance over time, (v) the competitive landscape in each key market, (vi) the threat posed by potential new entrants or technological change, (vii) the degree to which products or services are differentiated, (viii) growth strategy, and (ix) risk profile. The company's risk profile considers a broad range of issues, including the perceived likelihood that the company might undertake sizable or frequent acquisitions in new markets that would raise business risk, exposures to volatile commodity prices and management's policies and practices concerning proprietary trading. The level of vertical integration, the percentage of sales and earnings that arise from merchandising activities and the evolution of the company's business over time might also be considered.

Leverage: Leverage can indicate a company's financial flexibility, long-term viability, ability to make new investments, to weather the vagaries of the business cycle and respond to unexpected challenges, to access to external funding, and to absorb the negative impact from volatile commodity prices and large shifts in consumer demand. Some indicators of leverage include: Debt/ Book Capitalization, Net Debt/ EBITDA, and Funds from Operations/ Debt.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is a rating determinant as it directly affects debt levels, credit quality and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Considerations can include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and views on the ability of the company to achieve its targets. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation.

Other Considerations: Additional considerations also include but are not limited to: our assessment of the quality of management, corporate governance, financial controls, liquidity management, event risk and seasonality.

• Andre Maggi Participacoes S.A.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Paper and Forest Products

Scale: Scale can be an indicator of a company's market leadership, operational flexibility, and access to end markets. It can also provide indications of a company's purchasing power and the economics of its logistics. Larger scale often increases a company's importance to the markets it serves and its staying power. Total reported revenue is an indicator of scale.

Business Profile: The business profile of a paper and forest products company provides an indication of its strength based on several measures of its product, geographic and operational diversification, its market position, and the cyclicality and growth potential for its products.

Profitability and Efficiency: The ability to manage cost structure is a consideration for an industry as cyclical as the paper and forest products industry. Profitability and operating efficiency can indicate an ability to withstand economic and cyclical downturns, and relative impact on credit metrics and competitive position. Profitability and efficiency can be indicated by the EBITDA margin, as well as Fiber and Energy Flexibility and Cost.

Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and coverage can indicate financial flexibility and long-term viability, including ability to adapt to changes in consumer preferences, regulation, and the competitive environment. Companies in the capital-intensive paper and forest products industry generally require financial resources to invest in innovation, product development and environmental compliance, as well as to make strategic acquisitions that expand product lines or to diversify into developing geographic regions. Leverage and coverage can be measured by ratios such as: Retained Cash Flow/ Debt, Retained Cash Flow minus Capital Expenditures/ Debt, Debt/ EBITDA, and EBITDA/ Interest.

Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is considered because it can affect debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management in an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance.

Timberland Value: This factor reflects the potential debt reduction capability and financial flexibility for companies that have retained ownership of timberlands.

Other Considerations: Other considerations may include but are not limited to financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends can also be considered.

• Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion S.A.

• Eldorado Brasil Celulose S.A.

• Inversiones CMPC S.A.

• Klabin S.A.

• Suzano S.A.

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Retail published in November 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Retail

Scale: Scale for retailers carries many benefits, from buying power with vendors to potential price leadership, both of which can result in meaningful competitive advantages versus smaller companies. Scale is measured using total reported revenue.

Business Profile: In the retail industry, those companies that are characterized by selling products with relatively inelastic demand are viewed as less vulnerable to changes in consumer preferences or competitive threats than are companies that offer more discretionary products or products with more elastic demand. This business profile is based on two sub-factors: stability of product and execution & competitive position.

Leverage and Coverage: Financial leverage and coverage measures are indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. Financial flexibility is critical to retailers as they adapt their businesses to almost constant changes in consumer behavior. Among others, ratios such as Debt/ EBITDA, EBIT/ Interest Expense, and Retained Cash Flow/ Net Debt are indicators of leverage and coverage.

Financial Policy: Management and board tolerance for financial risk is considered as it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Our assessment of financial policies includes the perceived tolerance of a company's governing board and management for financial risk and the future direction for the company's capital structure. Considerations include a company's public commitments in this area, its track record for adhering to commitments, and our views on the ability of the company to achieve its targets.

Other Factors: Other factors may include, but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends also affect ratings.

• Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.

• Vibra Energia S.A.

