Moody's assigns A1 UND & Aa1 ENH to North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale I.S.D. 622, MN's GOULT bonds

New York, March 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 underlying and a Aa1 enhanced rating to North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale Independent School District 622, MN's General Obligation Facilities Maintenance Bonds, Series 2023A, which has an estimated par amount of $19.6 million. Moody's maintains an A1 issuer rating on the district and an A1 on its outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt and an A2 rating on its annual appropriation certificates of participation (COPs). Following the sale, the district will have about $457 million in direct debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 issuer rating balances the district's strengthened reserve position against its high leverage ratio that will remain elevated because of the district's future borrowing plans and its exposure to the state's cost-sharing pension plan. Enrollment has declined over the last three years because of the pandemic and will likely stabilize over the next few years. The district benefits from a solid resident income ratio and a growing tax base supported by its favorable location within the Twin Cities metro.

The A1 GOULT rating is equivalent to the A1 issuer rating given the district's full faith and credit pledge with authority to raise ad valorem property taxes unlimited as to rate or amount.

The enhanced rating on the current bonds reflects the additional security provided by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program. The Aa1 enhanced programmatic rating is notched once from the State of Minnesota's Aaa Issuer Rating. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the state's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program mechanics include a provision for third-party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly.

The A2 rating on COPs is one notch below the district's issuer rating because of the risk of non-appropriation and the more essential nature of the financed projects (school facilities).

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moderation in long-term liabilities

- Stabilization of the three-year enrollment trend - Continued trend of improving finances

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material increase in leverage and fixed costs

- Significant decline in reserves - Downgrade of the State of Minnesota's Issuer Rating (enhanced) - Weakening of the credit enhancement program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds are supported by the district's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The bonds are additionally secured by statute.

The GOULT bonds are also supported by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's general fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

The district's outstanding annual appropriation COPs are secured by lease payments which are subject to annual appropriation. The pledged asset is school facilities, which we deem to be a more essential asset.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2023A proceeds will be used to finance facility maintenance projects included in the district's ten-year facility plan.

PROFILE

North St. Paul - Maplewood - Oakdale I.S.D. 622 covers portions of Ramsey County (Aaa stable) and Washington County (Aaa stable) and serves an estimated population of 81,000. The district has over 10,000 students enrolled for the 2022-2023 school year. The district provides kindergarten through twelfth grade education and has a staff of over 1,800 employees.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

