Moody's assigns A1 UND/Aa1 ENH to Davison Community Schools, MI's GO bonds

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an underlying A1 and enhanced Aa1 rating to Davison Community Schools, MI's $43.3 million 2020 School Building and Site Bonds, Series I (General Obligation - Unlimited Tax). We maintain the A1 ratings assigned to the district's previously issued general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) backed bonds. Following the sale of the current offering the district will have $55.9 million of outstanding GOULT debt, all of which is Moody's rated.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The underlying A1 rating reflects the district's moderately-sized tax base, slightly below average socioeconomic characteristics, and satisfactory reserves supported by consistent operating history and stable enrollment. Our assessment also considers the district's rising debt burden as a result of voter approved bonding authority for upcoming capital projects, as well as the district's exposure to a poorly funded pension plan.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Davison Community Schools. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The State of Michigan (Aa1 stable) is currently considering significant reductions to state aid. While we expect the district's conservative management team would take steps to reduce the impact of cuts to district finances, a large reduction in aid could still lead to an erosion of reserves. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The Aa1 enhanced rating is based on our programmatic assessment of the Michigan School Bond Qualification and Loan Program (SBQLP), and the strength of the State of Michigan's GO credit, currently rated Aa1. Under the program, the state has a constitutional obligation to provide a school district with sufficient funds to make timely debt service payments, if necessary. The program's sound mechanics include independent third-party notification to the state in the event of debt service insufficiency. Should the school district fail to transfer the necessary funds, the Michigan Department of Treasury is notified of the deficiency by the paying agent three business days prior to the debt service payment date, at which time the state treasurer must make a loan from the state's School Loan Revolving Fund (SLRF) to ensure timely debt service payment. The Michigan SLRF was established to provide loans to school districts to moderate the local tax burden for debt service on qualified bonds, prevent a default, and/or cure a default. The state may issue bonds or notes without voter approval to capitalize the fund. We have verified with the Department of Treasury of the State of Michigan that the district has taken all necessary actions to comply with the requirements for final qualification for participation in the SBQLP and expect the department to grant final approval following the sale.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks on underlying ratings are typically not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt. The stable outlook assigned to the enhanced rating reflects the current outlook assigned to the State of Michigan.

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on GOULT bonds, including the new Series I bonds, is secured by the district's full faith and credit, along with its authorization to levy an unlimited ad valorem tax on all taxable property. The bonds are also secured by the State of Michigan's School Bond Qualification and Loan Program (SBQLP), which is the basis for the enhanced rating.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series I bonds will finance various capital projects throughout the district including renovations, repairs, security upgrades and additions to school facilities. District voters approved up to $71.4 million in GOULT bonding authority at a March 10, 2020 election. The Series I bonds reflect the first of two phases of borrowing, with the remaining $15.5 million expected to be issued in 2023.

PROFILE

Davison Community Schools' boundaries encompass 55 miles, overlapping portions of Genesee (A2 stable) and Lapeer Counties in southeastern Michigan. The district serves the all the City of Davison as well as parts of several neighboring communities, providing pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade education for just under 5,800 students for the fiscal 2020 school year.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained increases to operating fund balance and liquidity

- Moderation to the district's leverage of outstanding debt and post-retirement benefit liabilities

- Upgrade of Michigan's general obligation rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Narrowing of operating fund balance and liquidity

- Pronounced increases to the district's leverage of outstanding debt and post-retirement benefit liabilities

- Downgrade of Michigan's general obligation rating (enhanced)

- Weakening of program mechanics (enhanced)

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Andrew Van Dyck Dobos

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Chicago

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



David Levett

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Chicago

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

