Moody's assigned a provisional rating to one class of notes to be issued by BDS 2020-FL5 Ltd.

New York, January 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a
provisional rating to one class of notes to be issued by BDS 2020-FL5
Ltd. (the "Issuer"):
Moody's rating action is as follows:
Cl. A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
The Cl. A notes are referred to herein as the "Rated Notes."
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's issues provisional ratings in advance of the final sale
of financial instruments, but these ratings only represent Moody's
preliminary credit opinions. Upon a conclusive review of a transaction
and associated documentation, Moody's will endeavor to assign
definitive ratings. A definitive rating (if any) may differ from
a provisional rating.
The provisional rating reflects the risks due to defaults on the underlying
portfolio of assets, the transaction's legal structure, and
the characteristics of the underlying assets.
BDS 2020-FL5 Ltd. is a managed cash flow commercial real
estate CLO ("CRE CLO"). The transaction has a two-year
reinvestment period ending in February 2022, which includes a six
month ramp-up period. At the closing date, 86.8%
of the assets are expected to be fully identified and closed, and
2.7% of the assets are identified but not closed.
The initial target pool is expected to be collateralized by 24 commercial
real estate loans in the forms of whole loans, senior participation,
mezzanine and non-controlling pari passu participation interests
on 26 properties. The initial portfolio par amount is expected
to be $492,236,495. The initial target pool
consists of 100% floating rate obligations with a 2.98%
weighted average spread (WAS). The transaction is subject to a
series of tests and eligibility criteria during the reinvestment and amortization
periods.
The transaction is expected to close on or about January 24, 2020.
The initial loan pool has a Moody's weighted average loan-to-value
(LTV) ratio of 136.4%. Approximately 84.1%
of the pool were acquisition financing loans and 15.9% were
refinancing loans (including recapitalization). The top three property
type exposures are multifamily at 77.0%, office at
11.9% and hospitality at 7.7%. The
top ten assets (61.6% of the initial loan pool) and their
respective property type and Moody's LTV are as follows: 1)
Cobalt Springs -- Multifamily -- 144.1%;
2) The Julia Apartments -- Multifamily -- 138.5%;
3) 3500 The Vine -- Multifamily -- 146.5%;
4) The Collective -- Multifamily -- 141.8%;
5) One Skyline Tower -- Office -- 138.8%;
6) The Life at Westpark -- Multifamily -- 120.9%;
7) Tiger Towne Apartments -- Multifamily -- 125.5%;
8) 77 Corporate Drive -- Office -- 135.7%;
9) The Life at Greenbriar -- Multifamily -- 142.4%;
10) Carte Hotel San Diego Downtown -- Hospitality -- 137.1%.
Bridge Debt Strategies Fund Manager LLC (the "Manager") will
act as the collateral manager of the CRE CLO. This is their third
managed Moody's rated CRE CLO transaction. The Manager will
direct the selection, acquisition and disposition of collateral
on behalf of the Issuer during the transaction's two-year
reinvestment periods. Thereafter, unscheduled principal payments
and sale proceeds of impaired assets will be used to pay down the notes
per the transaction waterfall. Wells Fargo Bank, National
Association will act as the servicer, backup advancing agent and
note administrator. Wells Fargo Bank, National Association
will also act as the special servicer on the underlying collateral for
this transaction. They will provide servicing to the collateral
interest during the life cycle of the transaction. Wilmington Trust,
National Association will act as trustee.
In addition to the Rated Notes, the Issuer will issue eight classes
of subordinated notes.
The transaction incorporates interest and par coverage tests which,
if triggered, divert interest proceeds to pay down the notes in
order of seniority.
Moody's has identified the following parameters as key indicators of the
expected loss within CRE CLO transactions: weighted average rating
factor (WARF), a primary measure of credit quality with credit assessments
completed for all of the collateral, weighted average life (WAL),
weighted average recovery rate (WARR), number of asset obligors;
and pair-wise asset correlation. These parameters are typically
modeled as actual parameters for static deals and as covenants for managed
deals.
For modeling purposes, Moody's used the following base-case
assumptions:
Par amount: $550,000,000
HERF: 16
Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 5097
Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 57.00%
Weighted Average Life (WAL): 5.5 years
Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 2.75%
Weighted Average Coupon (WAC): n/a
Pair-wise asset correlation: 35.0%
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to
Rating SF CDOs" published in March 2019. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
Factors That Would Lead to a Downgrade of the Rating:
The performance of the Rated Notes is subject to uncertainty. The
performance of the Rated Notes is sensitive to the performance of the
underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit
conditions that may change. The Manager's investment decisions
and management of the transaction will also affect the performance of
the Rated Notes.
Together with the set of modeling assumptions above, Moody's conducted
an additional sensitivity analysis, which was a component in determining
the ratings assigned to the Rated Notes. This sensitivity analysis
includes increased default probability relative to the base-case.
Primary sources of assumption uncertainty are the extent of growth in
the current macroeconomic environment. Commercial real estate property
values are continuing to move in a positive direction along with a rise
in investment activity and stabilization in core property type performance.
Limited new construction, moderate job growth and the decreased
cost of debt and equity capital have aided this improvement.
Further details regarding Moody's analysis of this transaction may be
found in a related pre-sale report, soon to be available
on Moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1208895.
The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large
number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average
meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the
collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated
scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features
and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses
or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated
instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow
scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions
about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring,
results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
