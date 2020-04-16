Moody's appends limited default (LD) to NALH's Ca-PD PDR; downgrades CFR to Ca; outlook to negative

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded the Probability
of Default Rating (PDR) of North American Lifting Holdings, Inc.
(NALH) and appended a limited default designation following the company's
missed interest payment on its second lien term loan. Concurrently,
Moody's downgraded NALH's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa2,
senior secured first lien credit facility rating to Caa3 from Caa1,
and senior secured second lien term loan rating to C from Caa3.
The outlook has been revised to negative from stable.
"With significant exposure to the oil and gas industry, low
profitability, elevated leverage, and a missed interest payment
on the second lien term loan, NALH may not be able to address its
current debt maturities without significant concessions from equity and
debt holders" said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior
Analyst.
This rating action reflects Moody's expectations that in 2020,
NALH's weak liquidity, low profitability, and key credit
metrics will materially deteriorate and the likelihood of restructuring
will significantly increase due to inability to service its existing debt
load, ongoing volatility in the oil and gas industry and lower activity
in the commercial construction end market. The Ca-PD/LD
designation follows NALH's missed interest payment on March 31,
2020 under its senior secured second lien term loan. The expiration
of the five day grace period related to the interest payment allowed under
the indenture is considered a default under Moody's definitions.
On April 7, 2020 NALH entered into a forbearance agreement with
its second lien lenders.
The following rating actions were taken:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: North American Lifting Holdings, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Ca-PD /LD (/LD appended) from Caa2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ca from Caa2
.... Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit
Facility, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)
.... Senior Secured Second Lien Bank Credit
Facility, Downgraded to C (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: North American Lifting Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed to Negative from
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
NALH's Ca CFR reflects rapidly increasing leverage, weak liquidity,
high exposure to the volatile oil and gas industry and significant near
term refinancing needs. The weakness in NALH's credit profile has
left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment. Therefore,
the rating reflects Moody's view that pressure on the company's operating
results jeopardizes the sustainability of its capital structure and increases
the likelihood of the need to restructure. The rapid and widening
spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating US economic outlook
and rapidly falling oil prices are creating a severe and extensive credit
shock across the energy sector, a key end market for NALH.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Additional ESG factors considered include the potential impact that regional
and/or national restrictions on oil and gas exploration and production,
particularly those relating to shale, could have on the crane servicing
industry over the medium to long term. Continued tightening of
standards and regulations across most major markets, due to environmental
concerns, may accelerate the shift out of fossil fuel into other
sources like electrification, a business segment in which the company
has little presence, and disrupt the company's dependence on the
oil and gas sector.
At the same time, Moody's also considers the company's market
position as one of the top service providers of cranes in the US and its
extensive geographic reach. Assuming the company can refinance
or extend upcoming maturities, Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA
to increase to 11.3x and EBITDA-to-Interest expense
to decline to 1.0x by the end of 2020.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's uncertainty regarding recovery
value due to the increased likelihood of restructuring and the difficulty
in predicting the range and volatility of earnings should the oil &
gas industry downturn persist longer than anticipated.
NALH has a weak liquidity profile due to low profitability and ongoing
negative free cash flow. At December 31, 2019, NALH
had $2.7 million in cash and $527.6 million
in current maturities. The primary components of these current
maturities are (i) approximately $64 million at Rocky Mountain
Structures, Inc. (RMS) due April 24, 2020; (ii)
$18 million under the first lien revolving credit facility at NALH
due August 27, 2020 and (iii) approximately $442 million
under the senior secured first lien tern loan at NALH due November 27,
2020. On March 30, 2020, the RMS lender confirmed to
management that it has formally approved an extension of the RMS senior
line of credit to April 24, 2021. The extension was executed
on April 15, 2020.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be upgraded if:
» The company improves its liquidity profile and its free cash flow
» Oil and natural gas end markets stabilize
» The company addresses upcoming maturities
The rating could be downgraded if:
» The company is unable to refinance or extend its debt maturities
» The company's liquidity deteriorates further
» The potential losses for lenders or the probability of restructuring
increases
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation
Rental Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061773.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, and operating under the brand
name "TNT Crane & Rigging," NALH provides lifting
equipment rental services for the oil and gas sector and for commercial,
construction, and industrial end markets in North America.
NALH's customers consist of downstream, midstream, power,
and upstream companies, including refineries and petrochemical facilities.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
