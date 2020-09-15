Moody's appends limited default (LD) to OmniMax's Ca-PD, affirms all ratings; outlook negative

New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the Probability of Default Rating of OmniMax International, Inc and appended a limited default designation following the company's missed principal payment on its senior secured notes. Moody's also affirmed all other ratings of the company, including the Ca Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and the Caa3 rating on the company's senior secured notes. The outlook is negative.

The affirmation of the Ca Corporate Family Rating reflects Moody's expectation that OmniMax's depressed profitability, weak liquidity, and untenable capital structure will lead to a restructuring. The Ca-PD/LD designation follows OminMax's failure to make the principal payment on its senior secured notes due August 15, 2020. OmniMax subsequently entered into a forbearance agreement with its senior secured note holders and simultaneously entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by SVP Global.

The negative outlook reflects the range of possible outcomes of recovery from the successful sale of the company to the inability to restructure outside of Chapter 11.

The following rating actions were taken:

..Issuer: OmniMax International, Inc

...Probability of Default Rating changed to Ca-PD / appended LD from Ca-PD

Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ca

Senior Secured Notes, Affirmed Caa3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

.. Issuer: OmniMax International, Inc

. Outlook, remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

OmniMax International, Inc.'s Ca CFR reflects the company's untenable capital structure and weak liquidity. However, Moody's also takes into consideration OminMax's exposure to less cyclical refurbishment/maintenance-based products in the residential segment as opposed to those based on new residential construction. The company also holds leading positions in some niche areas of the fragmented residential, commercial and RV markets.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that recovery prospects are appropriately captured in the current ratings, but there is uncertainty in the possibility of outcomes from the successful sale of the company to the inability to restructure outside of a Chapter 11 filing.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company:

*Can successfully refinance its debt

*Can affect a meaningful reduction in leverage

*Sees meaningful improvement in operating results and free cash flow

*Can sustain a good liquidity profile

The ratings could be downgraded if:

*Moody's recovery estimates deteriorate

*Liquidity weakens further

Headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, OmniMax International is a manufacturer of aluminum, steel, vinyl and copper products sold mainly in North America and Europe. OmniMax's products are sold to the residential repair and remodel, commercial construction and recreational vehicle markets.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Scott Manduca

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

