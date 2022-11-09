Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of US States and territories and certain related entities

New York, November 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 1 November 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

Key Rating Considerations

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology

Third-party credit support: The goal of third-party credit support is to substitute the credit risk of the support provider for the credit risk of the issuer. For credit substitution to be achieved, investors must be insulated from the risk of payment default by the underlying obligor. Generally, the long-term ratings on credit-supported transactions track the long-term rating assigned to the credit provider.

Additional Considerations: Credit substitution requires more than just the presence of a credit support instrument from a third-party credit provider. The transaction documentation provides clear instructions to ensure that payments under the credit support facility are made when due and that there are no impediments to the timely payment of debt service. The key elements evaluated include: mitigation of bankruptcy risk of issuer; sufficiency of credit support; structural provisions which provide for the timely payment of debt service; bondholders to be paid in full if credit support expiration or termination will result in a change.

- Alabama Economic Settlement Authority

- Louisiana (State of)

The principal methodology used for the rated entity listed below was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Public Sector Pools Programs and Financings Methodology

Financial Position: Metrics may include but are not limited to balance sheet strength; cash flow projections; operating performance, and default tolerance.

Loan Portfolio: Metrics may include but are not limited to portfolio performance; portfolio characteristics; asset management; state and local real estate conditions; number of loans in portfolios; concentration of borrowers in the pools. Debt and Counterparties: Metrics may include but are not limited to amount of variable rate debt in program; credit quality of counterparties. Management and Governance: Metrics may include but are not limited to management and governance, operating environment, risk position, risk management infrastructure.

- Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology

Quality of Issuer: Metrics may include but are not limited to the long-term rating of the Issuer/Obligor/US Government.

Structure and Notification Procedures: Metrics may include but are not limited to clarity in the relevant legal documents documenting roles and responsibilities of all parties to the transaction. Strength of Debt and Treasury Functions: Metrics may include but are not limited to size and experience of dedicated staff; documentation of policies and procedures; history of compliance with internal policies and procedures; historic access to capital markets; history of size of working capital funds and related investment portfolio management. Liquidity Sufficiency and Composition: Metrics may include but are not limited to coverage ratio of liquid assets to demand debt or maturing commercial paper; diversification of sources of liquidity; availability of back-up bank facilities. Project Risk: Metrics may include but are not limited to length of the construction period for the project; cushion between expected project completion and note maturity; complexity of construction of the project; need for additional funding sources for project completion. Borrower Risk: Metrics may include but are not limited to quality of operating performance; adequacy of liquidity for operating needs and potential project overruns; history of project completion for other projects; essentiality of the project for the public good; size of the project compared to the tax base.

- Colorado (State of)

- Michigan State Building Authority - New York State Section 99-B Intercept Program - Ohio (State of) - Ohio (State of) Liquidity Program - Tennessee (State of) - Texas Public Finance Authority - Texas Transportation Commission - WH, MV, & Nant. Steam. Auth., MA - Wisconsin (State of)

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology

Quality of Asset: Metrics may include but are not limited to long term general obligation rating- or equivalent- of the issuer, credit quality of counterparties.

