Moody's assign provisional ratings to Notes to be issued by SC Germany S.A., Compartment Consumer 2020-1

Up to EUR [] million of debt securities affected
Madrid, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
the following provisional ratings to Notes to be issued by SC Germany
S.A., Compartment Consumer 2020-1:
....EUR []M Class A Floating Rate Notes
due November 2034, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
....EUR []M Class B Floating Rate Notes
due November 2034, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
....EUR []M Class C Floating Rate Notes
due November 2034, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
....EUR []M Class D Floating Rate Notes
due November 2034, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)
....EUR []M Class E Floating Rate Notes
due November 2034, Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf)
....EUR []M Class F Floating Rate Notes
due November 2034, Assigned (P)B2 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned a rating to the EUR []M Class G Fixed Rate
Notes due November 2034 and the EUR []M Liquidity Reserve Loan due
November 2034.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Notes are backed by a 12 months revolving pool of German unsecured
consumer loans originated by Santander Consumer Bank AG (A3/P-2,
A1(cr)/P-1(cr)) ("SCB Germany").
The provisional portfolio consists of 135,042 loans granted to obligors
in Germany, for a total of approximately EUR 1.7 billion
as of the 31 August 2020 pool cut-off date. The average
balance is 12,589, the weighted average interest rate is 6.1%,
and weighted average seasoning is 8.2 months. The portfolio,
as of its pool cut-off date, did not include any loans in
arrears.
Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on:
(i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of loans at closing and
incremental risk due to loans being added during the 12 months revolving
period; (ii) the historical performance information of the total
book; (iii) the credit enhancement provided by the subordination
and excess spread; (iv) the liquidity support available in the transaction
including the liquidity reserve; and (v) the overall legal and structural
integrity of the transaction.
According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from several credit
strengths such as the granularity of the portfolio, the securitisation
experience of SCB Germany and significant excess spread. However,
Moody's notes that the transaction features a number of credit weaknesses,
such as a complex structure including, pro-rata payments
on Class A to F Notes from the first payment date. These characteristics,
amongst others, were considered in Moody's analysis and ratings.
Hedging: As the collections from the pool are not directly linked
to a floating interest rate, a higher index payable on the floating
Class A to F Notes would not be offset with higher collections from the
pool. The transaction benefits from an interest rate swap,
with DZ Bank AG (Aa1/P-1 Bank Deposits; Aa1(cr)/P-1(cr))
as swap counterparty, where the issuer will pay a fixed swap rate
and will receive one-month EURIBOR on a notional linked to the
outstanding balance of the Class A to F Notes.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the
current weak German economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming
months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the
virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our
forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS
Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 5.0%,
expected recoveries of 10% and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement
("PCE") of 17% related to borrower receivables. The expected
defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering
the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we
expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario.
Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate
its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability
with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model.
Portfolio expected defaults of 5.0% are in line with the
EMEA Consumer Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of
the lifetime expectation for the pool. We primarily based our analysis
on the historical cohort performance data that the originator provided
for a portfolio that is representative of the securitised portfolio.
We stressed the results from the historical data analysis to account for:
(i) the expected outlook for the German economy in the medium term;
(ii) the fact that the transaction is revolving for 12 months and that
there are portfolio concentration limits during that period; and
(iii) benchmarks in the German consumer ABS market.
Portfolio expected recoveries of 10% are slightly lower than the
EMEA Consumer Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of
the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic
performance of the loan book of the originator; (ii) benchmark transactions;
and (iii) other qualitative considerations.
PCE of 17% is lower than the EMEA Consumer Loan ABS average and
is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by:
(i) evaluation of the underlying portfolio, complemented by the
historical performance information as provided by the originator;
and (ii) the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA Consumer
loan market. The PCE level of 17% results in an implied
coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 35.51%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS" published in July 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230138.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's issues provisional ratings in advance of the final sale of securities
and the above ratings reflects Moody's preliminary credit opinion regarding
the transaction only. Upon a conclusive review of the final documentation
and the final Notes structure, Moody's will endeavour to assign
the definitive ratings to the Class A Notes, Class B Notes,
Class C Notes, Class D Notes, Class E Notes and Class F Notes.
The definitive ratings may differ from the provisional ratings.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Significantly different loss assumptions compared with our expectations
at close, due to either a change in economic conditions from our
central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead
to rating actions. For instance, should economic conditions
be worse than forecast, the higher defaults and loss severities
resulting from a greater unemployment, worsening household affordability
and a weaker housing market could result in downgrade of the ratings.
A deterioration in the Notes available credit enhancement could result
in a downgrade of the ratings, while an increase in credit enhancement
could result in rating upgrades. Additionally, counterparty
risk could cause a downgrade of the ratings, due to a weakening
of the credit profile of transaction counterparties. Finally,
unforeseen regulatory changes or significant changes in the legal environment
may also result in changes of the ratings.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
