Moody's assigns A1 UND/ Aa2 ENH to Alexandria ISD 206, MN's GO bonds

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 underlying and Aa2 enhanced rating to the Alexandria Independent School District 206, MN's $1.9 million General Obligation Capital Facilities Bonds, Series 2020A. Concurrently, we maintain the A1 underlying rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The rating applies to $86 million of outstanding GOULT debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 underlying rating reflects the district's recently-approved operating levy that will help stabilize reserves following drawdowns for capital purposes. The rating also incorporates the district's moderately-sized tax base with above average resident income levels. Additionally, the rating factors in the district's heavy reliance on state aid and above average debt and pension burdens.

The Aa2 enhanced rating reflects the additional security provided by the Minnesota School District Credit Enhancement Program (MSDE). The programmatic rating is notched once from the State of Minnesota's Aa1 general obligation (GO) rating. The outlook on the state's GO debt is stable. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the State of Minnesota's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program's mechanics include a provision for third party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly. Moody's has received a copy of the signed program applications.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Alexandria ISD 206. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant tax base growth

-Moderated debt and pension burdens

-Upward movement in the state of Minnesota's GO rating (enhanced rating only)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material decline in tax base and resident income levels

-Further decline in fund and cash balances

-Increased debt burden

-Downward movement in the state of Minnesota's GO rating (enhanced rating only)

-Weakening of MSDE program mechanics (enhanced rating only)

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the bonds is secured by the district's GO tax pledge with voter authorization to levy property taxes without limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are additionally secured by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program (MSDE) which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020A bonds will be used for a roof replacement, parking lot replacement, and various updates to existing district facilities.

PROFILE

Alexandria Independent School District 206 is located primarily in Douglas County in west central Minnesota, approximately 130 miles northwest of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area. The district offers K-12 education to over 4,100 students. The largest industry sectors that drive the local economy are retail trade, manufacturing, and local government.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

