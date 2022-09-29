Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of North American Projects

New York, September 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 22 September 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee. This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Generic Project Finance Methodology

Size and Market Profile: Metrics may include but are not limited to scope of operations as measured by operating revenue or usage volume (such as annual ridership or traffic volume) and service area population, network, project or facility size, physical limitations on types of services which can be provided and ease of expansion; strategic positioning exhibited by pricing power, competitive profile including proximity to competing facilities and sustainability of such competitiveness, monopoly position, essentiality of an asset to users, ability to generate demand based on strength and size of service area; capital investment funding and flexibility, diversity as measured by ratio of single largest revenue source to operating revenue; charter renewal risk, ownership and affiliation; service area wealth, economic diversity, income, size and growth rate as measured by data provided by the US Bureau of the Census, Bureau of Labor Statistics and commercial data vendors (where applicable). Operating Performance and Risk: Metrics may include but are not limited to annual revenue, 3 year average operating margin, 5 year compound growth rate of operating revenue, stability and predictability of revenues, diversity of revenue from various payors/contributors/ operations; size and trend of operating cash flow margin or EBITDA; service area trend and utilization data, fixed costs as a portion of operating expenditures; measures of historic and expected usage measured by standard deviations of year over year; length of time in operation of asset; historic demand and revenue trends, demonstrated ability and willingness to raise rates and/or economic regulation; complexity of relevant technology; availability of cash flow to fund capital needs, operating performance relative to industry norms; quality of operator & experience with the asset type; strength and commitment of sponsor & likelihood of operational and financial support; protections in the concession and regulatory framework; restrictions on business activities, use of debt and revenue distributions. Financial Position, Policy and Ownership: Metrics may include but are not limited to amount of cash & investments; days cash on hand; ratio of total cash and investments to operating expenses; debt service coverage; level of self-support; budget flexibility, operating cash flow margin, liquidity to demand debt, liquidity reserves or contractual arrangements. Assessments may include but are not limited to an Issuer's desired capital structure / credit profile, and its adherence to its commitments and our views on the ability of the company to achieve its targets, an assessment of the likelihood and potential negative impact of M&A or other types of balance-sheet-transforming events, and the likelihood of uncontracted financial support being provided by owners; and the protective terms of debt documentation including but limited to restrictions on business activities, use of debt and revenue distributions; and control and liquidity afforded to creditors. Debt Affordability: Metrics may include but are not limited to size and scope of multi-year CIP (capital improvement plan) relative to condition of assets that will rely on debt for funding; ratio of total cash and investments to debt and/or interest payments; ratio of debt to operating revenue; debt service coverage and ratios; ratio of debt to cash flow and to operating revenue; interest coverage metrics and concession life coverage ratios; debt and debt equivalents.

- Aero Miami FX, LLC, FL

- Aero Nashville LLC Project, TN - Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority, CA - Denver Convention Center Hotel Authority, CO - Kapkowski Road Landfill Recl. Imp. Dist. - Port Authority of San Antonio, TX - PSE&G Urban Renewal Entity LLC - Texas Med. Ctr. Ctrl Htng. & Cooling Svcs. Corp.

The principal methodology used for the rated entity listed below was Passenger Railways and Bus Companies published in December 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Passenger Railways and Bus Companies

Scale: Scale is considered because it is an indicator of the overall depth of a company's business and its success in attracting customers, as well as its resilience to shocks, such as sudden shifts in demand or rapid cost increases. The scale of a passenger railway or bus company is also a key indicator of its economic and political importance. Greater market share is also key for continued political support. Revenue is an indicator of scale. Business Profile: The business profile of a passenger railway company or a bus company is considered because it greatly influences its ability to generate sustainable earnings and maintain stable operating cash flow. Core aspects of a passenger railway company's or bus company's business model are the stability of its operating environment, market characteristics and competitive environment. Profitability and Efficiency: Profits are considered because they are needed to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain a competitive position, which includes making investments in assets, upgrading technology, and improving service offerings. Profitability may also provide insights into a company's ability to manage its key costs, including fuel, labor and the cost of equipment and infrastructure. EBIT margin is an indicator of profitability and efficiency. Leverage and Coverage: Leverage and cash flow coverage measures provide important indications of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability, as well as its ability to sustain its competitive position, invest in growth and meet debt service obligations. Leverage and coverage metrics include Debt/ EBITDA, Retained Cash Flow/ Net Debt, and Funds from Operations Plus Interest Expense/ Interest Expense. Financial Policy: Financial policy encompasses management and board tolerance for financial risk and commitment to a strong credit profile. It is an important rating determinant, because it directly affects debt levels, credit quality, the future direction for the company and the risk of adverse changes in financing and capital structure. Financial risk tolerance serves as a guidepost to investment and capital allocation. Liquidity management is an important aspect of overall risk management and can provide insight into risk tolerance. Other Rating Considerations: Other considerations may include but are not limited to: financial controls and the quality of financial reporting; corporate legal structure; the quality and experience of management; assessments of corporate governance as well as environmental and social considerations; exposure to uncertain licensing regimes; and possible government interference in some countries. Regulatory, litigation, liquidity, technology, and reputational risk as well as changes to consumer and business spending patterns, competitor strategies and macroeconomic trends are also considered.

- National Railroad Passenger Corp. (Amtrak), DC

