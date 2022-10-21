Moody's assigned a Ba1 rating to ZF's EUR3.5 billion Revolving Credit Facility

Frankfurt am Main, October 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Ba1 rating to ZF Friedrichshafen AG's (ZF) €3.5 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF).

The RCF ranks pari passu with ZF's outstanding financial debt and therefore ranks at the same level as the rated instrument ratings of the ZF group which are Ba1 and also in line with ZF's corporate family rating (CFR).

RATINGS RATIONALE

ZF's Ba1 ratings continue to reflect the company's leading market position as one of the largest tier 1 global automotive suppliers, combined with its sizeable industry-facing operations, and regional and customer diversification; clear focus on innovation and new product development; positive strategic alignment to address the disruptive trends of automotive electrification and autonomous driving; relatively conservative financial policy, reflected in its moderate dividend payments, which emphasises debt reduction and cash flow generation; and good liquidity.

However, ZF's ratings also reflect the company's high leverage, with debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) of 5.8x as of the 12 months that ended June 2022; its modest operating profitability, with an EBITA margin of 4.0% as of the 12 months that ended June 2022, although broadly in line with the industry average; ZF's continued high capital and R&D spending, reflecting the group's focus on innovation; and an increase in its leverage because of the acquisition of Wabco (closed in the second quarter of 2020).

LIQUIDITY

ZF has good liquidity over the next 12 months. As of 30 June 2022, the company had €1.97 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and €3.5 billion available under its revolving credit facility agreements. We expect ZF to generate operating cash flow of around €3.5 billion over the next 12 months, which will bring its total liquidity sources to €9 billion.

This expected liquidity will be sufficient to cover cash uses of around €6.7 billion, comprising debt repayments of €2.6 billion; estimated capital spending of €2.5 billion; an estimated dividend payout of around €100 million-€150 million; an estimated €300 million working capital build-up; and working cash of €1.2 billion.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that ZF will return to metrics in line with the Ba1 rating category such as Moody's-adjusted Debt / EBITDA below 3.5x and EBITA margin above 5.0% in the next 12-18 months on the back of operational improvements and further debt reduction supported by assets sales if necessary. We expect cash flow generation to remain robust, evidenced in RCF/Net debt metrics above 15%. Moody's expects ZF to continue their strong liquidity management and conservative financial policy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

For a rating upgrade to Baa3 it would be conditional on ZF achieving (1) an improvement in its EBITA margin to above 7% (Moody's adjusted), (2) a reduction in its leverage, as reflected by debt/EBITDA moving towards 3.0x (Moody's adjusted), (3) retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt above 25% on a sustained basis, and (4) FCF above €500 million a year.

ZF's ratings could be downgraded if the company's (1) EBITA margin remains below 5%, (2) debt/EBITDA is above 3.5x on a sustained basis, (3) retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt is below mid teen percentage level or (4) FCF is less than €500 million a year.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (ZF), headquartered in Friedrichshafen, Germany, is a leading global automotive technology company specialised in driveline and chassis technology, and active and passive safety technology. The company generates most of its revenue from the passenger car and commercial vehicle industries but delivers to other markets as well, including the construction, wind-power and agricultural machinery sector. ZF is one of the largest automotive suppliers on a global scale, with revenue of €40.2 billion as of the 12 months that ended June 2022, similar in size to Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation (A2 stable) and Magna International Inc. (A3 stable). ZF, which is owned by two foundations, employs more than 157,000 people and is represented at about 188 production locations in 31 countries and 18 development locations in 8 countries.

