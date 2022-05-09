Moody's appends limited default (LD) to All Day AcquisitionCo LLC's (24 Hour Fitness) Caa3-PD following term loan maturity extension

New York, May 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") appended a limited default (LD) designation to All Day AcquisitionCo LLC's ("24 Hour Fitness") Caa3-PD Probability of Default Rating thereby changing it to Caa3-PD/LD. This appendage of a LD designation is to reflect there was a limited default in 24 Hour Fitness's capital structure with regards to the recent amendment to extend the maturity of its $60 million super priority term loan (unrated). The company completed a credit agreement amendment to extend the maturity of its $60 million super priority term loan ($62.5 million outstanding including accrued PIK interest as of September 30, 2021) from August 2022 to September 2025. The amendment also allowed the company to extend the filing period for its FY2021 audited financials to December 31, 2022. Moody's views the amendment to extend the maturity as a distressed exchange default ("DE") because of 24 Hour Fitness's weak liquidity, high leverage, and significant cash flow pressure as a result of weak operating performance since the company exited chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in December 2021. The PDR will revert to Caa3-PD and the LD designation will be removed in approximately three business days.

The transaction does not affect the company's Caa3 Corporate Family Rating, the Caa3 ratings on the company's senior secured term loan due 2025 and senior secured DDTL due 2026, or the negative outlook because leverage is not changing and remains high, operating performance remains weak, and free cash flow is negative.

The company's operating performance and recovery has been weaker than expected since the company re-emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on December 31, 2020. The company's recent effort to meaningfully reduce membership pricing to attract new members and retain existing members reflects the challenges it faces as it recovers from the pandemic. 24 Hour fitness was operating in the mid-tier price point segment that has been experiencing intense competition from the high value low price (HVLP) players such as Planet Fitness and smaller local clubs in recent years. The company was experiencing negative membership trends prior to the coronavirus pandemic. 24 Hour Fitness recently instituted a new product and pricing structure, reducing its retail pricing to be consistent with the HVLP model. Moody's expects that the company will continue to burn significant cash in 2022, which will require additional funding most likely in the form of incremental debt (similar to what the company did in 2021). Debt load has increased by about $100 million to approximately $340 million at year end 2021 including accrued pay in kind (PIK) interest from $240 million debt when the company exited bankruptcy. Moody's expects debt will increase further in 2022 to fund the operating shortfall and PIK interest. The company's current equity owners are also lenders of the term loan and the super priority term loan and have provided funding through incremental debt to support liquidity.

LD Appended:

..Issuer: All Day AcuisitionCo LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Changed to Caa3-PD /LD (/LD appended) from Caa3-PD

RATINGS RATIONALE

24 Hour Fitness's Caa3 CFR broadly reflects weak operating performance, high leverage, and weak liquidity due to continued operating challenges and the uncertainty the company will be able to stem membership erosion. Debt burden has increased meaningfully in 2021 and Moody's expects debt will increase further in 2022 due to continued operating cash burn that will require additional funding. Moody's lease adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage was high at about 12x for the LTM period ended September 30, 2021, and Moody's expects leverage to decline but remain high over the next year. EBITDA was negative excluding Moody's lease adjustment and this high leverage is viewed as unsustainable. The rating also reflects 24 Hour Fitness's geographic concentration in California (about 60% of clubs) and the growing competition from technology-based fitness services that are not tied to a facility. Furthermore, the rating is constrained by the highly fragmented and competitive nature of the fitness club industry with relatively low barrier to entry, high attrition rates, as well as exposure to cyclical shifts in consumer discretionary spending. The rating is supported by the company's well-recognized brand name as well as the longer-term positive fundamentals for the fitness industry such as the increased awareness of the importance of health and wellness.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Although an economic recovery is underway, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus, there is uncertainty around our forecasts.

Fitness clubs have sensitive customer data including information related to health, workout schedules, and credit cards. Protecting data security is thus important to attracting and retaining customers, and increases operating costs. Rising labor costs are also an issue. Demographic and societal trends toward health and wellness are positive social factors supporting demand growth.

Governance risk pertaining to the post the chapter 11 reorganization ownership where the company is owned by a group of lenders with top three lenders having the majority control. Moody's expects an aggressive financial policy, but the owners are focused on an operational turnaround and would consider providing additional funds to support the company depending on the reasons for the liquidity needs.

Moody's views environmental risks as low, but the company must meet environmental regulations when locating and constructing new clubs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty in the company's ability to turn around its operating performance, high leverage, weak liquidity with the debt load expected to continue to increase in 2022 in order to fund a cash burn due to challenging operating performance.

Ratings could be upgraded if operating performance improves and credit metrics strengthen including renewed membership growth without impairing earnings. A material improvement in liquidity including proactively addressing maturities is also necessary for an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance remains weak, the potential for a distressed exchange or other default increases, or estimated recovery values weaken.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, All Day AcquisitionCo, LLC. is an operator of fitness centers in the US. Post the chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company operates about 286 clubs predominantly in California. LTM as of September 30, 2021 revenue was about $583 million. Following the December 31, 2020 emergence from chapter 11 reorganization, the company is owned by the lender group with Sculptor and Monarch collectively owning a slight 51% majority.

