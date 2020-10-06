Moody's assigns A1 Senior unsecured rating to GBL; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned an A1 senior unsecured rating to Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
(GBL). Concurrently the agency has assigned A1 ratings to €500
million of senior unsecured bonds maturing in 2024 and €500 million
of senior unsecured bonds maturing in 2025. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A1 instrument ratings assigned to the two €500 million senior
unsecured bonds maturing respectively in 2024 and 2025 reflect the unconditional,
unsubordinated and unsecured nature of these obligations. These
obligations rank at all times rank pari passu, without any preference
among themselves, and equally with all other outstanding unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations of the Issuer, present and future.
The bond documentation for the two instruments also contains standard
negative pledge language.
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert's (GBL) A1 long term issuer rating reflects
the company's active, successful and prudent investment strategy
as well as its very conservative financial policy as exemplified by the
maintenance of a very low market value leverage of below 10% maintained
over more than 15 years and through different market cycles.
GBL's long term investment strategy is focused on buying stakes
in leading companies in their respective sectors. GBL invests in
business sectors with strong long term growth potential, high barriers
to entry, resilience to the economic cycle and a fragmented competitive
landscape allowing consolidation opportunities. GBL is targeting
a double digit Total Shareholder Return (TSR) over the long term.
It has achieved an annualized TSR of 12% over the period running
from year-end 2011 to year-end 2019, exceeding its
Stoxx Europe 50 benchmark by 326 bps over the same period, a strong
evidence of the company's successful investment strategy.
GBL's investment strategy is much more active than other investment
holding companies we rate. The issuer has initiated a comprehensive
portfolio rotation in 2012 completely exiting a portfolio of high yielding
companies in the oil&gas and utilities sectors to invest in companies
with higher growth potential. The rotation led to approximately
€10 billion of disposals and €10 billion of new investments.
While the dividend flow has reduced since 2012 to still comfortable levels,
GBL's TSR has been very strong since the portfolio rotation underpinning
the success of GBL's active investment strategy.
GBL's portfolio of investments is fairly well diversified across
business sectors and geographies and largely exposed to defensive and
resilient end industries. The split between listed and unlisted
assets of around 80% ensures an excellent liquidity of the portfolio
and a very good level of transparency on valuations. We also note
that most of GBL's portfolio assets are currently rated by Moody's,
offering a very good insight into the business models and strategies of
the underlying investments.
GBL's underlying portfolio of investments is of high credit quality
with an average rating of around A3/Baa1 for the listed part of its portfolio
of investments (around 80% of the portfolio value). The
strong credit quality of the portfolio should ensure the resilience of
valuations through market cycles and reduce to a minimum the need of financial
support required from GBL during economic duress.
GBL's financial policy has been very conservative over the last
15 years with a market value leverage of below 10% at all times
over the period. GBL has often operated on a net cash basis during
this period. While GBL has no financial policy commitment,
as a previously unrated issuer, the maintenance of an MVL below
10% for a prolonged period of time is perceived as an implicit
commitment from the issuer to not exceed this level for a prolonged period
of time. GBL's conservative financial policies are also underpinned
by the conservative nature of the Frère and Desmarais families,
who de facto control GBL through their joint holding company Parjointco.
Parjointco has less than 2% MVL.
GBL's rating is also supported by a very strong interest cover.
The very strong interest cover reflects GBL's low interest charge
as a result of its good access to debt capital markets and the use of
exchangeable bonds but also a steady and strong net dividend flow from
its defensive portfolio of investments.
The coronavirus pandemic has had some material impact on GBL's cash
earnings, which declined around 13% year-on-year
during H1 2020. As a result of GBL's low market value leverage
prior to the pandemic, GBL's MVL remain well controlled as
per 30 June 2020 with a reading of 6.7% (versus 3.6%
as per 31 December 2019).
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on the rating reflects our expectation that GBL will
maintain a conservative leverage profile through market cycles with an
MVL not exceeding 10% for a prolonged period of time without a
defined action plan to restore MVL below 10%.
LIQUIDITY
The liquidity profile of GBL is solid. GBL had around €1.6
billion of cash and marketable securities on balance sheet at 30 June
2020 and access to €1.150 billion undrawn revolving credit
lines. The availability of the revolving credit facilities are
not subject to any financial covenants. The group's senior
unsecured and exchangeable bonds are not subject to maintenance financial
covenants.
GBL has a well spread maturity profile with no bond maturity before 2024.
The group's cash position as per 30 June 2020 covers approximately
4.5 years of debt maturities. The debt maturities include
a €750 million exchangeable bond into LafargeHolcim shares maturing
in 2022. The bonds are however currently out of the money.
As a back-up form of liquidity, GBL's high proportion
of listed assets (around 80% of the gross asset value of the portfolio
of investments) provides it with the flexibility to more quickly monetize
its investments.
GBL has also recently instaured a dividend policy linked to its cash earnings.
GBL will pay between 75% and 100% of its cash earnings going
forward ensuring that GBL will not pay more in dividend than what it receives
itself from its portfolio companies.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade is unlikely in the short term. Longer term an increase
in the size of the portfolio of investments as well as an increased portfolio
diversification with a continued high contribution of listed assets to
GBL's net asset value could lead to positive pressure on the rating.
The maintenance of conservative financial policies with a net MVL maintained
sustainably below 10% and a strong liquidity position would also
be a prerequisite for an upgrade.
Conversely a sustainable increase in MVL above 10% without an action
plan to reduce MVL in a timeframe of 12 to 18 months could lead to negative
pressure on the rating. A deterioration in the credit quality of
the underlying portfolio of investments (both across listed and private
assets) and of the liquidity profile of the group would also exert negative
pressure on the rating.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding
Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125855.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Based in Brussels, Belgium, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL)
is a leading European investment holding company listed on Euronext Brussels.
As of June 2020, GBL had a market capitalization of EUR 12 billion
and a net asset value (NAV) of EUR 18 billion. The company has
investments mainly in listed companies (79% of net assets) with
leading market positions and global reach, including adidas AG (A2,
stable), SGS SA (A3, stable), Pernod Ricard S.A.
(Baa1 stable), LafargeHolcim Ltd (Baa2 stable), Imerys S.A.
(Baa3 negative) and Umicore. Private assets account for approximately
6% of portfolio NAV and are all speculative grade, including
Marnix French TopCo SAS (Webhelp, B2 stable) and Piolin II S.a.r.l
(Parques, B3 negative). GBL has also an alternative asset
platform with its wholly-owned subsidiary Sienna Capital (10%
of NAV). The company has committed €3 billion of capital to
Sienna Capital, of which €2.3bn has been invested to
date.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Stanislas Duquesnoy
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454