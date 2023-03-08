Moody's announces completion of a periodic review for a group of Charter Schools

New York, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings -and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical units for the rated entity(entities) listed below.
The review was conducted through a portfolio review discussion held on 1 March 2023 in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. A possible outcome from periodic reviews is a referral of a rating to a rating committee.
Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement.
Key Rating Considerations
The principal methodology used for this review was US Charter Schools published in September 2016. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Key rating considerations on a forward-looking basis may include but are not limited to the following summarized below.
Revenue Base Characteristics: Metrics may include, but are not limited to, per capital income relative to US average; GDP growth relative to US average; full value; median family and household income relative to US average; size of operating and maintenance budget; nature of pledged revenue supporting repayment; enrollment trends.
Market Position: Metrics may include but are not limited to revenue predictability and stability; service area or system size; asset condition; utilization; legal and practical ability to match revenues with spending and other governance considerations.
Financial Position: Metrics may include but are not limited to debt service coverage; absolute and relative fund balance and cash position; budget flexibility; revenue trends; relationship between inflows and outflows.
Debt Affordability: Metrics may include but are not limited to leverage as defined by spendable cash and investments to debt; leverage compared to revenues; leverage compared to full value; ability to issue additional debt on the same revenue base; any debt service reserve funds and requirement; fixed costs compared to own source revenue.
This announcement applies only to Rated Entities with EU rated, UK rated, EU endorsed and UK endorsed ratings. Rated Entities, with Non EU rated, non UK rated, non EU endorsed and non UK endorsed ratings may be referenced herein to the extent necessary, if they are part of the same analytical unit.
Please see the Issuer page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered, most updated credit rating action, rating history, and Credit Rating action Press Release including the rating rationale and factors that could lead to a rating upgrade or downgrade.
List of Issuers/Rated Entities
- AcadeMir Charter School West, FL
- Academir Charter Schools, Inc., FL
- Academy for Academic Excellence, CA
- Advantage Academy of Hillsborough, Inc., FL
- Advantage Academy of Pinellas, Inc. d/b/a Pinellas Academy of Math and Science, FL
- Alturas International Academy, ID
- American Academy, CO
- Anser of Idaho, Inc., ID
- Aspen View Academy, CO
- Banning Lewis Ranch Academy, CO
- BASIS Texas Charter Schools, Inc.
- Bella Mente Montessori Academy, CA
- Belle Creek Charter School, CO
- Benjamin Franklin Charter School - Queen Creek, AZ
- Classical Charter Schools of America, Inc., NC
- Cherry Creek Academy, CO
- Compass Academy Charter School, TX
- Connor Academy, ID
- Cumberland Academy, TX
- Doral Academy of Northern Nevada
- DSST Public Schools, CO
- El Paso Education Initiative, Inc., TX
- Eno River Academy, NC
- Entheos Academy, UT
- Faith Family Academy, TX
- Future Public School, ID
- Galileo School for Gifted Learning, FL
- GEM Prep: Meridian, ID
- GEM Prep: Nampa, ID
- GEM Prep: Pocatello, ID
- Global Outreach Charter Academy Inc., FL
- Golden View Classical Academy, CO
- Great Hearts America - Texas, TX
- Harmony Public Schools, TX
- High Point Academy, CO
- High Point Academy, South Carolina
- High Tech High, CA
- Highline Academy Network, CO
- Imagine School at Broward, Inc
- Imagine School at Land O'Lakes, FL
- Indiana Math and Science Academy - North, IN
- Innovation Montessori, Inc., FL
- International Leadership of Texas, TX
- Jersey City Community Charter School, NJ
- Jubilee Academic Center
- KIPP Charlotte, Inc., NC
- KIPP Indianapolis, Inc. Project, IN
- Leadership Prep School, TX
- Learning Gate Community School, Inc
- Legacy Traditional Schools, AZ
- Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School
- Leman Academy of Excellence, Inc., AZ
- Littleton Academy, CO
- Liza Jackson Preparatory School, Inc., FL
- Lowcountry Leadership Charter School, SC
- Lutz Preparatory School, Inc., FL
- Metropolitan Lighthouse Charter School, NY
- Miami Community Charter Schools, Inc., FL
- Odyssey Charter School Inc., FL
- Pharos Academy Charter School
- Piedmont Community Charter School, NC
- Pineywoods Community Academy, TX
- Prospect Ridge Academy, CO
- Providence Hall Charter School, UT
- Reid Traditional Schools, AZ
- Renaissance Academy, UT
- River City Education Management, LLC (FL)
- River Springs Charter School, CA
- Rocky Mountain Classical Academy, CO
- Rocky Mtn School of Expdty Learning, CO
- Russell Byers Charter School, PA
- Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) School, CO
- Seaside School Consortium Properties, LLC
- Spectrum Academy, UT
- Spokane International Academy, WA
- Stargate Charter School, CO
- Summit Public Schools Obligated Group, CA
- Thomas MacLaren State Charter School, CO
- Treasure Valley Classical Academy, ID
- True North Rochester Prep. Charter School, NY
- Two Rivers Public Charter School, Inc., DC
- Union Colony Schools, CO
- Uplift Education, TX
- UWHARRIE CHARTER ACADEMY
- Vanguard Academy, Inc., TX
- Vega Collegiate Academy, CO
- Viera Chter Sch, Inc., FL
- Vision Charter School, ID
- Vista at Entrada School of Performing Arts and Technology, UT
- Voyager Foundation, Inc., NC
- West Ridge Academy, CO
- Westgate Community School, CO
- Windsor Charter Academy, CO
- YES Prep Public Schools, TX
