Moody's assigns A1 LT Issuer rating to GBL; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a long term issuer rating of A1 to Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert's (GBL) A1 long term issuer rating reflects the company's active, successful and prudent investment strategy as well as its very conservative financial policy as exemplified by the maintenance of a very low market value leverage of below 10% maintained over more than 15 years and through different market cycles.

GBL's long term investment strategy is focused on buying stakes in leading companies in their respective sectors. GBL invests in business sectors with strong long term growth potential, high barriers to entry, resilience to the economic cycle and a fragmented competitive landscape allowing consolidation opportunities. GBL is targeting a double digit Total Shareholder Return (TSR) over the long term. It has achieved an annualized TSR of 12% over the period running from year-end 2011 to year-end 2019, exceeding its Stoxx Europe 50 benchmark by 326 bps over the same period, a strong evidence of the company's successful investment strategy.

GBL's investment strategy is much more active than other investment holding companies we rate. The issuer has initiated a comprehensive portfolio rotation in 2012 completely exiting a portfolio of high yielding companies in the oil & gas and utilities sectors to invest in companies with higher growth potential. The rotation led to approximately €10 billion of disposals and €10 billion of new investments. While the dividend flow has reduced since 2012 to still comfortable levels, GBL's TSR has been very strong since the portfolio rotation underpinning the success of GBL's active investment strategy.

GBL's portfolio of investments is fairly well diversified across business sectors and geographies and largely exposed to defensive and resilient end industries. The split between listed and unlisted assets of around 80% ensures an excellent liquidity of the portfolio and a very good level of transparency on valuations. We also note that most of GBL's portfolio assets are currently rated by Moody's, offering a very good insight into the business models and strategies of the underlying investments.

GBL's underlying portfolio of investments is of high credit quality with an average rating of around A3/Baa1 for the listed part of its portfolio of investments (around 80% of the portfolio value). The strong credit quality of the portfolio should ensure the resilience of valuations through market cycles and reduce to a minimum the need of financial support required from GBL during economic duress.

GBL's financial policy has been very conservative over the last 15 years with a market value leverage of below 10% at all times over the period. GBL has often operated on a net cash basis during this period. While GBL has no financial policy commitment, as a previously unrated issuer, the maintenance of an MVL below 10% for a prolonged period of time is perceived as an implicit commitment from the issuer to not exceed this level for a prolonged period of time. GBL's conservative financial policies are also underpinned by the conservative nature of the Frère and Desmarais families, who de facto control GBL through their joint holding company Parjointco. Parjointco has less than 2% MVL.

GBL's rating is also supported by a very strong interest cover. The very strong interest cover reflects GBL's low interest charge as a result of its good access to debt capital markets and the use of exchangeable bonds but also a steady and strong net dividend flow from its defensive portfolio of investments.

The coronavirus pandemic has had some material impact on GBL's cash earnings, which declined around 13% year-on-year during H1 2020. As a result of GBL's low market value leverage prior to the pandemic, GBL's MVL remain well controlled as per 30 June 2020 with a reading of 6.7% (versus 3.6% as per 31 December 2020).

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook assigned to the rating reflects our expectation that GBL will maintain a conservative leverage profile through market cycles with an MVL not exceeding 10% for a prolonged period of time without a defined action plan to restore MVL below 10%.

LIQUIDITY

The liquidity profile of GBL is solid. GBL had around €1.6 billion of cash and marketable securities on balance sheet at 30 June 2020 and access to €1.150 billion undrawn revolving credit lines. The availability of the revolving credit facilities are not subject to any financial covenants. The group's senior unsecured and exchangeable bonds are not subject to maintenance financial covenants.

GBL has a well spread maturity profile with no bond maturity before 2024. The group's cash position as per 30 June 2020 covers approximately 4.5 years of debt maturities. The debt maturities include a €750 million exchangeable bond into LafargeHolcim Ltd shares maturing in 2022. The bonds are however currently out of the money.

As a back-up form of liquidity, GBL's high proportion of listed assets (around 80% of the gross asset value of the portfolio of investments) provides it with the flexibility to more quickly monetize its investments.

GBL has also recently instituted a dividend policy linked to its cash earnings. GBL will pay between 75% and 100% of its cash earnings going forward ensuring that GBL will not pay more in dividend than what it receives itself from its portfolio companies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely in the short term. Longer term an increase in the size of the portfolio of investments as well as an increased portfolio diversification with a continued high contribution of listed assets to GBL's net asset value could lead to positive pressure on the rating. The maintenance of conservative financial policies with a net MVL maintained sustainably below 10% and a strong liquidity position would also be a prerequisite for an upgrade.

Conversely a sustainable increase in MVL above 10% without an action plan to reduce MVL in a timeframe of 12 to 18 months could lead to negative pressure on the rating. A deterioration in the credit quality of the underlying portfolio of investments (both across listed and private assets) and of the liquidity profile of the group would also exert negative pressure on the rating.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Based in Brussels, Belgium, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) is a leading European investment holding company listed on Euronext Brussels. As of June 2020, GBL had a market capitalization of EUR 12 billion and a net asset value (NAV) of EUR 18 billion. The company has investments mainly in listed companies (79% of net assets) with leading market positions and global reach, including adidas AG (A2, stable), SGS SA (A3, stable), Pernod Ricard S.A. (Baa1 stable), LafargeHolcim Ltd (Baa2 stable), Imerys S.A. (Baa3 negative) and Umicore. Private assets account for approximately 6% of portfolio NAV and are all speculative grade, including Marnix French TopCo SAS (Webhelp, B2 stable) and Piolin II S.a.r.l (Parques, B3 negative). GBL has also an alternative asset platform with its wholly-owned subsidiary Sienna Capital (10% of NAV). The company has committed €3 billion of capital to Sienna Capital, of which €2.3bn has been invested to date.

