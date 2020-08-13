Moody's assigns A1 GOLT/A3 enhanced rating to Crawford Central School District, PA's Series of 2020 Bonds; outlook is negative

New York, August 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating and A3 (non-fiscal agent) enhanced rating to Crawford Central School District, PA's $2.9 million General Obligation Bonds, Series of 2020. Moody's affirmed the A1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating on $6.9 million in parity debt outstanding, and the A1 GOLT rating on $17.1 million in parity debt outstanding. The outlook is negative.

The pledge supporting a portion of the district's rated debt (including the Series of 2020 bonds) is limited tax based on the limited ability of Pennsylvania school districts to increase their property tax levy above a preset index.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The district's A1 GOULT and GOLT ratings reflect its moderate debt, midsized taxable base, below average wealth, and solid financial position poised to decline in the near term.

The absence of distinction between the GOULT and GOLT ratings reflects Pennsylvania school districts' ability to apply for exceptions to the cap on property tax increases in order to cover debt service, the Commonwealth's history of granting such exceptions, and the district's full faith and credit pledge supporting all general obligation debt.

The A3 enhanced rating reflects our current assessment of the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program, which provides that state aid will be allocated to bondholders in the event that the school district cannot meet its scheduled debt service payments. The A3 enhanced rating reflects the absence of language in the bond documents that requires the paying agent to trigger the state aid intercept prior to default. As of audited 2019 financial statements, Crawford Central School District's state aid revenue provides more than sum sufficient debt service coverage.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Crawford Central School District. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Crawford Central School District changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on the district's underlying rating reflects the district's projected operating deficits for the next two fiscal years due to structurally imbalanced financial operations.

The stable outlook on the enhanced rating mirrors that of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Return to structurally balanced operations

- Material and sustained improvement in reserves and liquidity

- Significant tax base expansion

- Improvement in the Commonwealth's rating, resulting in an upgrade to the Pennsylvania School District State Aid Intercept Program rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in reserves and liquidity in the near term

- Deterioration of tax base and wealth levels

- Significant increase in leverage

- Debt service coverage by state aid falling below sum sufficient due to increased district debt issuance (enhanced)

- Reduction of state aid to the district, which would reduce interceptable funds available and decrease coverage levels (enhanced)

- Decline in the Commonwealth's rating, resulting in a downgrade to the Pennsylvania School District State Aid Intercept Program rating (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's Series of 2020, Series of 2019, and Series A of 2012 bonds are secured by its general obligation limited tax (GOLT) pledge, which is subject to the limits of Pennsylvania's Act 1. The district's Series of 2016 bonds are secured by its general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge, as they were issued to refund debt that was originally incurred prior to the 2006 implementation of Act 1.

The bonds are enhanced by the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program. The intercept program is not a general obligation guarantee of the Commonwealth, and in fact, there have been times when the state has not distributed any aid to school districts, as was the case during the 2016 state budget impasse. However, with implementation of Act 85 in 2016, the state has ensured that intercept payments, for the benefit of bond debt service, will be made even in the absence of an appropriation budget.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale of the Series of 2020 bonds will be used to refund the district's Series A of 2015 bonds and Series B of 2015 bonds for savings.

PROFILE

Crawford Central School District, PA provides K-12 education to approximately 3,444 students in the city of Meadville (A2), borough of Cochranton, and the townships of East Fairfield, Union, Vernon, Wayne, and West Mead all in Crawford County and the township of French Creek in Mercer County.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

