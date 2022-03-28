Moody's assigns A1 UND/Aa2 ENH to Mankato ISD 77, MN's GOULT Bonds

New York, March 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A1 underlying and Aa2 enhanced ratings to Mankato Independent School District 77, MN's $19.8 million General Obligation Facilities Maintenance Bonds, Series 2022B. Moody's maintains the district's A1 issuer rating and the A1 rating on its outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post-sale, the district will have about $106 million in rated GOULT debt outstanding and $11.6 million in rated lease debt (A2).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 issuer rating reflects the district's average resident incomes and wealth, and historically growing enrollment trend, with recent declines in 2021 and 2022 due primarily to the pandemic. The rating also incorporates the district's narrow reserves driven by a combination of structurally imbalanced operations and capital spending from fiscal 2017 through fiscal 2020. However reserves grew in fiscal 2021 and are expected to improve in fiscal 2022, in part due to significant expenditure reductions and federal aid related to COVID. The leverage ratio is above average, and will likely grow in the near term given additional capital needs.

The A1 GOULT rating is equivalent to the A1 issuer rating based on the district's full faith and credit pledge supported by authority to raise ad valorem property taxes without limit as to rate or amount.

The A2 rating on the outstanding certificates of participation (COPs) is one notch below the district's GOULT rating due to the risk of non-appropriation, which is partially mitigated by the essentiality of the leased assets, a building facility. The rating also reflects the sound legal structure of the certificates.

The enhanced rating on the Series 2022B bonds reflects the additional security provided by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement (MSDCE) Program. The Aa2 enhanced programmatic rating is notched once from the State of Minnesota's Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the State of Minnesota's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program's mechanics include a provision for third party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly. Moody's has received a copy of the signed program applications.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained improvements in reserves

- Reduced leverage related to long-term debt and pension burdens- Upward movement in State of Minnesota's underlying GOULT rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of resident incomes and wealth or significant enrollment decline

- Inability to regain structurally balanced operations- Increased leverage related to debt or pension burdens- Downward movement in the State of Minnesota's underlying GOULT rating (enhanced)- Weakening of the credit enhancement program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's Series 2022B GOULT bonds are backed by the district's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The security benefits from a statutory lien. The Series 2022B bonds are also supported by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's general fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

The outstanding Series 2022A COPs, that were issued for more essential purposes, are supported by district's pledge to make rental payments, subject to annual appropriation. The pledged assets include district facilities, which we deem to be more essential assets.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2022B Bonds will be used to finance various long-term facilities maintenance projects outlined in the District's ten-year facility plan.

PROFILE

Mankato ISD 77 is located about 85 miles southwest of the Twin Cities (Minneapolis, Aa1 stable; St. Paul, Aa1 stable) metropolitan area. The district is comprised of the Cities of Eagle Lake, Madison Lake, Mankato (Aa2), North Mankato and Skyline and has a resident population of over 66,000 people. The district offers pre-kindergarten through the twelfth-grade educational programming to around 8,440 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1309599. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jennifer Bernhardt

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Orlie Prince

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

