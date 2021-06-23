Moody's assigned a B1 to Mannington Mills' repriced term loan; B1 CFR and stable outlook unchanged

New York, June 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a B1 rating to the repriced senior secured term loan B of Mannington Mills,
Inc., which was downsized to approximately $261 million.
The company's B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B1-PD Probability
of Default Rating and stable outlook remain unchanged. The transaction
is credit positive because it reduces the company's interest cost
by approximately 25 basis points and enhances its ability to generate
free cash flow. The B1 rating on the existing senior secured term
loan B will be withdrawn at the close of the transaction.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Mannington Mills, Inc.
....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned
B1 (LGD4)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Mannington Mills' B1 CFR reflects the company's improving,
but still high, leverage which Moody's expects will decline below
4.0x by year-end 2021 from 4.7x at March 31,
2021. Moody's expectations incorporate strong topline growth
due to favorable fundamentals that support investment in home improvement
as well as increased commercial construction, which bolsters demand
for flooring products. Furthermore, Moody's expects
expanding margins reflecting the execution of price increases that will
more than offset rising input costs.
Mannington Mill's liquidity is expected to be good over the next
12 to 18 months and reflects Moody's expectations of positive free
cash flow in both 2021 and 2022. Liquidity is supported by the
expectation of ample availability under the company's $150
million revolver and a lack of near term debt maturities.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of stable demand
within the repair and remodel segment, which represents approximately
70% of Mannington Mills' US sales, as well as maintenance
of good liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The ratings could be upgraded if Mannington Mills operates with debt-to-EBITDA
sustained below 3.5x and free cash flow-to-debt approaching
7.5%. An upgrade would also reflect ongoing positive
trends in end markets continuing to support growth.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company's debt-to-EBITDA
is sustained above 4.5x or if EBITA-to-interest expense
remains below 2.0x. A negative rating action would also
reflects a failure to generate meaningful levels of free cash flow or
the execution of a sizable debt-financed acquisition.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Mannington Mills, Inc. is a manufacturer of flooring products
used in both commercial and residential construction end markets throughout
North America and Europe. Mannington Mills is privately owned and
does not disclose financial information publicly.
Griselda Bisono
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653