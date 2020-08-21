Moody's assigns A1 UND, Aa1 ENH to Twin Falls County SD 411, ID's 2020 GO bonds

New York, August 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A1 underlying ratings to Twin Falls County School District 411, Idaho's $62.3 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 (Sales Tax Guaranty) (Taxable). We have also assigned Aa1 enhanced ratings to the 2020 bonds based on their participation in the Idaho School Bond Sales Tax Guaranty Program (Aa1). Concurrently we have affirmed the A1 underlying ratings on the district's outstanding GO bonds. Post-issuance, total rated debt outstanding will be $82.3 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 underlying rating reflects a large tax base that serves as a regional hub in southern Idaho for a largely agricultural area, with average wealth and modest income. Major employers include health care, higher ed and food processing, including facilities for Lamb Weston, Chobani and Clif Bar. Finances are moderate across the operating funds, though general fund balances are notably narrow. In fiscal 2020, the district's average daily attendance fell below expectations in the first half of the year, which required the district to shift resources and make midyear position reductions in order to preserve fund balance. Favorably, these timely reductions, as well as coronavirus-related revenue and expense changes, led to an expected surplus for the year. We expect general fund balances to remain a constraining factor in the rating. Debt and pension liabilities will remain average for the sector and fixed costs will similarly stay moderate compared to peers.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. The district has capably managed finances and operations through the pandemic by shifting to distance learning, purchasing technology and PPE as necessary to protect employees and students, and developing a system for the school year that starts this week. We expect the district will use federal funding, as available, as well as plant facilities funding and other resources to support expenses related to their educational plan. The state's funding reductions have so far been manageable and the district is budgeting conservatively for fiscal 2021 enrollment. Favorably, the district has demonstrated it can make mid-year expenses reductions when faced with unplanned expense increases or revenue reductions.

The Aa1 enhanced ratings reflect the rating on the Idaho School Bond Sales Tax Guaranty Program, which pledges the State of Idaho's (Aa1 stable) sales tax revenues for debt service when due on qualified school districts' voter-approved general obligation bonds. The program rating reflects the state's ample sales tax revenue coverage of guaranteed debt service payments and the program's strong monitoring and repayment mechanics to ensure the timely debt service receipt.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial and sustained growth in fund balances, especially in the general fund

- Further economic diversification

- Appreciation in socioeconomic factors

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deficits that reduce fund balance, especially in the general fund

- Substantial declines in property values

- Loss of major employers or taxpayers

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020 bonds are secured by the district's full faith, credit, and unlimited property tax pledge. Bondholder security is enhanced by the district's dedicated debt levy being secured through statute.

Additional bondholder security is provided by the provisions of the Idaho School Bond Sales Tax Guaranty Program (Aa1).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2020 bonds will be used to refund certain maturities of the district's outstanding debt.

PROFILE

Twin Falls County School District 411 serves 55,973 residents across 135 square miles in Twin Falls County in southern Idaho, covering the city of Twin Falls as well as other communities and unincorporated area. Student enrollment was 9,545 in fiscal 2020, which the district serves across two high schools, three middle schools, nine elementary schools, two alternative schools and two early childhood schools.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Samuel Feldman-Crough

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG West

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One Front Street

Suite 1900

San Francisco 94111

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Tatiana Killen

Additional Contact

PF General Administration

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

