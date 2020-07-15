Moody's assigned a B3 rating to Navistar's proposed $225 million IRB issuance; outlook is negative.

New York, July 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B3 rating to Navistar International Corp.'s (Navistar) proposed issuance of $225 million of senior unsecured industrial revenue bonds (series 2020 IRBs). Navistar's other ratings are unaffected, including: corporate family rating at B2; second-lien industrial revenue bonds (series 2010 IRBs) at B1; and, senior secured, third-lien notes at B2; and senior unsecured debt at B3. Also unchanged are the ratings of its major subsidiary, Navistar, Inc., with senior secured, first-lien term loan at Ba2. The speculative grade liquidity rating remains SGL-3. The outlook is negative.

The B3 rating of Navistar's newly-issued series 2020 IRBs reflects: 1) the obligations' unsecured status; 2) the guarantee provided by Navistar, Inc.; and 3) a priority of claim ranking that is equivalent to that of Navistar's other senior unsecured debt which is also guaranteed by Navistar, Inc. and is also rated B3.

The anticipated $225 million in proceeds from the series 2020 IRBs will be used to fully repay the $225 million of outstanding second-lien series 2010 IRBs which become callable on October 15, 2020. Upon repayment, the rating of the series 2010 IRBs will be withdrawn.

The following rating action was taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Illinois Finance Authority

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Assigned B3 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Navistar's ratings reflect the company's position as the third-leading producer of medium and heavy trucks, and the progress it has made in strengthening its operating performance and competitive position. Key areas of operational progress include: 1) expanding market share; 2) reducing warranty expense; and 3) significantly improving its cost structure. As a result of this operational progress, and an adequate liquidity position, Navistar should be able to sustain a solidly competitive position in the North American truck market despite the near-term pressure that will be caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Moody's expects that during 2020 Navistar's revenues could fall by 25% and free cash flow could approach negative $500 million. However, Moody's further anticipates that the company has the necessary operational and financial resources to begin strengthening its performance in 2021.

Navistar's liquidity position consists of $1.5 billion of cash as of April 30, 2020, with less than $100 million of debt maturing over the coming twelve months. This cash position affords the company adequate capacity to cover the approximately $500 million cash burn it will likely incur during 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, and to seasonal working capital requirements of $500 million.

The Ba2 senior secured term loan rating at Navistar Inc., the major operating subsidiary of Navistar, reflects the obligation's first priority lien on the majority of Navistar's operating assets. The B1 rating of Navistar's series 2010 IRBs reflects a second-lien position behind the first-lien term loan.

The B2 rating of Navistar International's $600 million of third-lien secured notes reflects an upstream guarantee from Navistar Inc., and a priority of claim position that is junior to both the Ba2 and B1 rated debt instruments. The B3 rating of Navistar International's unsecured notes also benefits from a Navistar Inc. guarantee, but the obligation's unsecured status results in the most junior claim of the company's rated debt.

The B1 rating of Navistar International's $225 million of second-lien IRBs, and the B2 rating of its third-lien notes both reflect a one-notch downward override of the rating outcomes that results from an application of Moody's Loss Given Default model. Following the repayment of the second-lien IRBs, the priority of claim and asset coverage of the B2-rated third-lien notes will improve. However, Moody's views the degree of this improvement in recovery characteristics as modest. Consequently, after the repayment of the $225 million of B1-rated IRBs, Moody's will maintain the current one-notch negative override of the $600 million in third-lien notes and the obligation's B2 rating will remain unchanged.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the significant deterioration that will likely occur in Navistar's operating performance and credit metrics during 2020 as a result of both the coronavirus outbreak and the already anticipated cyclical slowdown in North American truck demand.

Navistar's rating could be downgraded if the company is not on track to restoring 2019-level financial metrics by 2021. Factors that would contribute to a downgrade include: 1) a cash burn that exceeds $500 million during 2020; 2) market share erosion in key product segments; and, 3) any material weakening in the company's liquidity profile.

Prospects for an upgrade during the next twelve months are modest. Nevertheless, an operating performance that is on a clear trajectory to achieve the following metrics could support an upgrade: EBITA margins above 7%, debt to EBITDA sustained below 5x and EBITA/Interest above 3x.

Navistar's principal environmental risk is its exposure to increasingly burdensome emissions regulations covering its trucks and buses. The company continues to make the investments necessary to remain in compliance with these regulations. The major social risk facing the company emanates from the economic stress resulting from the coronavirus. The company's governance practices have enabled it to pursue successful operating strategies and prudent financial policies.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

