Moody's assign Aa1 to Milpitas USD, CA's 2020 GO Refunding Bonds and MIG 1 to 2020-21 TRANS

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to Milpitas Unified School District, CA's $41.7 million 2020 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Federally Taxable). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a MIG 1 to the 2020-21 Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes, which will be issued for an expected par amount of $11 million. Moody's also affirmed the district's Aa1 rating on approximately $166.4 million in outstanding general obligation (GO) bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects continued growth in the district's sizeable, Bay Area tax base and financial performance that is expected to remain adequate although expenditure reductions will be required to restore balanced operations and maintain adequate reserves in the face of reduced state aid growth. The rating also incorporates the district's above average income levels and enrollment figures that will continue to grow incrementally. Both the district's debt and pension burdens remain manageable although increases in pension contributions will continue to pressure the district's finances.

The rating further considers the security of an unlimited property tax pledge of all taxable property within the district boundaries and the above-average legal strength of CA school district GO bonds.

The MIG 1 TRAN rating reflects the strength of the district's Aa1 long-term rating and projections for an adequate cash balance for repayment of the notes, despite a second anticipated deferral of state aid from February to June in fiscal 2021. Positively, the district is largely funded from property taxes, which account for approximately 60% of total revenues, further insulating repayment streams from likely state aid deferrals. The district also has substantial borrowable resources outside of the general fund, which are available, if needed, to provide additional support for repayment. The notes benefit from the predictability of the district's pledged receipts and timing of receipts for repayment, with note holder protections that include the segregation of repayment funds into a dedicated fund. The amount of the borrowing is also manageable at 8.7% of projected fiscal 2021 revenues.

The rating further reflects the quality of cash flow management, as indicated by the accuracy of the district's past projections and reasonable future cash flow assumptions. The rating incorporates the strength of the district's schedule for setting aside receipts, with full set aside 30 days prior to note maturity.

We regard the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Milpitas USD. The district's adequate liquidity position (including funds outside of the general fund) will mitigate disruptions from the coronavirus such as deferrals of state aid payments in fiscal 2021. Additionally, management has begun work to identify expenditure cuts to reduce

deficit spending.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local governments with this amount of outstanding debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Short-term rating

- Not applicable

Long-term rating

- Significant growth in assessed valuation (AV)

- Significant increases in reserves and liquidity

- Establishment of minimum reserve policy reducing uncertainty on future reserve levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Short-term rating

- Failure to make set-asides for note repayment

- Weakening of cash balances below projections

- Significant weakening of the long-term rating

Long-term rating

- Failure to restore budgetary balance

- Weakening of ending reserves below historical averages

- Substantial declines in AV

LEGAL SECURITY

The GO bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by Santa Clara County (Aa1 stable) on behalf of the district.

The notes are payable from taxes, income, revenues, cash receipts and other moneys that are received by or that accrue to the district during fiscal year 2020-2021 and that are lawfully available for the payment of current expenses and other obligations of the district.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The GO refunding bonds will advance refund the Election of 2012 Series A bonds for estimated net present value savings of close to 7.5%.

The notes are being issued to provide for short-term cash flow requirements prior to the receipt of the majority of the district's property tax receipts beginning in January 2021.

PROFILE

Milpitas Unified School District is located in northeastern Santa Clara County and provides educational services to the residents of the City of Milpitas and certain unincorporated areas within the county. The district operates 14 schools that consist of 10 elementary schools, one of which will be fully completed by fall of 2021, 2 middle schools, and 2 high schools. The district also operates a continuation high school, an adult education center and 2 childhood development centers. Enrollment is estimated at 10,306 students in fiscal 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-Term Cash Flow Notes published in April 2013 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM142246. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

