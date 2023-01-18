Moody's assigns A1 UND./A1 ENH. to McCracken CSD, KY's Revenue Bonds

New York, January 18, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A1 underlying and A1 enhanced ratings to McCracken County School District, KY's $ 10 million Energy Conservation Revenue Bonds, Series of 2023, issued through the McCracken County School District Finance Corporation, Kentucky. Moody's maintains the district's Aa3 issuer rating, as well as the A1 underlying rating on the district's outstanding lease revenue bonds. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the issuance of the Series of 2023 bonds, the district's lease revenue debt will total approximately $97 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the district's healthy financial position, which is expected to remain stable. The rating also incorporates the district's average resident income and wealth and stable enrollment, supported by a growing local economy that serves as a regional economic hub. Additionally, the rating considers the district's moderate leverage, low fixed costs, and exposure to a potential future pension cost shift from the state.

The A1 rating on the lease revenue bonds is one notch below the issuer rating, reflecting the contingent nature of the lease payments, which is subject to annual appropriation, and the more essential nature of the leased assets backed by a mortgage lien.

The A1 enhanced rating is based on the Kentucky School District Enhancement Program (A1), which is available to all school districts in Kentucky (Commonwealth of Kentucky, Aa3 stable). McCracken CSD meets the 1.0x debt service coverage requirement to obtain the programmatic rating; estimated available state aid, based on estimated fiscal 2022 state aid receipts ($20.3 million), would provide an adequate 2.8x coverage for the district's maximum debt service payment ($7.3 million in fiscal 2031) based on preliminary numbers.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material increases in resident income and wealth

- Significant growth of the financial position - Reduction in long-term liabilities - Upgrade of the Commonwealth of Kentucky (enhanced rating only)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to grow reserves in line with revenue growth

- Increase in long-term liabilities - Downgrade of the Commonwealth of Kentucky (enhanced rating only)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are backed by the district's lease rental payments to the corporation, subject to annual appropriation. Additional bondholder security is derived from a mortgage lien on the financed projects.

The mechanics of the enhancement program direct the paying agent to notify the Kentucky Department of Education (KY DOE) if payment of principal or interest has not been received three days prior to the date on which the debt service payment is due. Upon notification by the paying agent, the KY DOE must forward, from available funds, the amount due to the paying agent.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will fund a guaranteed energy savings contract to fund multiple upgrades across the district.

PROFILE

McCracken County School District is located in the Jackson Purchase Region of Kentucky (Commonwealth of Kentucky, Aa3 stable) along the Ohio River, and has an enrollment of approximately 6,600 students. The district serves all of McCracken County, KY except for the portion served by Paducah Independent School District (A1).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

