Moody's appends limited default (LD) designation to Telepizza's Ca-PD following expiration of grace period for missed coupon payment

Madrid, February 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today appended a limited default (/LD) designation to the Ca-PD probability of default rating (PDR), changing it to Ca-PD /LD from Ca-PD, of Foodco Bondco, S.A.U. ("Telepizza" or "the company"), the parent company of Spanish pizza delivery operator Food Delivery Brands, after the company missed the payment of the coupon due on January 16, 2023, following the expiration of the 30-day grace period.
"The limited default designation reflects the fact that Telepizza has not cured the missed coupon payment on its notes within the 30-day grace period, which constitutes a default under Moody's definition," says Michel Bove, a Moody's AVP-Analyst and lead analyst for Telepizza.
Moody's has appended Telepizza´s PDR with an "/LD" (limited default) designation, indicating that the company is in default on a limited set of its obligations. This reflects the fact that a missed coupon payment extending beyond the applicable grace period is considered a default under Moody's definition.
Additionally, Telepizza recently disclosed that it had executed a binding framework agreement and interim facility agreement with close to 67% of the current senior secured notes' lenders and a group of key shareholders to implement the refinancing and recapitalization of the company's debt. Moody's would likely consider such debt restructuring as a distressed exchange, which is a type of default under Moody's definition. According to the agreement, the lenders will provide interim financing for the purpose of bridging the company´s liquidity while the agreed recapitalization process is implemented and the extension of the grace period for the coupon payment on the senior secured notes to April 15, 2023.
The Ca corporate family rating (CFR) also reflects (1) the company's high financial leverage, with a Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA expected to reach 10.4x as of year-end 2022, (2) its unsustainable capital structure owing to the company's deteriorated performance and weak prospects for 2023 in a high interest rate environment; (3) the intense competition with other pizza and non-pizza delivery operators and substitute products, particularly in Spain; (4) its exposure to foreign-currency fluctuations in Latin America, raw material prices and cost inflation as well as continued erosion of consumer purchasing power, which creates the potential for earnings volatility; and (5) its sustained negative free cash flow (FCF) generation, which keeps straining liquidity.
Telepizza's credit profile remains supported by (1) its strong brand awareness and position as the number one competitor in the pizza delivery market in Spain, Portugal and a number of Latin American countries; (2) the growth and diversification potential stemming from its strategic alliance with Yum! Brands Inc; and (3) its asset-light and vertically integrated business model, which enhances the resilience of its profit margin, although expected to be reduced following the renegotiation of its agreement with Yum! Brands Inc.
The Ca rating of the €335 million 6.25% senior secured notes due 2026 issued by Foodco Bondco, S.A.U. is in line with the CFR, reflecting the fact that they represent most of the company's financial debt. However, the senior secured notes are subordinated to the €45 million super senior RCF due 2026, which is currently fully drawn. The senior secured notes and the super senior RCF share the same security package, with the RCF benefitting from priority claim on enforcement proceeds. The senior secured notes and the RCF also benefit from guarantees provided by operating subsidiaries of the group. The security package comprises pledges over the shares of notes' issuer and guarantors, bank accounts and intragroup receivables. The €40 million bilateral loans due in November 2025 rank pari passu with the notes.
The Ca-PD/LD PDR reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, in line with the rating agency's standard approach for capital structures that include both bonds and bank debt.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the increasing likelihood of a near term default owing to a debt restructuring that could lead to substantial losses for the company's financial creditors.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
An upgrade of Telepizza's ratings is currently unlikely and would require greater clarity regarding the company's future capital structure and liquidity position.
The ratings could be further downgraded if Telepizza's expected recovery rates for lenders are lower than Moody's current expectations.
COMPANY PROFILE
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Madrid, Telepizza is a leading pizza delivery operator, with operations concentrated mainly in Spain, Portugal and Latin America. Following its alliance with Yum! Brands Inc, effective since December 2018, Telepizza has become the exclusive master franchisee of the Pizza Hut brand in Latin America (excluding Brazil), the Caribbean, Spain, Portugal and Switzerland.
As of 31 September 2022, Telepizza had a network of 2,533 stores, including 1,371 stores under the Telepizza brand and 1,161 stores under the Pizza Hut brand. For the last twelve-month as of September 2022, the company reported revenue of €421 million and company-adjusted EBITDA of €50 million (both numbers excluding the effect of IFRS16). Telepizza is majority owned by funds advised by private equity firm KKR, which hold a 84.3% stake in the company.
