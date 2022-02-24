Moody's assigned definitive ratings to Notes issued by Barley Hill No.2 PLC

GBP268.2 million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of United Kingdom residential mortgage loans

London, 24 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to Notes issued by Barley Hill No.2 PLC:

....GBP 219M Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due August 2058, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....GBP 17.7M Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due August 2058, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

....GBP 8.9M Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due August 2058, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

....GBP 6.3M Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due August 2058, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

....GBP 2.4M Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due August 2058, Definitive Rating Assigned Ba2 (sf)

....GBP 13.9M Class X Floating Rate Notes due August 2058, Definitive Rating Assigned Caa2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned any ratings to the GBP 13.4M Class VRR Mortgage Backed Notes due August 2058 and to the GBP 1.3M Class J Variable Funding Notes due August 2058.

The Notes are backed by a pool of UK residential mortgage loans originated by The Mortgage Lender Limited ("TML"). The securitised portfolio consists of 1554 mortgage loans with a current balance of GBP 266.5 million as of 31 January 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings of the Notes are based on an analysis of the characteristics and credit quality of the underlying mortgage pool, sector wide and originator specific performance data, protection provided by credit enhancement, the roles of external counterparties and the structural features of the transaction.

MILAN CE for this pool is 12.0% and the expected loss is 2.3%.

The expected loss is 2.3%, and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the current weighted average (WA) LTV of around 68.7%; (ii) the above average percentage of loans with an adverse credit history; (iii) the current macroeconomic environment in the UK; (iv) the historic data does not cover a full economic cycle; and (v) benchmarking with similar UK Non-conforming transactions.

The MILAN CE for this pool is 12.0% and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) the current WA LTV for the pool of 68.7%; (ii) the above average percentage of loans with an adverse credit history; (iii) the share of self-employed borrowers of 50.6% (iv) the historic data does not cover a full economic cycle; and (v) benchmarking with similar UK Non-conforming transactions.

At closing, the transaction benefits from amortising liquidity reserve which is equal to 0.5% of Class A and will amortise together with the Class A notes. The liquidity reserve fund will be available to cover senior fees and costs and Class A interest.

Operational Risk Analysis: TML is the servicer in the transaction whilst U.S. Bank Global Corporate Trust Limited (NR) will be acting as a cash manager. In order to mitigate the operational risk, Homeloan Management Limited (NR) will act as a back-up servicer and Intertrust Management Limited (NR) will act as a back-up cash manager. To ensure payment continuity over the transaction's lifetime the transaction documents incorporate estimation language whereby the cash manager can use the three most recent servicer reports to determine the cash allocation in case no servicer report is available.

Interest Rate Risk Analysis: 55.5% of the loans in the pool are fixed rate loans reverting BBR. The Notes are floating rate securities with reference to daily SONIA. To mitigate the fixed-floating mismatch between the fixed-rate asset and floating liabilities, there will be a scheduled notional fixed-floating interest rate swap provided by HSBC Bank plc (Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1278125. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (i) significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes; or (ii) a deleveraging of the capital structure.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) an increase in the level of arrears resulting in a higher level of losses than forecast; and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

