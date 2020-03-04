Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers CHU Joint Issuance Related Research Rating Action: Moody's affirms CHU 2015's A3 rating and CHU Joint Issuance's Baa1 rating Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of CHU Joint Issuance Rating Action: Moody's changes to positive the outlooks of 16 French sub-sovereign issuers; ratings affirmed Announcement: Moody's: French CHU sector debt stabilises amid signs of convergence, a credit positive Announcement: Moody's: Territorial Reform to Have No Immediate Credit Impact on French Regions Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of CHU Joint Issuance 04 Mar 2020 Paris, March 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings of CHU Joint Issuance and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical unit. The review was conducted through a portfolio review in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. The review did not involve a rating committee. Since 1 January 2019, Moody's practice has been to issue a press release following each periodic review to announce its completion. This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history. Key rating considerations are summarized below. The review was conducted through a portfolio review in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. The review did not involve a rating committee. Since 1 January 2019, Moody's practice has been to issue a press release following each periodic review to announce its completion. This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history. Key rating considerations are summarized below. The credit profile of CHU Joint Issuance (Baa1) is supported by the credit quality of the pool participants, regional hospitals that play a key role in providing health and specialized care as well as teaching and medical research in France, and the close monitoring from the French government (Aa2). The challenges are the absence of any structural enhancement in the pool and some pool participants with reduced liquidity coverage metrics. This document summarizes Moody's view as of the publication date and will not be updated until the next periodic review announcement, which will incorporate material changes in credit circumstances (if any) during the intervening period. The principal methodology used for this review was Public Sector Pool Financings published in July 2012. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. This announcement applies only to EU rated and EU endorsed ratings. Non EU rated and non EU endorsed ratings may be referenced above to the extent necessary, if they are part of the same analytical unit. This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history. Matthieu Collette

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Sub-Sovereign Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Mauro Crisafulli

Associate Managing Director

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

