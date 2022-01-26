Moody's assigns A1 UND/Aa2 ENH to Kenton City School District, OH's GO bonds

New York, January 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an underlying A1 and enhanced Aa2 rating to Kenton City School District, OH's $35 million School Facilities Construction and Improvement Bonds, Series 2022 (General Obligation - Unlimited Tax). Moody's maintains the district's A1 issuer rating along with the A1 ratings assigned to previously issued general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the sale of the current offering the district will have a total of $44.8 million in outstanding GOULT bonded debt, all of which is Moody's rated.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The underlying A1 issuer rating reflects the district's healthy operating cash reserves and limited exposure to voters for new or renewed operating levies. The district's solid operating performance helps to balance its relatively weak economic fundamentals, limited transparency in financial reporting and elevated long term leverage.

The A1 GOULT rating is equivalent to the issuer rating based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.

The Aa2 enhanced rating reflects our assessment of the Ohio School District Credit Enhancement Program (OSDCEP), which is rated one notch below the State of Ohio's (Aa1 stable) GO rating. Interceptable funds include the district's annual state aid appropriations, which may continue to be intercepted until a debt service shortfall is fully paid. Estimated fiscal 2022 interceptable aid for the district provides for 2.7x coverage of maximum annual debt service on the district's enhanced debt. Program mechanics require a third party fiscal agent to notify the state to intercept aid if debt service is not received at least fifteen days prior to its due date. Once the state confirms that the district is unable to meet debt service payments within three days prior to the debt service payment date, it must deposit the intercepted aid by 2PM the day before debt service is due. The Huntington National Bank (A3 stable) will sign a paying agent agreement in accordance with the administrative code requirements. Moody's has received a copy of the approval letter from both the Ohio Department of Education and Ohio Office of Budget and Management, the program administrators.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are typically not assigned to local government with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material strengthening of economic fundamentals including stable to positive student enrollment trends

- Sustained increases to operating cash reserves

- Improvement to financial reporting practices that does not reveal additional credit stress

- Moderation of long term leverage

- Upward movement in the State of Ohio's general obligation rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material weakening of economic fundamentals including persistent enrollment losses

- Significant narrowing to operating cash reserves

- Pronounced increases to long term leverage

- Downward movement in the State of Ohio's general obligation rating (enhanced)

- Weakening of the Ohio School District Credit Enhancement program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's bonds, including the Series 2022 bonds, are general obligations of the district supported by its full faith and credit and pledge to levy ad valorem property taxes to pay debt service unlimited as to rate or amount.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022 bonds, along with co-funding from the Ohio Facilities Construction Committee (OFCC), will finance the construction of a new 6 through 12th grade middle/high school. The bonds were authorized by district voters at a November 2, 2021 election.

PROFILE

Kenton City School District is located in Hardin and Wyandot (Aa3) Counties in northwestern Ohio (Aa1 stable) and serves an area of approximately 119 square miles in and around the City of Kenton. The district provides preK-12th grade education at its three school facilities and has an enrollment of roughly 1,800 students for the 2021-2022 school year.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