Program /Asset Essentiality: Metrics may include but are not limited to the importance of the project to the core operations of the government. Legal Structure and Program Mechanics: Metrics may include but are not limited to strength of clarity and timing of the administrative process to make the annual debt service appropriation decisions, reliability and timeliness of state aid payments; debt service coverage levels and priority of payments. - Arkansas School District Intercept Program - City of Detroit Distributable State Aid Intercept Program - Colorado Higher Education Enhancement Program - Colorado School District Enhancement Program - Commissioner of Iron Range Res. & Rehab., MN - DASNY Court Facilities Intercept Program - DASNY Master Boces Intercept Program - DASNY Municipal Health Fac. Intercept Prog. - DASNY OPWDD Intercept Program - DASNY Raise the Age Intercept Program - DASNY Sch. Dist. Rev. Bond Fin. Intcpt. Prog. - Dormitory Authority of The State Of New York - Georgia School District Intercept Program - Indiana School District Intercept Program - Kentucky Public University Intercept Program - Kentucky School District Enhancement Program - MA State Coll Build Auth St Univ Intercpt Prog - Maine State Aid Intercept Program - Maryland Infrastructure Fin. Intercept Prog. - Massachusetts Qualified Bond Program - Michigan Cty. Dist. State Aid Intercept Prog. - Minnesota Credit Enhancement Program - Minnesota School District Credit Enhancement Program - Missouri School District Direct Deposit Prog. - New Hampshire Bond Bank State Aid Intercept Program - New Jersey Municipal Qualified Bond Program - New Jersey Qualified School Bond Program - New Mexico School District Intercept Program - New York Municipal School Aid Intercept Program - New York State Section 99-b Intercept Program - North Dakota Department of Public Instruction - Ohio Brd Of Reg.Comm&Tech Coll. Cr Enh. Prog. - Ohio School District Credit Enhancement Prog. - Oregon Pension Obligation State Intercept Act - Pennsylvania General Municipal Pension System State Aid Program - Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program - Rhode Island HEBC Intercept Program - South Carolina School District Credit Enhancement Program - Tennessee State Sch. Bd.Auth. Intercept Prog. - Tn St Sch.Bd.Auth Higher Ed.Inter.Prog - Vermont State Aid Intercept Program - Virginia Localities Intercept Program - Virginia Resources Authority

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology

Revenue Base Characteristics: Metrics may include but are not limited to tax base size measured by per capital income relative to US average; GDP growth; full value; median family income and/or size of operating and maintenance budget; nature of pledge supporting repayment.

Market Position: Metrics may include but are not limited to revenue predictability and stability; service area or system size; asset condition; utilization; legal ability to match revenues and spending. Financial Position: Metrics may include but are not limited to debt service coverage; absolute fund balance and cash position; budget flexibility; revenue trends; relationship between inflows and outflows. Debt Affordability: Metrics may include but are not limited to leverage as defined by debt to long term liabilities or spendable cash and investments to debt, leverage to revenues; ability to issue additional debt on the same revenue base; any debt service reserve funds and requirement; fixed costs compared to own source revenues.

- Alabama Federal Aid Highway Finance Authority

- Alabama Highway Finance Corporation - Alabama Public School & College Authority - Alaska Railroad Corporation - Arizona Transportation Board - California Health Facilities Financing Authority - Citizens Property Insurance Corporation - Colorado State Department of Transportation - Commissioner of Iron Range Res. & Rehab., MN - Connecticut (State of) - Delaware Transportation Authority - Dormitory Authority of The State of New York - Florida (State of) - Florida Inland Protection Finance Corporation - Florida Insurance Assistance Interlocal Agcy. - Georgia State Road & Tollway Authority - Guam (Government of) - Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission, VA - Hawaii Department of Transportation - Idaho Bond Bank Authority - Idaho Housing & Finance Association - Idaho School Bond Sales Tax Guaranty Program - Illinois (State of) - JobsOhio Beverage System, OH - Kansas Department of Transportation - Kansas Development Finance Authority - Kentucky Asset/Liability Commission - Land Clearance for Rdv Auth of St. Louis, MO - Louisiana (State of) - Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation - Maine Municipal Bond Bank - Maine State Housing Authority - Maryland Department of Transportation - Maryland Stadium Authority - Maryland Water Quality Finance Administration - Massachusetts (Commonwealth of) - Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority - Massachusetts School Building Authority, MA - Michigan State Department of Transportation - Mississippi (State of) - Missouri Highways & Transportation Commission - Montana Department of Transportation - Nevada (State of) - New Hampshire (State of) - New Jersey Economic Development Authority - New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund Authority - New Mexico (State of) - New York Convention Center Dev. Corp., NY - North Carolina (State of) - Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, VA - Northern Virginia Transportation Commission - Ohio (State of) - Oregon Department of Administrative Services - Oregon State Department of Transportation, OR - Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission - Phoenix Civic Improvement Corporation, AZ - Port Authority of Allegheny County, PA - Rhode Island Commerce Corporation - South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank - Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority - State Board of Administration Finance Corporation - Texas Transportation Commission - Vermont Housing Finance Agency - Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board - Washington (State of) - West Virginia Commissioner of Highways - West Virginia Economic Development Authority - West Virginia Higher Ed. Policy Comm., WV - Wisconsin Department of Transportation The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

US States and Territories Methodology

Revenue Base Characteristics: Metrics may include but are not limited to tax base size measured by per capital income relative to US average; GDP growth; full value; median family income and/or size of operating and maintenance budget; nature of pledge supporting repayment.

