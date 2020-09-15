Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of NatWest Group plc

London, 15 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings of NatWest Group plc and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical unit. The review was conducted through a portfolio review in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. The review did not involve a rating committee. Since 1 January 2019, Moody's practice has been to issue a press release following each periodic review to announce its completion.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.

Key rating considerations are summarized below.

The Baa2 long-term senior debt ratings of NatWest Group plc (NWG) reflect the group's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa2, moderate loss-given failure leading to no additional notches of uplift, and Moody's expectation of a low level of government support from the Government of the United Kingdom (Aa2), which also does not lead to additional notches of uplift.

NWG's baa2 BCA reflects the group's very strong capital and high levels of liquidity, offsetting lower profitability from the UK retail businesses due to the economic shock deriving from the coronavirus pandemic.

NWG is the holding company of a UK-focused banking group offering retail, commercial and some capital markets services. While the majority of the overall restructuring and simplification has been completed, the group continues to shrink its capital markets business having announced a further multi-year restructuring and refocusing of this business at the beginning of 2020.

The A1 long-term deposit ratings of National Westminster Bank (NWB) reflect the bank's BCA of baa1, extremely low loss-given-failure leading to three additional notches of uplift, and Moody's expectation of a moderate level of government support from the Government of the United Kingdom, which leads to a further notch of uplift.

NWB's baa1 BCA reflects the bank's high capital and ample levels of liquidity, offsetting lower profitability from the UK retail and SME businesses due to the economic shock deriving from the coronavirus pandemic.

NWB is one of the UK ring-fenced banks of NWG, offering retail and commercial banking services in England and Wales. The other UK ring-fenced banks of NWG are The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS) and Ulster Bank Limited (UBL); Moody's aligns the ratings of RBS and UBL with those of NWB because of the high level of operational integration between the three banks.

NatWest Market plc's (NWM) Baa2 long-term senior debt and deposit ratings reflect the bank's BCA of ba2, one notch of uplift based on Moody's assessment of a high probability of affiliate support from the group, very low loss-given failure leading to two additional notches of uplift, Moody's expectation of a low probability of government support from the Government of the United Kingdom, which does not lead to additional notches of uplift.

NWM's ba2 BCA reflects the bank's weak profitability, driven by its more volatile capital markets business and high cost structure, offset by its solid capital and liquidity. NWM is a non-ring-fenced bank of NWG, offering capital markets services. The bank continues to undergo restructuring, with the aim of reducing its share of the group's risk-weighted assets to 10% with a shift in focus to supporting the trading and hedging requirements of the group's corporate customers versus institutional counterparties. However, given its focus on capital markets activities, which are inherently more volatile and opaque, the bank is exposed to heightened operational and governance risks compared with less complex banks. Moody's expects NWM's wholesale activities in the European Union (EU) to be carried out by NWM's Dutch subsidiary NatWest Markets N.V. (NWM NV). Moody's aligns the ratings of NWM NV with those of NWM because of the transfer of assets and liabilities from NWM NV to NWM that has been underway.

The Baa1 long-term deposit ratings of The Royal Bank of Scotland International Ltd (RBSI) reflect the bank's BCA of baa1, the application of Moody's Basic Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis leading to no additional notches of uplift, and Moody's expectation of a low probability of government support from the Government of Jersey (unrated) or the United Kingdom (Aa2), which also does not lead to additional notches of uplift.

RBSI's baa1 BCA reflects the bank's strong capital, low asset risk and stable profitability from commercial and institutional lending, as well as its retail business in the Crown Dependencies of the UK (Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man). RBSI is the Jersey-based non-ringed-fenced bank of NWG, mainly offering lending and ancillary activities to funds, and lending and commercial activities to residents in the Crown Dependencies and Gibraltar.

This document summarizes Moody's view as of the publication date and will not be updated until the next periodic review announcement, which will incorporate material changes in credit circumstances (if any) during the intervening period.

The principal methodology used for this review was Banks Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

This announcement applies only to EU rated and EU endorsed ratings. Non EU rated and non EU endorsed ratings may be referenced above to the extent necessary, if they are part of the same analytical unit.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.

