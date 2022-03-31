Moody's assigns A1 UND/Aa2 ENH to Crestview L.S.D. (Columbiana County), OH's GO bonds

New York, March 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 underlying and a Aa2 enhanced rating to Crestview Local School District (Columbiana County), OH's $4.6 million General Obligation (Unlimited Tax) School Improvement Bonds, Series 2022. Concurrently, Moody's affirms the district's A1 issuer rating along with the A2 rating assigned to the district's previously issued certificates of participation (COPs). The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The current offering reflects the district's only series of general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt, in addition to its $10.2 million in outstanding COPs.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The district's A1 issuer rating reflects its positive operating performance over the past several years which has boosted fund balance and liquidity to satisfactory levels. Additionally factored are the district's moderate full value per capita, average resident income characteristics, and lack of voter exposure for any levy renewals. While enrollment trends are somewhat weak, the district has a strong competitive position as reflected its annual net gain of students through its open enrollment participation. Also considered is the district's moderate leverage which is on the rise to pay for the district's locally funded portion of upcoming capital projects.

The A1 GOULT rating is equal to the district's issuer rating based on its full faith and credit pledge along with its authority to levy a dedicated property tax that is unlimited as to rate or amount.

The Aa2 enhanced rating assigned to the Series 2022 GOULT bonds reflects our assessment of the Ohio School District Credit Enhancement Program (OSDCEP), which is rated one notch below the State of Ohio's (Aa1 stable) issuer rating. Interceptable funds include the district's annual state aid appropriations, which may continue to be intercepted until a debt service shortfall is fully paid. Estimated fiscal 2022 interceptable aid for the district provides for 21x coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) on the district's enhanced debt. Program mechanics require a third-party fiscal agent to notify the state to intercept aid if debt service is not received at least fifteen days prior to its due date. Once the state confirms that the district is unable to meet debt service payments within three days prior to the debt service payment date, it must deposit the intercepted aid by 2PM the day before debt service is due. Huntington National Bank (A3 stable) will sign a paying agent agreement in accordance with the administrative code requirements. Moody's has received a copy of the approval letter from both the Ohio Department of Education and Ohio Office of Budget and Management, the program administrators.

The A2 rating on the district's outstanding COPs is notched once below the issuer rating to incorporate the annual risk of non-appropriation, while also reflecting the essentiality of financed asset (school facilities) and satisfactory legal structure.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are typically not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material strengthening of resident income, full value per capita and enrollment trends

- Sustained strengthening of operating fund balance and liquidity- Moderation of long term leverage- Upward movement in the State of Ohio's issuer rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained narrowing of operating fund balance or liquidity

- Significant growth to long term leverage beyond upcoming capital borrowing plans- Downward movement in the State of Ohio's issuer rating (enhanced)- Weakening of the Ohio School District Credit Enhancement program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2022 bonds are full faith and credit general obligations payable from a voter-approved dedicated debt service levy that is unlimited as to rate or amount.

The district's outstanding COPs are payable from revenue received under trust agreements, which are derived from annual rental payments made by the district, pursuant to a lease agreement. The payments are subject to annual appropriation by the Board of Education. District's facilities are pledged as collateral against the certificates.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022 GOULT bonds will be used to provide partial funding for a new comprehensive preK-12 school facility. The roughly $50 million project will additionally be financed through the proceeds previously issued COPs debt as well as state funds to be allocated through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission's Expedited Local Partnership School Facilities Assistance Program (ELPP) and, eventually, the Commission's Classroom Facilities Assistance Program (CFAP).

PROFILE

The Crestview Local School District encompasses roughly 45 square miles of Columbiana County (Aa2) in eastern Ohio (Aa1 stable). The district is governed by an elected five-member Board of Education and currently operates two school facilities providing preK-12th grade education. The district serves a population of an estimated 5,800 residents and has an enrollment of roughly 1,200 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1309599. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

