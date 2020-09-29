Moody's assigns A1 UND & Aa2 ENH to Austin ISD 492, MN's GO bonds

New York, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns A1 underlying and Aa2 enhanced ratings to Austin Independent School District 492, MN's $19 million General Obligation School Building Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A. Moody's maintains an underlying A1 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds and an A2 rating on the district's outstanding Certificates of Participation (COPs). Following the sale, the district will have about $37 million in outstanding GOULT debt and about $5 million in outstanding COPs.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating reflects the moderately sized tax base and stable financial operations with adequate reserves. The rating also incorporates the district's overall leverage related to long-term debt and pension burdens, which is elevated relative to the tax base though more moderate when compared to operating revenue.

The A2 rating on the COPs is one notch below the underlying GOULT rating due to the risk of non-appropriation and the more essential nature of the financed projects (school facilities).

The coronavirus outbreak is a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district. Minnesota's school reopening guidance for the 2021 academic year provides recommendations for the type of reopening (completely distance learning, various hybrid models and completely in-person learning) based on the COVID case rate by county. Based on this guidance, the district will be operating mostly with in-person learning for the elementary grades and a hybrid model for the middle and high school grades this fall. Still, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The Aa2 enhanced rating reflects the additional security provided by the Minnesota School District Credit Enhancement Program. The programmatic rating is notched once from the state's Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating and the program carries a stable outlook, reflecting the stable outlook on the State of Minnesota. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the state's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program's mechanics include a provision for third party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly. Moody's has received a copy of the signed program applications.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not usually assigned to underlying ratings of local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant expansion and diversification in tax base

- Sustained growth in operating reserves and liquidity

- Upward movement in State of Minnesota's underlying GOULT rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Narrowing of operating reserves

- Growth in fixed costs or leverage related to long-term debt and pension burdens

- Downward movement in the State of Minnesota's underlying GOULT rating (enhanced)

- Weakening of the credit enhancement program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds are secured by the district's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The security benefits from a statutory lien.

The GOULT bonds are additionally secured by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

The district's annual appropriation COPs are secured by lease payments which are subject to annual appropriation. The pledged asset is school facilities, which we deem to be a more essential asset.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will refund the 2022 through 2032 maturities of the district's General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2012A for anticipated interest cost savings. Proceeds of the 2012A bonds originally financed the costs of the acquisition and betterment of school facilities.

PROFILE

The district is located about 95 miles south of the Twin Cities (Minneapolis, Aa1 stable; St. Paul, Aa1 stable) metropolitan area, covering more than 140 square miles with more than 28,000 residents. The district has 864 employees, including 423 non-licensed employees and 441 licensed employees, and it provides education for approximately 4,800 students in grades kindergarten through twelve.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

