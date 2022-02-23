Moody's assigns A1 GOLT/A2 enhanced rating to Forest City Regional School District, PA's Series of 2022 bonds

New York, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating and A2 non-fiscal agent enhanced rating to Forest City Regional School District, PA's $3.0 million General Obligation Bonds, Series of 2022. Moody's maintains the district's A1 issuer, A1 GOLT and A2 non-fiscal agent enhanced ratings. The issuer rating represents the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post-issuance, the district will have $10.5 million in debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The district's A1 issuer rating reflects excellent finances, average income levels, and declining enrollment. The leverage position inclusive of debt, pensions and OPEB is very manageable.

The lack of distinction between the district's issuer rating and the A1 rating on the district's GOLT debt is based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge. The GOLT rating also reflects Pennsylvania school districts' ability to apply for exceptions to the cap on property tax increases for debt service and the Commonwealth's history of granting such exceptions.

The A2 enhanced rating reflects our current assessment of the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program, which provides that state aid will be allocated to bondholders in the event that the school district cannot meet its scheduled debt service payments. The A2 enhanced rating reflects the absence of language in the bond documents that requires a paying agent to trigger the state aid intercept prior to default. As of audited 2021 financial statements, Forest City Regional School District's state aid revenue provides more than sum sufficient debt service coverage (approximately 10 times).

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Materially improved wealth and income levels

- Sustained enrollment growth

- Multiyear trend of growth in reserves and liquidity

- Improvement in the Commonwealth's rating, resulting in an upgrade to the Pennsylvania School District State Aid Intercept Program rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained draws on reserves and liquidity

- Acceleration of trend of declining enrollment

- Debt service coverage by state aid falling below sum sufficient due to increased district debt issuance (enhanced)

- Decline in the Commonwealth's rating, resulting in a downgrade to the Pennsylvania School District State Aid Intercept Program rating (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

All of the district's debt is secured by its general obligation limited tax (GOLT) pledge, which is subject to the limitations of Pennsylvania's Act 1 index limit.

The bonds are enhanced by the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program.

The intercept program is not a general obligation guarantee of the Commonwealth, and in fact, there have been times when the state has not distributed any aid to school districts, as was the case during the 2016 state budget impasse. However, with implementation of Act 85 in 2016, the state has ensured that intercept payments, for the benefit of bond debt service, will be made even in the absence of an appropriation budget.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale of the Series of 2022 bonds will be used to finance various capital improvements in the district's two facilities.

PROFILE

Forest City Regional School District provides K-12 instruction to portions of Susquehanna, Lackawanna and Wayne Counties in rural Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable). The district enrolls about 800 students through one elementary school and one high school.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

