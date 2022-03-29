Moody's appends limited default (LD) to Mashantucket's Ca-PD PDR following term loan maturity extension; assigns Caa1 to term loan due 2025

New York, March 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today appended an "/LD" designation to Mashantucket (Western) Pequot Tribe, CT's ("Mashantucket") Ca-PD Probability of Default Rating, changing it to Ca-PD/LD from Ca-PD. The /LD designation reflects a limited default resulting from the company entering into an agreement with its bank lender to extend the maturity of its term loan B. Moody's will remove the /LD designation in approximately three business days.

Moody's also assigned a Caa1 rating to Mashantucket's secured term loan B due 16-Feb-2025. The rating assignment follows the company's recent maturity extension on the term loan to 16-Feb-2025 from 16-Feb-2022. Moody's withdrew the Caa1 rating on the term loan that was due on 16-Feb-2022.

Moody's considered the maturity extension to be a missed payment with respect to the principal. Approximately $244 million of the $275 million original term loan B amount was outstanding at 31-Dec-2021. Without the extension, Moody's believes that Mashantucket would not have been able to repay the term B loan in its entirety on 16-Feb-2022 given that present cash flows, while positive, plus available cash balances are not sufficient to meet all Mashantucket's debt service obligations.

Mashantucket's Ca Corporate Family Rating and negative rating outlook are not affected. The company's other outstanding debt, totaling about $1.8 billion of junior note principal and accrued interest, is not rated.

The maturity extension did not constitute an event of default under any of Mashantucket's debt agreements. Mashantucket and its lenders are operating pursuant to a forbearance agreement that initially went into effect on September 25, 2014, shortly after the credit facility lenders delivered a specified notice of default in response to a financial covenant default under the credit facility. The forbearance agreement has been extended several times since it first went into effect.

The effect of the specified notice of default is to block all cash payments of interest to the junior debt. This blockage is not considered a payment default under Mashantucket's bank agreement, junior debt indentures, and related inter-creditor agreements. The interest payments for the company's junior debt are being paid-in-kind. Mashantucket remains current on term loan B interest payments.

The Caa1 rating on the term loan is three notches above Mashantucket's CFR, reflecting the first lien security interest in revenues and on certain property and equipment. The rating on the term loan also reflects the loss absorption provided by the substantial amount of contractually subordinated debt.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Mashantucket (Western) Pequot Tribe, CT

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Assigned Caa1 (LGD2)

LD Appended:

..Issuer: U.S. Mashantucket (Western) Pequot Tribe, CT

.... Probability of Default Rating, Changed to Ca-PD /LD (/LD appended) from Ca-PD

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mashantucket's Ca CFR considers that it is operating under a forbearance agreement with its credit facility lenders that expires on 16-Feb-2025, and the cash portion of junior debt interest payments has been blocked by the credit facility lenders. While this blockage is not considered a payment default under the company's bank agreement, junior debt indentures, and related inter-creditor agreements, Moody's believes that Mashantucket will ultimately go through a debt restructuring that will involve some level of impairment to creditors.

Key credit concerns also include revenue concentration and high leverage. The single-site Foxwoods Resort Casino supporting the credit creates vulnerability to competition and an inability to sell assets to repay debt. Debt-to-EBITDA is substantial, at close to 14.0x as of December 2021, and for that reason, Moody's believes the current capital structure is unsustainable. Positive credit considerations include that Foxwoods Casino Resort is located in proximity to major metropolitan areas in the Northeast including New York City, Boston, MA, and Hartford, CT.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, a degree of uncertainty around our forecasts remains.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The gaming sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, Mashantucket remains vulnerable to a renewed spread of the outbreak. Mashantucket also remains exposed to discretionary consumer spending that leaves it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

Additional social risks for gaming companies include high taxes and operating restrictions imposed by governments to mitigate the effects of problem gambling and evolving consumer preferences related to entertainment choices and population demographics that may drive a change in demand away from traditional casino-style gaming. Younger generations may not spend as much time playing casino-style games (particularly slot machines) as previous generations.

Data security and customer privacy risk is elevated given the large amount of data collected on customer behavior. In the event of data breaches, the company could face higher operational costs to secure processes and limit reputational damage.

Governance issues we consider to be key risks include high financial leverage and private ownership.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative rating outlook considers Moody's view that Mashantucket will ultimately need to go through a debt restructuring process that will involve some level of impairment to creditors.

Ratings could be lowered if the forbearance agreement is not renewed upon its expiration and the credit facility lenders were to exercise certain default related remedies, or if recovery estimates decline. A higher rating is possible to the extent any restructuring or operational improvement results in a substantial and sustainable reduction in leverage and improvement in free cashflow.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276316. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation conducts the gaming and resort operations of Foxwoods Resort Casino through The Mashantucket Pequot Gaming Enterprise that is a wholly owned, unincorporated division of The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. Net revenue for the 12 months ended 31-Dec-2021 was approximately $609 million.

