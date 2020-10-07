Moody's assigns A1 UND and Aa2 ENH to Southwest Local SD (Hamilton County), OH's GO Sers. A bonds, A1 UND to Sers. B

New York, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns an A1 underlying and a Aa2 enhanced rating to Southwest Local School District (Hamilton County), OH 's $7.8 million School Improvement Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020A. Moody's also assigns an A1 underlying rating to its $1.9 million School Improvement Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020B. The Series B bonds are unenhanced. Moody's maintains an A1 underlying rating on both the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and limited tax (GOLT) bonds. We also maintain a Aa2 enhanced rating on the district's enhanced bonds. Post-sale, the district will have roughly $81 million of rated debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 GOULT rating reflects the district's moderately sized and growing tax base in southwestern Ohio (Aa1 stable), solid resident wealth and income levels, and strong cash and fund balance. Leverage from debt and pensions is high compared to full value. It's more moderate compared to operating revenue, however, because the district gets a substantial amount of state aid. The coronavirus pandemic has not had a material credit impact on the district so far. While unaudited fiscal 2020 (year-end June 30) was down somewhat because of state aid cuts and a prior period adjustment, the district still outperformed its May forecast, finances remain strong, and its projected budget gap for fiscal 2021 is manageable. The district reopened in the fall with mostly in-person learning; about a third of its students use remote learning.

The district's GOLT debt is also rated A1. The lack of distinction between the A1 GOULT and GOLT ratings is based on the district's full faith and credit pledge.

The Aa2 enhanced rating is based on the bonds' qualification to the State of Ohio's School District Credit Enhancement Program (OSDCEP). OSDCEP is rated one notch below the State of Ohio's GO rating. The district's estimated fiscal 2021 interceptable aid provides 2.5x coverage of maximum annual debt service on the enhanced debt. U.S. Bank National Association (senior unsecured A1 negative) will serve as paying agent. Moody's has received a copy of the approval letter from both the Ohio Department of Education and Ohio Office of Budget and Management, the program administrators.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are generally not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued tax base growth and economic expansion

- Stable operations and maintenance of solid cash and fund balance levels

- Moderation of debt or pension burdens

- Upward movement in the state's GO rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained trend of operational imbalance leading to weakened reserve levels

- Further leveraging via additional debt

- Downward movement in the state's GO rating (enhanced)

- Weakening of OSDCE program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT debt, including the Series 2020 A and B bonds, are secured by the district's full faith and credit and pledge to levy unlimited ad valorem property taxes. The district's Series 2011 School Energy Conservation Improvement Bonds are unvoted limited tax general obligation bonds, which are backed by the district's full faith and credit pledge and limited by the state's statutorily imposed 10-mill limitation. The district's bonds, except for the Series 2020B bonds, are also secured by interceptable state aid under the OSDCEP.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Series 2020A and Series 2020B bonds will permanently finance the district's outstanding $9.7 million in bond anticipation notes.

PROFILE

Southwest Local School District encompasses 68 square miles in Hamilton County (Aa2 stable), approximately 25 miles northwest of Cincinnati (Aa2 stable). It provides K-12 education to roughly 4,250 students within the City of Harrison (A3) and several surrounding townships.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in this enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

