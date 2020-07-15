Moody's assigned a B3 rating to Navistar's proposed $225 million IRB issuance; outlook is negative.

New York, July 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a B3 rating to Navistar International Corp.'s (Navistar)
proposed issuance of $225 million of senior unsecured industrial
revenue bonds (series 2020 IRBs). Navistar's other ratings
are unaffected, including: corporate family rating at B2;
second-lien industrial revenue bonds (series 2010 IRBs) at B1;
and, senior secured, third-lien notes at B2; and
senior unsecured debt at B3. Also unchanged are the ratings of
its major subsidiary, Navistar, Inc., with senior
secured, first-lien term loan at Ba2. The speculative
grade liquidity rating remains SGL-3. The outlook is negative.
The B3 rating of Navistar's newly-issued series 2020 IRBs
reflects: 1) the obligations' unsecured status; 2) the
guarantee provided by Navistar, Inc.; and 3) a priority
of claim ranking that is equivalent to that of Navistar's other
senior unsecured debt which is also guaranteed by Navistar, Inc.
and is also rated B3.
The anticipated $225 million in proceeds from the series 2020 IRBs
will be used to fully repay the $225 million of outstanding second-lien
series 2010 IRBs which become callable on October 15, 2020.
Upon repayment, the rating of the series 2010 IRBs will be withdrawn.
The following rating action was taken:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Illinois Finance Authority
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Assigned B3 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Navistar's ratings reflect the company's position as the third-leading
producer of medium and heavy trucks, and the progress it has made
in strengthening its operating performance and competitive position.
Key areas of operational progress include: 1) expanding market share;
2) reducing warranty expense; and 3) significantly improving its
cost structure. As a result of this operational progress,
and an adequate liquidity position, Navistar should be able to sustain
a solidly competitive position in the North American truck market despite
the near-term pressure that will be caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
Moody's expects that during 2020 Navistar's revenues could
fall by 25% and free cash flow could approach negative $500
million. However, Moody's further anticipates that
the company has the necessary operational and financial resources to begin
strengthening its performance in 2021.
Navistar's liquidity position consists of $1.5 billion
of cash as of April 30, 2020, with less than $100 million
of debt maturing over the coming twelve months. This cash position
affords the company adequate capacity to cover the approximately $500
million cash burn it will likely incur during 2020 as a result of the
coronavirus outbreak, and to seasonal working capital requirements
of $500 million.
The Ba2 senior secured term loan rating at Navistar Inc.,
the major operating subsidiary of Navistar, reflects the obligation's
first priority lien on the majority of Navistar's operating assets.
The B1 rating of Navistar's series 2010 IRBs reflects a second-lien
position behind the first-lien term loan.
The B2 rating of Navistar International's $600 million of
third-lien secured notes reflects an upstream guarantee from Navistar
Inc., and a priority of claim position that is junior to
both the Ba2 and B1 rated debt instruments. The B3 rating of Navistar
International's unsecured notes also benefits from a Navistar Inc.
guarantee, but the obligation's unsecured status results in
the most junior claim of the company's rated debt.
The B1 rating of Navistar International's $225 million of
second-lien IRBs, and the B2 rating of its third-lien
notes both reflect a one-notch downward override of the rating
outcomes that results from an application of Moody's Loss Given
Default model. Following the repayment of the second-lien
IRBs, the priority of claim and asset coverage of the B2-rated
third-lien notes will improve. However, Moody's
views the degree of this improvement in recovery characteristics as modest.
Consequently, after the repayment of the $225 million of
B1-rated IRBs, Moody's will maintain the current one-notch
negative override of the $600 million in third-lien notes
and the obligation's B2 rating will remain unchanged.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The negative outlook reflects the significant deterioration that will
likely occur in Navistar's operating performance and credit metrics during
2020 as a result of both the coronavirus outbreak and the already anticipated
cyclical slowdown in North American truck demand.
Navistar's rating could be downgraded if the company is not on track to
restoring 2019-level financial metrics by 2021. Factors
that would contribute to a downgrade include: 1) a cash burn that
exceeds $500 million during 2020; 2) market share erosion
in key product segments; and, 3) any material weakening in
the company's liquidity profile.
Prospects for an upgrade during the next twelve months are modest.
Nevertheless, an operating performance that is on a clear trajectory
to achieve the following metrics could support an upgrade: EBITA
margins above 7%, debt to EBITDA sustained below 5x and EBITA/Interest
above 3x.
Navistar's principal environmental risk is its exposure to increasingly
burdensome emissions regulations covering its trucks and buses.
The company continues to make the investments necessary to remain in compliance
with these regulations. The major social risk facing the company
emanates from the economic stress resulting from the coronavirus.
The company's governance practices have enabled it to pursue successful
operating strategies and prudent financial policies.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Bruce Clark
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Robert Jankowitz
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653