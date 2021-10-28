Moody's assigned definitive ratings to Rathlin Residential 2021-1 DAC RMBS

EUR 357 million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Irish residential mortgage re-performing and non-performing loans
Madrid, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings
to Notes issued by Rathlin Residential 2021-1 DAC:
Issuer: Rathlin Residential 2021-1 DAC
....EUR318M Class A Residential Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due September 2075, Definitive Rating Assigned
A2 (sf)
....EUR24.5M Class B Residential Mortgage
Backed Floating Rate Notes due September 2075, Definitive Rating
Assigned Ba3 (sf)
....EUR14.5M Class C Residential Mortgage
Backed Floating Rate Notes due September 2075, Definitive Rating
Assigned B2 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned ratings to the EUR37.1M Class Z1 Residential
Mortgage Backed Notes due September 2075 and EUR248.9M Class Z2
Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due September 2075.
The subject transaction is a static cash securitisation of non-performing
loans (NPLs) and re-performing loans (RPLs) extended to borrowers
in Ireland. This transaction represents the first securitisation
transaction from Dennett Property Finance DAC (NR) (Dennet) backed by
NPLs in Ireland. The portfolio is serviced by Pepper Finance Corporation
(Ireland) DAC ("Pepper", NR). Intertrust Management Ireland
Limited ("Intertrust") has been appointed as back-up servicer facilitator
in place to assist the issuer in finding a substitute servicer in case
the servicing agreement with Pepper is terminated.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's ratings reflect an analysis of the characteristics of the underlying
pool of NPLs and RPLs, sector-wide and servicer-specific
performance data, protection provided by credit enhancement,
the roles of external counterparties, and the structural integrity
of the transaction.
In order to estimate the cash flows generated by the pool Moody's has
split the pool into RPLs and NPLs. Moody's has classified
as re-performing certain assets that have shown a consistent payment
ratio and have an LTV low enough to incentivize borrowers to meet their
monthly payments.
In analysing the loans classified as RPLs, Moody's determined a
MILAN Credit Enhancement (CE) of 50.0% and a portfolio Expected
Loss (EL) of 20.0%. The MILAN CE and portfolio EL
are key input parameters for Moody's cash flow model in assessing the
cash flows for the RPLs.
MILAN CE of 50.0%: this is above the average for other
Irish RMBS transactions and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan
information taking into account the historical performance and the pool
composition including: (i) the Moody's-calculated weighted
average indexed current loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 80.36%
of the RPLs pool; and (ii) the inclusion of restructured loans.
Portfolio expected loss of 20%: This is above the average
for other Irish RMBS transactions and is based on Moody's assessment of
the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account (i) the
historical collateral performance of the loans to date, as provided
by the seller; (ii) the current macroeconomic environment in Ireland
and (iii) benchmarking with similar Irish RMBS transactions.
In order to estimate the cash flows generated by the NPLs, Moody's
used a Monte Carlo based simulation that generates for each property backing
a loan an estimate of the property value at the sale date based on the
timing of collections.
The key drivers for the estimates of the collections and their timing
are: (i) the historical data received from the servicer; (ii)
the timings of collections for the secured loans based on the legal stage
of each loan; (iii) the current and projected property values at
the time of default; and (iv) the servicer's strategies and capabilities
in foreclosing on properties and maximizing recoveries.
Hedging: As the collections from the pool are not directly connected
to a floating interest rate, a higher index rate payable on the
Notes would not be offset by higher collections from the NPLs.
The transaction therefore benefits from an interest rate cap, linked
to one-month EURIBOR, with Morgan Stanley & Co.
International plc as cap counterparty. The notional of the interest
rate cap is equal to the closing balance of the Class A and B Notes.
The cap expires five years from closing.
Coupon cap: The transaction structure features coupon caps that
apply on the interest payment date falling in October 2026. The
coupon caps limit the interest payable on the Notes in the event interest
rates rise and only apply following the expiration of the interest rate
cap.
Transaction structure: Class A Notes size is 49.25%
of the total collateral balance with 50.75% of credit enhancement
provided by the subordinated Notes. The payment waterfall provides
for full cash trapping: as long as Class A Notes are outstanding,
any cash left after replenishing the Class A Reserve Fund will be used
to repay Class A Notes.
The transaction benefits from an amortising Class A Reserve Fund equal
to 4.0% of the Class A Notes outstanding balance.
The Class A Reserve Fund can be used to cover senior fees and interest
payments on Class A Notes. The amounts released from the Class
A Reserve Fund form part of the available funds in the subsequent interest
payment date and thus will be used to pay servicer fees and/or to amortise
Class A Notes. The Class A Reserve Fund would be enough to cover
around 24 months of interest on the Class A Notes and more senior items,
at the initial strike price of the cap.
Class B Notes benefit from a dedicated Class B interest Reserve Fund equal
to 7.5% of the Class B Notes balance at closing, which
can only be used to pay interest on Class B Notes while Class A Notes
are outstanding. The Class B Interest Reserve Fund is sufficient
to cover around 45 months of interest on Class B Notes, assuming
EURIBOR at the strike price of the cap. Unpaid interest on Class
B Notes is deferrable with interest accruing on the deferred amounts at
the rate of interest applicable to the respective Note.
Class C Notes benefit from a dedicated Class C interest Reserve Fund equal
to 11.0% of Class C Notes balance at closing, which
can only be used to pay interest on Class C Notes while Class A and B
Notes are outstanding. The Class C interest Reserve Fund is sufficient
to cover around 24 months of interest on Class C Notes, assuming
EURIBOR of 1.50% (in line with the 5.50% coupon
cap). Unpaid interest on Class C Notes is deferrable with interest
accruing on the deferred amounts at the rate of interest applicable to
the respective Note. Moody's notes that the liquidity provided
in this transaction for the respective Notes is lower than the liquidity
provided in comparable transactions within the market.
Servicing disruption risk: Intertrust is the back-up servicer
facilitator in the transaction and will help the issuer to find a substitute
servicer in case the servicing agreement with Pepper is terminated.
Moody's expects the Class A Reserve Fund to be used up to pay interest
on Class A Notes in absence of sufficient regular cashflows generated
by the portfolio early on in the life of the transaction. It is
therefore likely that there will not be sufficient liquidity available
to make payments on the Class A Notes in the event of servicer disruption.
The insufficiency of liquidity in conjunction with the lack of a back-up
servicer mean that continuity of Note payments is not ensured in case
of servicer disruption. This risk is commensurate with the ratings
rating assigned to the Notes.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Non-Performing
and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in
April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1222103.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
Factors that may lead to an upgrade of the ratings include that the recovery
process of the NPLs produces significantly higher cash flows realized
in a shorter time frame than expected.
Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include significantly
less or slower cash flows generated from the recovery process on the NPLs
compared with our expectations at close due to either a longer time for
the courts to process the foreclosures and bankruptcies, a change
in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic
performance factors.
For instance, should economic conditions be worse than forecasted,
falling property prices could result, upon the sale of the properties,
in less cash flows for the Issuer or it could take a longer time to sell
the properties. Therefore, the higher defaults and loss severities
resulting from a greater unemployment, worsening household affordability
and a weaker housing market could result in downgrade of the ratings.
Additionally, counterparty risk could cause a downgrade of the ratings
due to a weakening of the credit profile of transaction counterparties.
Finally, unforeseen regulatory changes or significant changes in
the legal environment may also result in changes of the ratings.
