Moody's assigned a B1 to Mannington Mills' repriced term loan; B1 CFR and stable outlook unchanged

New York, June 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to the repriced senior secured term loan B of Mannington Mills, Inc., which was downsized to approximately $261 million. The company's B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B1-PD Probability of Default Rating and stable outlook remain unchanged. The transaction is credit positive because it reduces the company's interest cost by approximately 25 basis points and enhances its ability to generate free cash flow. The B1 rating on the existing senior secured term loan B will be withdrawn at the close of the transaction.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Mannington Mills, Inc.

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mannington Mills' B1 CFR reflects the company's improving, but still high, leverage which Moody's expects will decline below 4.0x by year-end 2021 from 4.7x at March 31, 2021. Moody's expectations incorporate strong topline growth due to favorable fundamentals that support investment in home improvement as well as increased commercial construction, which bolsters demand for flooring products. Furthermore, Moody's expects expanding margins reflecting the execution of price increases that will more than offset rising input costs.

Mannington Mill's liquidity is expected to be good over the next 12 to 18 months and reflects Moody's expectations of positive free cash flow in both 2021 and 2022. Liquidity is supported by the expectation of ample availability under the company's $150 million revolver and a lack of near term debt maturities.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of stable demand within the repair and remodel segment, which represents approximately 70% of Mannington Mills' US sales, as well as maintenance of good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if Mannington Mills operates with debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 3.5x and free cash flow-to-debt approaching 7.5%. An upgrade would also reflect ongoing positive trends in end markets continuing to support growth.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 4.5x or if EBITA-to-interest expense remains below 2.0x. A negative rating action would also reflects a failure to generate meaningful levels of free cash flow or the execution of a sizable debt-financed acquisition.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Mannington Mills, Inc. is a manufacturer of flooring products used in both commercial and residential construction end markets throughout North America and Europe. Mannington Mills is privately owned and does not disclose financial information publicly.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Griselda Bisono

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

