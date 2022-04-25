Moody's assigned definitive ratings to FCT PYRAMIDES 2022 RMBS

7,600M RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of French residential mortgage loans

Frankfurt am Main, April 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to Notes issued by FCT PYRAMIDES 2022:

....EUR 7,600M Class A Asset Backed Fixed Rate Notes due July 2056, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the subordinated EUR 400M Class B Asset Backed Fixed Rate Notes due July 2056.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a 2-year revolving pool of French residential mortgage loans originated by BNP Paribas (Aa3/P-1 & Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)) acting through its French retail branch "Banque Commerciale en France" (BCEF).

The portfolio of assets amount to approximately EUR8,000M as of 31 of March 2022 pool cutoff date. The amortising Liquidity Reserve Fund was funded to 0.5% of the Class A Notes balance at closing and the total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes is 5.0%.

The rating of the notes is based on an analysis of the characteristics of the underlying pool of home loans, sector wide and originator specific performance data, protection provided by credit enhancement, the roles of external counterparties and the structural integrity of the transaction.

The rating is primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a granular portfolio and an amortising liquidity reserve sized at 0.5% of Class A Notes balance. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as a 2-year revolving period, a high degree of linkage to BNP Paribas Group, with the entity performing multiple roles. Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as performance triggers, which will stop the revolving period if pool performance deteriorates. The high degree of linkage is mitigated by the sound credit profile of BNP Paribas.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 1.4% and MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 13.5% related to borrower receivables. The expected loss captures our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the MILAN CE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and MILAN CE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate RMBS.

Portfolio expected loss of 1.4%: This is higher than the French RMBS sector and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the 8.4% exposure to loans with collateral other than first ranking mortgage loans and caution-loans limited to 25.0% of additions during the revolving period subject to certain portfolio covenants; (ii) the total book and transaction historical performance; (iii) benchmarking with other French RMBS transactions; and (iv) France's current and future macroeconomic environment.

MILAN CE of 13.5%: This is above the French RMBS sector average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) the revolving nature of the pool for 2 years; (ii) the 8.4% exposure to loans with collateral other than first ranking mortgage loans and caution-loans limited to 25.0% of additions during the revolving period subject to certain portfolio covenants; (iii) the weighted average current loan-to-market-value (LTV) of 80.1% (although Moody's has stressed this LTV given that purchase price was used for LTV calculation); (iv) around 59.7% of the loans in the pool are caution-loans all of them guaranteed by Crédit Logement (Aa3); (v) exposure to buy-to-let loans is around 29.8% of the pool, limited to 35.0% of the additions; (vi) exposure to loans granted to self-employed borrowers is around 23.4% of the pool, limited to 30.0% of the additions; (vii) seasoning of the pool is around 3.3 years; and (viii) benchmarking with other French RMBS transactions.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1278125. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of rating for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the rating on the Class A Notes include a significant better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of the Notes.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of (a) servicing or cash management interruptions; and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

