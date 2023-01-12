Moody's assigns A1 Enh. rating to Sch. Dist. Of the City of Scranton, PA's $46 million GO Bonds, Series of 2023

New York, January 12, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 enhanced rating to the School District of the City of Scranton, PA's approximately $46.44 million General Obligation Bonds, Series of 2023. Moody's maintains an A1 enhanced rating on roughly $218 million of outstanding parity General Obligation Bonds.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A1 enhanced rating reflects our current assessment of the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program, which provides that state aid will be allocated to bondholders in the event that the school district cannot meet its scheduled debt service payments.
School district borrowers in the Commonwealth are entitled to the benefits of the intercept provisions of the Pennsylvania School Code of 1949. Pursuant to Section 633 of the code, in the event that a school district is unable to meet its debt service obligations, the state will withhold aid due to the district and divert that aid to bondholders until the deficiency is cured.
The state is authorized to intercept all forms of aid appropriated to the school district during the current fiscal year. The A1 enhanced rating incorporates the intercept program's demonstrated state commitment and program history, and satisfactory program mechanics.
The A1 rating is also based on the School District of the City of Scranton's engagement of a paying agent to ensure the timely payment of debt service on all series of bonds referenced above. Pursuant to the paying agent agreement, the school district will make deposits to the bond sinking funds fifteen days prior to a debt service payment. Debt service payments for the Series 2023 Bonds are due on June 1st and December 1st; sinking fund payments are due May 15th and November 15th. Should the sinking fund payment not be made, the paying agent will notify the Secretary of Education and demand the withholding of state aid appropriations to satisfy debt service.
As of audited 2021 financial statements, which are the latest audited financials available, the School District of the City of Scranton's state aid revenue provides more than sum sufficient debt service coverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Improvement in the Commonwealth's rating, resulting in an upgrade to the Pennsylvania School District State Aid Intercept Program rating
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Reduction of state aid to the district, or an increase in district debt issuance, that would result in state aid coverage falling below sum sufficient
- Decline in the Commonwealth's rating, resulting in a downgrade to the Pennsylvania School District State Aid Intercept Program rating
LEGAL SECURITY
These are general obligation bonds, which carry the school district's full faith and credit pledge. The district's taxing power presently includes the power to levy ad valorem taxes on all taxable real estate property within the School District within the limits provided by law. The ad valorem pledge for the Series 2023 Bonds is limited by the Taxpayer Relief Act (Act 1 of 2006).
The bonds are enhanced by the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program.
The intercept program is not a general obligation guarantee of the Commonwealth, and in fact, there have been times when the state has not distributed any aid to school districts, as was the case during the 2016 state budget impasse. However, with implementation of Act 85 in 2016, the state has ensured that intercept payments, for the benefit of bond debt service, will be made even in the absence of an appropriation budget.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the Series 2023 bonds will be used to fund various capital projects of the school district, currently refund the district's General Obligation Notes, Series of 2014, and terminate the outstanding interest rate swap hedging the 2014 Notes.
PROFILE
The School District of the City of Scranton serves roughly 9,230 students in the City of Scranton in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania. The City lies approximately 130 miles north of Philadelphia (A2 stable) and approximately 125 miles west of New York City (Aa2 stable).
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