Market Position: Metrics may include but are not limited to revenue predictability and stability; service area or system size; asset condition; utilization; legal ability to match revenues and spending. Financial Position: Metrics may include but are not limited to debt service coverage; absolute fund balance and cash position; budget flexibility; revenue trends; relationship between inflows and outflows. Debt Affordability: Metrics may include but are not limited to leverage as defined by debt to long term liabilities or spendable cash and investments to debt, leverage compared to revenues; ability to issue additional debt on the same revenue base; any debt service reserve funds and requirement; fixed costs compared to own source revenue.

- Alabama (State of)

- Alaska (State of) - Alaska Municipal Bond Bank - American Samoa (Territory of) - Arizona (State of) - Arizona Wildlife Finance Corporation - Arkansas (State of) - Baltimore Board School Commissioners, MD - California (State of) - Colorado (State of) - Colorado Charter School Moral Obligation Program - Connecticut (State of) - Delaware (State of) - Department of Hawaiian Homelands - Florida (State of) - Georgia (State of) - Guam (Government of) - Harbor Regional Center, CA - Hawaii (State of) - Idaho (State of) - Idaho Public Charter School Facilities Program - Illinois (State of) - Indiana (State of) - Inland Regional Center, CA - Iowa (State of) - Kansas (State of) - Kentucky (Commonwealth of) - Louisiana (State of) - Maine (State of) - Maryland (State of) - Maryland Department of Transportation - Maryland Stadium Authority - Massachusetts (Commonwealth of) - Massachusetts Dept. of Trans.- Metro.Hwy.Sys. - Michigan (State of) - Michigan School Bond Qual. & Loan Prog. (New) - Michigan School Bond Qual.& Loan Prog. (Org.) - Minnesota (State of) - Mississippi (State of) - Missouri (State Of) - Montana (State of) - Montana Board of Investments - Nebraska (State of) - Nevada (State of) - New Hampshire (State of) - New Jersey (State of) - New Jersey Cnty College Enhment Prog. Ch. 12 - New Mexico (State of) - New York (State of) - North Carolina (State of) - North Dakota (State of) - Ohio (State of) - Oklahoma (State of) - Oregon (State of) - Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program - Pennsylvania (Commonwealth of) - Rhode Island (State of) - South Carolina (State of) - South Central Los Angeles Reg. Ctr. Proj. CA - South Dakota (State of) - Tennessee (State of) - Texas (State of) - U.S. Virgin Islands (Government of) - Utah (State of) - Utah Charter School Credit Enhancement Program - Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program - Vermont (State of) - Virginia (Commonwealth of) - Washington (State of) - Washington State Department of Ecology - Washington State School Bond Guarantee Prog. - West Virginia (State of) - Wisconsin (State of)

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities

Quality of Support Provider/Asset: Metrics may include but are not limited to ratings on the provider of mortgage enhancement, liquidity facilities, letters of credit, deposited assets, counterparties and program participants.

Sufficiency of Support: Provisions may include but are not limited to cash flow sufficiency to pay scheduled debt service; size of credit or liquidity facilities; provisions for timely payment of debt service. Legal Structure: Provisions may include but are not limited to mitigation of bankruptcy risk, enforceability of the credit/liquidity facility, events which result in termination of the support facility, pledged security, exemption from registration under the securities acts.

- Connecticut (State of)

- Maryland Stadium Authority - Massachusetts (Commonwealth of) - Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority - Oregon (State of) - Sports&Exhib. Auth. of Pittsburgh & Allegheny - Texas (State of) - Texas Transportation Commission - Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Please see the Issuer page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered, most updated credit rating action, rating history, and Credit Rating action Press Release including the rating rationale and factors that could lead to a rating upgrade or downgrade.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.

