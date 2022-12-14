Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Municipal Joint Action Agencies

New York, December 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.

The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 7 December 2022 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.

Key Rating Considerations

The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was US Municipal Joint Action Agencies Methodology published in August 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

US Municipal Joint Action Agencies Methodology

Revenue Generation and Recovery Cost Framework: Metrics may include but are not limited to monopoly status; rate setting flexibility; strength of customer base and service area as measured by resource base, population, wealth, economic diversity and growth projections; length and quality of customer contracts and contractor credit quality; scale; market framework and market diversification; structural and creditor protections; and ownership model.

Cost Recovery: Metrics may include but are not limited to transparency and timeliness of rate setting process by governing board or regulatory body including support for setting appropriate rates and charges to service debt; exposure to potential rate shocks; cash flow predictability.

Generation and Procurement Risk: Metrics may include but is not limited to ability to meet power supply commitments; the fuel mix; power price hedging; the diversity, cost and reliability of power supply sources; exposure to additional debt needs or regulatory risk; scale and complexity of the capex programme.

Competitiveness: Metrics may include but are not limited to market position, average system retail rate relative to regional peers or state average and material cost pressure that could lead to higher rates.

Financial Position, Policy and Ownership: Metrics may include but are not limited to corporate financial policy, days cash on hand; debt service coverage ratio measured by debt service and other fixed charges by net revenue, adjusted debt ratio of debt and ANPL (adjusted net pension liability) to net assets and working capital; ratio of debt to cash flow; interest coverage metrics and debt to asset metrics. Assessments may include but are not limited to an Issuer's desired capital structure / credit profile, and its adherence to its commitments and our views on the ability of the company to achieve its targets, an assessment of the likelihood and potential negative impact of M&A or other types of balance-sheet-transforming events, and the likelihood of uncontracted financial support being provided by owners; and the protective terms of debt documentation including but limited to restrictions on business activities, use of debt and revenue distributions; and control and liquidity afforded to creditors.

- Alabama Municipal Electric Authority

- Alaska I.D.E.A - Snettisham Hydro - American Municipal Power, Inc. - Boise KID - Arrowrock Hydroelectric Project - Central Municipal Power Agency/Services - CleanPowerSF - Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Coop. - Connecticut Trans. Muni. Elec.Energy Coop. - Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation - Beasley Project - Energy Northwest, WA - Project 1 - Energy Northwest, WA - Project 3 - Energy NW - Nine Canyon Wind Project - Energy NW, WA - Proj.2 (Columbia Gen. Sta.) - Florida Gas Utility - FMPA - All-Requirements Project - FMPA - St. Lucie Project - Heartland Consumers Power District, SD - Illinois Municipal Electric Agency - Indiana Municipal Power Agency - Intermountain Power Agency, UT - Kansas Power Pool - Kentucky Municipal Power Agency - Lafayette Public Power Authority, LA - Louisiana Energy & Power Auth-Rodemacher Unit 2 - Marin Clean Energy, CA - Massachusetts Clean Energy Cooperative Corp. - MEAG - Combined Cycle - MEAG - General Resolution Project - MEAG - PPA Project J Vogtle Nuclear Units 3 & 4 - MEAG - PPA Project P Vogtle Nuclear Units 3 & 4 - MEAG - Project M Vogtle Nuclear Units 3 & 4 - MEAG - Project One - Minnesota Municipal Power Agency - Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Com - Municipal Energy Agency of Mississippi - Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia - NCPA - Capital Facility Project - NCPA - Hydroelectric Project 1 - NCPA - Lodi Energy Center (Indenture Group A) - NCPA - Lodi Energy Center (Indenture Group B) - NCTA - California-Oregon Transmission - NoaNet, WA - North Carolina Municipal Power Agency 1 - Northern Illinois Municipal Power Agency, IL - Northern Municipal Power Agency, MN - Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority - Omaha Public Power Dist, NE Separate Sys Bds - OMEGA-Jt. Venture 5 (Belleville Hydro Elec.) - Patriots Energy Group, SC - Peninsula Clean Energy Authority, CA - Piedmont Municipal Power Agency, SC - Platte River Power Authority, CO - Public Power Generation Agency, NE - SCPPA - City of Anaheim - SCPPA - City of Burbank - SCPPA - City of Colton - SCPPA - Linden Wind Energy Project - SCPPA - Magnolia Project - SCPPA - Mead-Adelanto Project Revenue (LADWP Interest) - SCPPA - Mead-Phoenix Project Revenue (LADWP Interest) - SCPPA - Milford Wind Corridor Phase 2 Project - SCPPA - Tieton Hydro Revenue - SCPPA - Windy Point/Windy Flats Project - Silicon Valley Clean Energy Authority - Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency - Tennessee Energy Acquisition Corporation - VPPSA-Swanton Peaking Fac. Proj. - Western Minnesota Municipal Power Agency, MN - WPPI Energy, WI The principal methodology used for the rated entities listed below was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.

US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology

- Energy Northwest, WA - Project 1

- Energy Northwest, WA - Project 3 - Energy NW, WA - Proj.2 (Columbia Gen. Sta.)

This announcement applies only to Rated Entities with EU rated, UK rated, EU endorsed and UK endorsed ratings. Rated Entities, with Non EU rated, non UK rated, non EU endorsed and non UK endorsed ratings may be referenced herein to the extent necessary, if they are part of the same analytical unit.

Please see the Issuer page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered, most updated credit rating action, rating history, and Credit Rating action Press Release including the rating rationale and factors that could lead to a rating upgrade or downgrade.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.

