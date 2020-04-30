Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Metropolitan Transportation Authority, NY

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings of Metropolitan Transportation Authority, NY and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical unit. The review was conducted through a portfolio review in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. The review did not involve a rating committee. Since 1 January 2019, Moody's practice has been to issue a press release following each periodic review to announce its completion.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future. Credit ratings and outlook/review status cannot be changed in a portfolio review and hence are not impacted by this announcement. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.

Key rating considerations are summarized below.

The A2 rating on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's Transportation Revenue Bonds reflect the impact of the coronavirus crisis on system utilization and the regional economy, which will weaken financial and debt metrics well beyond the end of the economic disruption. The sharp drop in fiscal 2020 fares and tax revenue will create cash flow challenges, exacerbate risks from MTA's high short-term debt exposure, and create large structural budget gaps that will be difficult to resolve given MTA's already-narrow financial position and high fixed costs. While MTA has identified sufficient resources to resolve its budget gaps over the next two years, most of these solutions will be one-time in nature and/or result in higher-than-expected debt leverage. In addition, this period of economic disruption will alter the timing and implementation of MTA's $55 billion capital program, which would diminish asset condition and service quality.

The MTA's financial pressures are balanced by bondholder protection provided by strong governance and a gross pledge of the authority's diverse revenue sources, the system's essential service to a vast and economically robust service area, and strong political and financial support from New York State (Aa1 negative), New York City (Aa1 negative) and the US Government (Aaa stable). Recent support includes state legislation that created new budget flexibility and authorized $10 billion of MTA deficit financing, and substantial federal emergency assistance, including a $3.8 billion grant for operations, approval for additional FEMA reimbursements, and the potential for Federal Reserve Bank lending through the State of New York. MTA will also benefit from federal economic assistance to the New York region, which will bolster household income and spending and therefore dedicated tax revenue.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. In the longer term, MTA will also be challenged by social risks such as growing and relatively inflexible labor costs, and environmental risks (particularly from natural disasters), although the latter is partially mitigated by MTA's significant resiliency investments and the availability of private insurance and federal disaster recovery assistance.

The MIG 2 rating on the BANs reflects the expectation that MTA will have adequate market access at BAN maturity given the MTA TRB's satisfactory long-term credit quality (A2 negative), strong BAN takeout management plans, and the MTA's status as a sophisticated, frequent issuer of bonds and notes. Moreover, in the unlikely event of a market dislocation that impedes timely long-term debt issuance, sufficient liquidity will likely be available to redeem the BANs when external liquidity sources and pending grants proceeds are included. The minimum long-term rating threshold for a MIG 1 rating is A2 stable.

Finally, the rating also reflects the dramatic declines in transit ridership and pledged revenues caused by the current coronavirus epidemic. These declines will last for several months but, in our view, are unlikely to dramatically impact the long-term credit quality of the transit authority, given the expected availability of federal and other assistance. However, the situation for transit operators is fluid and rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of rated debt changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

This document summarizes Moody's view as of the publication date and will not be updated until the next periodic review announcement, which will incorporate material changes in credit circumstances (if any) during the intervening period.

The principal methodologies used for this review were Mass Transit Enterprises Methodology published in December 2017 and US Bond Anticipation Notes and Related Instruments Methodology published in October 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

This announcement applies only to EU rated and EU endorsed ratings. Non EU rated and non EU endorsed ratings may be referenced above to the extent necessary, if they are part of the same analytical unit.

