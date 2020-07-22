Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Ontario, Province of

Toronto, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings of Ontario, Province of and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical unit. The review was conducted through a portfolio review in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. The review did not involve a rating committee. Since 1 January 2019, Moody's practice has been to issue a press release following each periodic review to announce its completion.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future.

Key rating considerations are summarized below.

Ontario, Province of - The Aa3 rating reflects Ontario's elevated debt burden and interest expense, along with a forecast of continued consolidated deficits across the medium-term which will add to the debt level. Credit strengths include a large diversified economy and an institutional framework that provides for a high degree of fiscal flexibility. While the unprecedented shock stemming from the coronavirus outbreak and related decline in economic activity will materially impact fiscal year 2020/21, Moody's 3-5 year forecast suggests the credit quality of Ontario will not face significant enduring impacts from this public health emergency. The coronavirus outbreak, which Moody's views as a social risk, and public health measures introduced to contain the outbreak has led to a severe decline in economic activity. This will lead to a rapid deterioration in the fiscal outcome for this fiscal year as revenues fall and spending pressure rises, which will also lead to rising debt levels. However, this impact is expected to be temporary as economic recovery returns in the second half of 2020, with strong economic growth in 2021. Ontario should return to a fiscal path forecast similar to that forecasted prior to the pandemic within the next 2 years. The uncertainty on the breadth and extent of the pandemic places downward risks on current economic and fiscal forecasts. Ontario's rating incorporates its baseline credit assessment (BCA) of a2, as well as Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of extraordinary support from the Government of Canada (Aaa) in the event that Ontario faced acute liquidity stress.

55 School Board Trust - The Aa3 rating reflects the rating of the Province of Ontario, given the close financial linkages between the 55 School Board Trust and the province. The trust intercepts funds sent by the province to the school boards to ensure debt service payments are received as a priority, with excess funds then continuing to flow to the individual school boards. This eliminates any risk stemming from the school boards themselves. As such, the credit risk is tied to the province's ability to flow funds to the school boards. As education is a key public service provided by the province, the credit rating of 55 School Board Trust is the same as the Province of Ontario.

Trillium's Aa3 rating reflects the Aa3 rating of the Province of Ontario, which funds and regulates the hospital, and the close institutional and financial linkages between the hospital and the province. The hospital's budget and targeted volume of activity are driven by the province, reflecting the importance of public health care delivery as a provincial policy.

SickKids' Aa3 rating reflects the Aa3 rating of the Province of Ontario, which funds and regulates the hospital, and the close institutional and financial linkages between the hospital and the province. The hospital's budget and targeted volume of activity are driven by the province, reflecting the importance of public health care delivery as a provincial policy.

Sinai Health System's Aa3 rating reflects the Aa3 rating of the Province of Ontario, which funds and regulates the hospital, and the close institutional and financial linkages between the hospital and the province. The hospital's budget and targeted volume of activity are driven by the province, reflecting the importance of public health care delivery as a provincial policy.

The A1 rating of the Ontario School Boards Financing Corp (OSBFC) is based on the Aa3 rating of the Province of Ontario, reflecting the high degree of oversight exercised by the Ministry of Education on school boards and the regulated environment in which Ontario school boards operate. The one notch difference between the Aa3 rating of Ontario and the A1 rating of OSBFC reflects the absence of joint and several liability of the boards participating in a debt issue, and the lack of a debt reserve fund or a similar liquidity mechanism, which raises the likelihood of a default should one board be unable or unwilling to make a scheduled payment.

The Aa3 rating of the Ontario Infrastructure and Lands Corporation (OILC) reflects the Aa3 rating of the Province of Ontario. Moody's does not consider it meaningful to distinguish between OILC and the Province of Ontario given their strong strategic and financial linkages, including common treasury activities.

This document summarizes Moody's view as of the publication date and will not be updated until the next periodic review announcement, which will incorporate material changes in credit circumstances (if any) during the intervening period.

The principal methodologies used for this review were Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

This announcement applies only to EU rated and EU endorsed ratings.

