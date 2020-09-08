Moody's assigns A1 UND/Aa1 ENH ratings to Spartanburg CSD 3, SC's GO bonds

New York, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A1 underlying and Aa1 enhanced ratings to Spartanburg County School District 3, South Carolina's $29.5 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the district's A2 installment purchase revenue bond (IPRB) rating. Following the above-mentioned issuance, the district will have $29.5 million of general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and $10.2 million IPRBs rated by Moody's.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 GOULT rating reflects the district's sound financial position that is characterized by historically balanced operations and growing reserves. The rating also considers the district's reliance on state aid, above average debt and pension burdens and substantial tax base concentration. The district's A1 issuer rating, which is equivalent to a GOULT rating and previously assigned as a reference rating for the district's IPRBs, was withdrawn in conjunction with the A1 rating assigned to the Series 2020 bonds.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The district's near-term credit exposure to the pandemic stems from its reliance on state aid, which has not yet been cut but could be cut midyear if state revenues (which are highly reliant on economically sensitive income and sales taxes) materially weaken. Cuts to state aid would likely necessitate budget adjustments or a draw on reserves, and district officials have frozen approximately 15% of its fiscal 2021 budget in the event that state funds are cut. Still, the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic is evolving and the longer-term credit impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the district's credit quality changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The Aa1 enhanced rating assigned to the Series 2020 bonds is based on the additional security provided by the South Carolina School District Credit Enhancement Program (SCSDCEP). The SCSDCEP is a state-backed program, the enhanced rating is notched from the State of South Carolina's Aaa general obligation rating.

The A2 rating on the district's installment purchase revenue bonds is notched once from its GOULT rating to reflect the risk of annual non-appropriation, which is partially mitigated by the more essential nature of the financed and pledged school buildings.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to school districts with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Diversification and expansion of the tax base (GOULT rating)

- Material reduction in debt burden and/or pension burden (GOULT rating)

- Upgrade of the district's GOULT rating (IPRB rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Draws on fund balance or liquidity due to imbalanced operations or one-time uses (GOULT rating)

- Significant increase in debt and/or pension burden (GOULT rating)

- Downgrade of the district's GOULT rating (IPRB rating)

- Downgrade of the state's underlying rating (enhanced rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020 bonds are secured by the district's full faith, credit and taxing power. The bonds also have a dedicated property tax levy that is unlimited by rate or amount.

The outstanding installment purchase revenue bonds are secured by the district's annual appropriation pledge and a leasehold interest in more essential district assets.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020 bonds will finance conversion of a former elementary school to a new and updated middle school. The bonds will also finance improvements at various other school buildings.

PROFILE

Spartanburg CSD 3 is located in the eastern portion of Spartanburg County and is one of seven school districts in the county. Following completion of an ongoing capital improvement plan, the district will have three elementary, one middle and one high schools. The district enrolls approximately 2,645 students and employs approximately 244 staff.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying general obligation rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. The principal methodology used in the IPRB rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

