Moody's appends limited default (LD) to ASP MCS Acquisition Corp's Ca-PD PDR and affirms all other ratings

New York, July 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) of ASP MCS Acquisition Corp. (ASP) and appended a limited default designation following the company's missed interest payment on its first lien term loan. Moody's also affirmed the existing ratings of the company, including the Ca Corporate Family Rating and the Ca rating on its senior secured credit facility. The outlook is stable.

The rating action reflects Moody's expectation that ASP's weak liquidity, low profitability, and untenable capital structure will lead to a restructuring. The Ca-PD/LD designation follows ASP's failure to make the interest payment on June 15, 2020 required under its senior secured first lien term loan. ASP subsequently entered into a forbearance agreement with its first lien lenders.

The affirmation of the ratings reflects Moody's expectation of significant losses on debt claims given the strong probability of a restructuring due to the company's weak liquidity, high debt leverage and unsustainable capital structure.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: ASP MCS Acquisition Corp.

Probability of Default Rating affirmed to Ca-PD / appended LD from Ca-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ca

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Ca (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Ca (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: ASP MCS Acquisition Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

ASP MCS Acquisitions Corp's Ca CFR reflects elevated leverage, weak liquidity and profitability, and the lack of free cash flow generation. While the company does not have any near-term maturities, we view its capital structure as untenable. A restructuring of its capital structure is more likely given the lack of operating cash flow to service its debt, as 2020 forecasted interest coverage and adjusted debt to EBITDA are less than 1.0x and near 14.0x, respectively.

Moody's also takes into consideration the counter-cyclical nature of distressed property inspection services business and ASP's longstanding relationships with customers. ASP also encompasses an integrated platform with local inspectors/contractors, who provide preservation services for distressed residential properties in the US.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that recovery prospects are appropriately captured in the current ratings.

ASP's liquidity profile is weak due to low profitability and ongoing negative free cash flow. At December 31, 2019, ASP had $5.5 million in cash and full availability under its $35 million revolving credit facility. However, any borrowing under the revolver would be limited to 30% as Moody's does not believe the company would be in compliance with the springing leverage covenant of 6.95x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if:

• Improvement in the cash flow and liquidity profile

• Operating fundamentals improve

• The company addresses its high debt and interest cost burden

The rating could be downgraded if:

• The company is unable to improve its liquidity profile

• The probability of restructuring or the expectation of creditor losses increases

• Inability to amend the credit facility leverage covenant, refinance or extend maturities

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, ASP MCS Acquisition Corp., primarily provides property inspection and preservation services on behalf of lenders and loan servers for homes with defaulted mortgage loans. The company is owned by affiliates of American Securities LLC, a private equity group.

