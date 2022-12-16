info

Rating Action:

Moody’s assigned A2 IFSR to Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc; Outlook stable

16 December 2022
﻿

London , December 16, 2022 – Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned A2 insurance financial strength ratings (IFSR) to Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc (EIO), the lead insurance operating company of the Benefact Group. The outlook for EIO is stable.

EIO is focused on commercial insurance products and risk management services in the faith, heritage, charity, education and real estate markets, operating in the UK, Australia, Canada and Ireland. EIO was established in the 1880s and is a part of Benefact Group (formerly Ecclesiastical Insurance Group plc), a specialist financial services group that gives all its available profits to charity and good causes. The Benefact group's three primary divisions includes Specialist Insurance, Investment Management, and Broking and Advisory.

RATINGS RATIONALE

EIO's A2 IFSR reflects its leading position in the specialist market for insurance of religious and heritage institutions in the UK and its other core markets, strong capitalisation that is supported by good asset quality and long-standing support from high quality reinsurance partners, good underlying profitability and conservative reserving principles demonstrated by its track record of favourable reserve development over time.

EIO's market presence is enhanced by the brokerage and asset management operations that are part of the broader Benefact group, which will improve diversification of earnings as these platforms continue to grow. In contrast to many peers, EIO's ownership by a charitable non-profit group affords it greater flexibility in measuring long-term value generation and return to owners, and is compatible with its allocation of invested assets which is more heavily skewed towards equities and real estate than is the case for peers.

These strengths are offset by EIO's modest scale relative to commercial insurance peers and dependence on a narrow market segment, elevated product risk owing to its meaningful portion of general liability insurance and history of physical and sexual abuse (PSA) claims which present continued reserve risk, and relatively volatile net income due to the high contribution from investment gains. As a mid-sized privately owned insurer, EIO's financial flexibility is more limited than is the case for larger peers, albeit that its low leverage and recent private issuance of subordinated debt support future market access as needed. Given its size, EIO is dependent on the continued availability of reinsurance capacity to support its coverage of large property risks, without which its market position would be impeded.

EIO has a track record of good underwriting profitability, with a five-year average combined ratio of 91.3% to year-end 2021, with the UK and Ireland being the strongest contributor to underwriting profitability. The group's combined ratio for the first half of 2022 was 88.8%, and reflects improved profitability in the group's Australian and Canadian operations, which had been impacted by higher PSA claims and weather events in prior years.

Given its sizeable equity portfolio, investment gains and losses are a key contributor to EIO's overall profitability and a source of volatility given mark-to-market accounting, as was the case in the first half of 2022. Near term growth in its brokerage business is expected to result in a greater extent of fee income and reduced volatility in earnings.

Capitalisation is very strong, with a Solvency II ratio of 280% (EIO company level) at half-year 2022, up from 261% at the year-end. The Benefact Group's Solvency II coverage was 231% at year-end 2021 and comfortably above its target level. This is supported by very high quality of capital, with around 95% of EIO's regulatory capital being Tier 1. EIO's own capital is supported by meaningful proportional and non-proportional reinsurance protection, which enables it to write large landmark property risks.

EIO's reserving practices are conservative and evidenced by its consistent pattern of aggregate reserve releases – the ratio of prior year reserve development to beginning reserves averaged 5.1% favourable over the six years to year-end 2021. The group did strengthen reserves in 2021 due to higher than expected PSA claims in Australia and Canada, in part due to conditions created by pandemic-related lockdowns. PSA claim levels have normalized, post-pandemic, resulting in more stable reserves. While reserve development related to PSA claims represents downside risk to the group, these events generally relate to time periods before the 1990's and claims will naturally decline over time.

The assignment of the new ratings to EIO also takes into account the effectiveness of the group's governance as part of Moody's assessment of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. EIO benefits from good risk management and an appropriate financial strategy with an independent and experienced Board that is separate from its ultimate owner, the Benefact Trust. Whilst its charitable ownership structure supports alignment of incentives between owners and its policyholders and creditors, concentrated ownership can reduce the level of oversight and effective scrutiny of management.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that EIO will retain a strong market position in its specialized niche and maintain its strong financial position as it grows its premium base.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The following factors could lead to upward pressure on EIO's ratings (i) significant increase in scale and diversification of the business to reduce dependence on commercial insurance and investment gains, and/or (ii) very strong capitalisation with for example the Solvency II ratio remaining above 220% through the cycle while demonstrating stronger and more stable profitability.

Conversely, the following factors could lead to downward pressure on the ratings (i) weakening of the group's strong franchise in its specialist markets, (ii) deterioration in capitalisation, with the Solvency II ratio consistently below 180%, (iii) persistent adverse reserve development related to PSA claims or liability business in general, and/or (iv) significantly reduced access to reinsurance capacity or weakened quality of reinsurance partners.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in August 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391814 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions .

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com .

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com .

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235 .

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com .

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Brandan Holmes
VP-Sr Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Simon James Robin Ainsworth
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office :
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

